« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 74498 times)

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,452
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 08:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm
I bet he drinks yellow stuff in tins.

And drives a Renault Megane.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:37:24 am



But on the other hand, the less we see of his bellend on TV the better.


 Thank fuck he's gone.


I really hope this isnt the case.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,941
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
I really hope this isnt the case.

You want to see more of his bellend?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,732
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm
I bet he drinks yellow stuff in tins.
like pee?


or mountain dew?
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm
like pee?


or mountain dew?

Colman's mustard powder?
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 08:55:57 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Just Danny Mills to go next and I will be jumping for joy. Thankfully don't hear much of Trevor Sinclair either.

Worst of them all for me. Thankfully he seems to be off the radio and TV's now. The time us and City were going for the league and he referred to us as bin dippers was disgusting. It was also at that time he was commentating on a City match, and a city defender rolled the ball back to the keeper, so that if the keeper had of missed it it was going a mile wide. And he says doing that was what distinguished good centre halves from world class centre halves. I guess I was just unlucky whilst being world class, because that is the first thing I was ever taught

Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:46:17 pm
Le Tissier  has already offered him support on twitter

Oh great. Won't be long before Tate and Fox are on his side.

He'll be presenting on Gbeebies before the month is out.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 09:07:27 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm
You want to see more of his bellend?

Damned autocorrect
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,014
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm »
Must have been a very short conversation with his lawyers as hes now admitted sending inappropriate messages to a colleague or colleagues.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,613
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm »
Given an interview to the Sun today, as if there wasn't enough of a reason to dislike him anyway.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 08:55:57 pm
Worst of them all for me. Thankfully he seems to be off the radio and TV's now. The time us and City were going for the league and he referred to us as bin dippers was disgusting. It was also at that time he was commentating on a City match, and a city defender rolled the ball back to the keeper, so that if the keeper had of missed it it was going a mile wide. And he says doing that was what distinguished good centre halves from world class centre halves. I guess I was just unlucky whilst being world class, because that is the first thing I was ever taught

He also did a Big Ron and got caught off guard on Sky Sports News thought cameras were off Then said cos Man Utd are shit in a creepy voice he is a c*nt.

I mean as shit as this Utd side might be he wouldnt get into this side !
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,945
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm
Must have been a very short conversation with his lawyers as hes now admitted sending inappropriate messages to a colleague or colleagues.

He said yesterday there were two sides to every story but it seems like his side was exactly like the one from the other side. Coming out with all the let myself down, off to therapy shite now. Horrible prick.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm
Must have been a very short conversation with his lawyers as hes now admitted sending inappropriate messages to a colleague or colleagues.

His little get out seems to be She made it clear she was interested so one person but what about the others did they make it clear too ?

Tossed his marriage and career away by playing billy big bollocks.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,411
  • Indefatigability
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
I find the conflation between Jenas ill-judged football commentary and his personal conduct as a colleague at work a bit off the mark. The logical conclusion in this is that were pleased hes been sacked primarily because hes a blert. Surely this serves to diminish the actions hes actually been apparently sacked for. Not for saying glibly crap stuff about football but for making female colleagues feel very uncomfortable in their workplace.

The point is that the schadenfreude in this case is almost certainly superseding the actual wrongdoing and unpleasantness. Pinning your glee on unrelated issues isnt particularly helpful in the ongoing fight against misogyny in the media. In fact, its misdirection and broadly unhelpful.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 10:14:17 pm »
Sometimes, just sometimes, on very rare occasions like this:..I do wonder if maybe there is a God
Logged

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:46:17 pm
Le Tissier  has already offered him support on twitter 

Sounds like hes angry at the BBC, did they bin him off as well as Sky? He cant accept he lost his job because he wasnt good enough to keep it, and hes bringing Saville into it n all
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm
I find the conflation between Jenas ill-judged football commentary and his personal conduct as a colleague at work a bit off the mark. The logical conclusion in this is that were pleased hes been sacked primarily because hes a blert. Surely this serves to diminish the actions hes actually been apparently sacked for. Not for saying glibly crap stuff about football but for making female colleagues feel very uncomfortable in their workplace.

The point is that the schadenfreude in this case is almost certainly superseding the actual wrongdoing and unpleasantness. Pinning your glee on unrelated issues isnt particularly helpful in the ongoing fight against misogyny in the media. In fact, its misdirection and broadly unhelpful.

I think its probably best to wait and see really.

For the BBC to sack him pretty much straight away might mean there is much more to this the. Just a flirty message or two.

Media are after him now and they will keep dropping extra nuggets of information each day.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,101
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm
Must have been a very short conversation with his lawyers as hes now admitted sending inappropriate messages to a colleague or colleagues.
Don't think his lawyers even returned his calls! Slimy twat, now trying the charm offensive and taking coin from the scum is about as low as it gets. The consenting bit gets me - obviously the other parties didn't consent did they? This is the problem with these people, they think that others are happy with their behaviour.

I actually didn't care too much for him, apart from my disdain for his attempts on being a pundit. I thought he would be fine as a presenter being large inoffensive but turns out he's just another obnoxious twat.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,423
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:12:54 pm
And drives a Renault Megane.
Renault Megane - the car with an arse.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,411
  • Indefatigability
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
I think its probably best to wait and see really.

For the BBC to sack him pretty much straight away might mean there is much more to this the. Just a flirty message or two.

Media are after him now and they will keep dropping extra nuggets of information each day.
Kind of what Im saying. Drawing on crap generic stuff isnt why hes been sacked. Its obviously due to poor behaviour towards female colleagues and not because hes not hard enough on the 115 charges or hes said something mean about your team.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Jenas giving his side of the story through the rag says it all about him.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Kind of what Im saying. Drawing on crap generic stuff isnt why hes been sacked. Its obviously due to poor behaviour towards female colleagues and not because hes not hard enough on the 115 charges or hes said something mean about your team.
has anybody said that? 
Logged

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Kind of what Im saying. Drawing on crap generic stuff isnt why hes been sacked. Its obviously due to poor behaviour towards female colleagues and not because hes not hard enough on the 115 charges or hes said something mean about your team.

I think it's only natural for one's FIRST instinctive reaction to a media-personality's potential fall from grace, is to decide whether or not one feels shocked or "disappointed"......and this will usually be heavily influenced by how one thought of that person before the "story broke" and whilst they still enjoyed a clean-bill of professional health.

This is how we engage with media personalities by and large.

Some we enjoy, like and respect.....whilst others just make us want to throw sh*t at the telly whenever they appear in our living rooms.

Some might argue that this is nought but the "pantomime" of being a voiceless viewer or consumer, wherein we get to emote about people whom we don't really know, but who get the priviledged position of appearing on out TVs whether we like them or not.

To be "dissapointed" with Jermaine Jenas, you'd first have to have felt some aprior positivity or respect towards him.

And yes.... the nature of his alleged misconduct ought not be overshadowed by whether or not we rated him, liked him or respected him.....but it's basic human nature to evaluate people in this manner.

The media is littered with personalities who "fall-from grace" but the most immediate and visceral reaction we tend to invoke is the one which is based on whether we actually "liked" the person in question or not.

This doesn't mean, the offensive allegations are unimportant or somehow get demoted as being inconsequential, but I'd wager that "celebrity-misconduct" hardly comes as much of a shock to most people nowadays, no matter WHAT the nature of that misconduct might be.

There are any number of things that, once disclosed, will immediately take the shine off a celebrity's reputation, and I just think people are used to this nowadays.

I know I am.

I just tend to think:

"Ahhh...so THAT'S what he/she is really like..."

My next response or evaluation will be based on whether I actually liked that person or held them in any regard....even if this is just based on a fickle media/consumer level.

If the ISSUE which surrounds their behavioural downfall then goes on to become oxygenated by further societal concern, then this becomes a separate evaluation.....and I'm happy to separate the issue from it's initial "tabloid" exposure, and treat it with the gravity it deserves.

But yes....whilst the ink on the initial newsprint is still fresh and "wet".....I think most people respond this way.

Initially.......
Logged
YNWA

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
So you made us read all the way through that and didnt even gives us a punchline  :-[
Logged

Online drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 12:12:41 am »
Jenas has always been talentless as a pundit and TV presenter. Furthermore as a pundit and co-commentator he always came across as a nasty person. And yet he continued to get well paid gigs.......
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 