Kind of what Im saying. Drawing on crap generic stuff isnt why hes been sacked. Its obviously due to poor behaviour towards female colleagues and not because hes not hard enough on the 115 charges or hes said something mean about your team.



I think it's only natural for one's FIRST instinctive reaction to a media-personality's potential fall from grace, is to decide whether or not one feels shocked or "disappointed"......and this will usually be heavily influenced by how one thought of that person before the "story broke" and whilst they still enjoyed a clean-bill of professional health.This is how we engage with media personalities by and large.Some we enjoy, like and respect.....whilst others just make us want to throw sh*t at the telly whenever they appear in our living rooms.Some might argue that this is nought but the "pantomime" of being a voiceless viewer or consumer, wherein we get to emote about people whom we don't really know, but who get the priviledged position of appearing on out TVs whether we like them or not.To be "dissapointed" with Jermaine Jenas, you'd first have to have felt some aprior positivity or respect towards him.And yes.... the nature of his alleged misconduct ought not be overshadowed by whether or not we rated him, liked him or respected him.....but it's basic human nature to evaluate people in this manner.The media is littered with personalities who "fall-from grace" but the most immediate and visceral reaction we tend to invoke is the one which is based on whether we actually "liked" the person in question or not.This doesn't mean, the offensive allegations are unimportant or somehow get demoted as being inconsequential, but I'd wager that "celebrity-misconduct" hardly comes as much of a shock to most people nowadays, no matter WHAT the nature of that misconduct might be.There are any number of things that, once disclosed, will immediately take the shine off a celebrity's reputation, and I just think people are used to this nowadays.I know I am.I just tend to think:"Ahhh...so THAT'S what he/she is really like..."My next response or evaluation will be based on whether I actually liked that person or held them in any regard....even if this is just based on a fickle media/consumer level.If the ISSUE which surrounds their behavioural downfall then goes on to become oxygenated by further societal concern, then this becomes a separate evaluation.....and I'm happy to separate the issue from it's initial "tabloid" exposure, and treat it with the gravity it deserves.But yes....whilst the ink on the initial newsprint is still fresh and "wet".....I think most people respond this way.Initially.......