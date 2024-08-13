« previous next »
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #880 on: August 13, 2024, 10:28:34 am
Money for old rope, just bin it off entirely.

BBC have also secured a Champions League highlights show, cant wait to see what dickheads theyve got on that.
AHA!

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,042
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #881 on: August 13, 2024, 10:31:29 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 13, 2024, 10:28:34 am
Money for old rope, just bin it off entirely.

BBC have also secured a Champions League highlights show, cant wait to see what dickheads theyve got on that.

Such clickbaity articles probably help their page view stats that they will use when they justify the amount they spend on the bbc website as part of the licence fees.

Surely it will just be CL motd, get a bit more for that big salary they play Lineker.
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #882 on: August 13, 2024, 10:36:01 am
Wouldnt surprise me if its Jenas presenting it, preparing people for when his takeover happens.
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,481
  • Bam!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #883 on: August 13, 2024, 10:40:09 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 13, 2024, 10:36:01 am
Wouldnt surprise me if its Jenas presenting it, preparing people for when his takeover happens.

I was thinking the same

Jenas leading with Ferdinand, Richards or Shearer and then a changeable like Lampard, Scott or Sutton involved. Horrendous line up on pundits they have.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,947
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #884 on: August 13, 2024, 10:57:08 am
Will be nice to not see Crooks managing to shoehorn in a criticism of Salah every week regardless but ffs surely there's someone better than Troy fucking Deeney out there? :butt
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #885 on: August 13, 2024, 11:00:07 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 13, 2024, 10:57:08 am
Will be nice to not see Crooks managing to shoehorn in a criticism of Salah every week regardless but ffs surely there's someone better than Troy fucking Deeney out there? :butt

Crooks would never do that. Listen to Deeney here, definitely not talking bullox
"I also really admire his approach because, when he has an opinion, he is not afraid to say it and he is always able to back it up - yet he never comes across as someone who is trying to be controversial just to get likes or views on social media or anywhere else.

Garth genuinely believes in what he says, and the same applies to me, or at least I'd like to think so!"

In other words, more of the same lads
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #886 on: August 13, 2024, 12:50:56 pm
one slight point of light - maybe ...

Deeny talking about Crooks:
When I helped Watford beat Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2016, he picked me but used me as a holding midfielder instead of a striker. That was a new one on me, to be honest!

I know Garth was famous for sometimes choosing unusual formations like that, but I am going to do things a bit differently. In my team, I promise players will be in their correct positions for starters!
mainone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • this is the end.....
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #887 on: August 13, 2024, 12:56:04 pm
deeney talking about the champions league
B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,339
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #888 on: August 13, 2024, 06:36:58 pm
At least Garth Crooks was a character. I completely understand the shit he got but I always found him hilarious if you don't take him seriously.  Deeney is just a bellend. And I can imagine he's going to be just as controversial aa Crooks was only in a more deliberate and bellend way.
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #889 on: August 15, 2024, 11:00:22 am
One name I hadn't heard in a while, thankfully, was that tube Ian Abrahams. I went on to listen to a bit of football and that idiot was talking football. About West Ham mainly. Anyway, his view on football is that football hasn't changed in the 30 years he has been watching it. That the only thing that's changed is the pitches, players are fitter, there's more tactics involved and the games quicker. Not much of a change then. I suppose he was sleeping when the backpass rule came in, and VAR. 
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #890 on: August 15, 2024, 12:03:57 pm
https://x.com/mrjakehumphrey/status/1824000842988446199?s=46

Seems like his dad is as big a helmet as himself.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,947
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #891 on: August 15, 2024, 12:08:51 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 15, 2024, 12:03:57 pm
https://x.com/mrjakehumphrey/status/1824000842988446199?s=46

Seems like his dad is as big a helmet as himself.

Some great replies in that thread ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #892 on: August 15, 2024, 12:10:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 15, 2024, 12:08:51 pm
Some great replies in that thread ;D
Arent there just, I could spend hours reading replies to him and Richard Keys.
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #893 on: August 16, 2024, 01:25:57 pm
Martin Keown was making a total bellend of himself today as usual. He's backing Arsenal for the league which is fair enough, but one of the reasons is because of how City celebrate, that will drive them on. His biggest issue is Guardiola having a cigar after winning the leage. And 1 or 2 players like Greaish. They aren't gracious when they win. But when asked about Arsenal and their taking photos bullox last season, he said that "was from a different era. Different team".  Didnt accept it was last season, said it was 2 seasons ago (still same era). And that's ok anyway as it was a bit of fun. He's a massive gack
Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #894 on: August 16, 2024, 01:53:13 pm
Watched a fair bit of the Lineker/Shearer/Richards stuff over the Euros and, while I don't think he's the most insightful lad ever to comment on football and very much toes the company line on.... well, everything, I've warmed a lot on Micah Richards just for the obvious pleasure he has for talking about the game.

I think more pundits could do with taking themselves less seriously and having a laugh. Would make listening to them a lot less bloody painful.
wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #895 on: August 17, 2024, 07:00:40 pm
Jermaine Jenas man. Just consistently a bad dickhead
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #896 on: August 17, 2024, 08:20:10 pm
Quote from: wige on August 17, 2024, 07:00:40 pm
Jermaine Jenas man. Just consistently a bad dickhead

He was having his own conversation with the other tit Fletcher today like they didnt really have any interest in what they are paid to do
RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #897 on: August 17, 2024, 11:34:21 pm
Quote from: wige on August 17, 2024, 07:00:40 pm
Jermaine Jenas man. Just consistently a bad dickhead

Haven't heard him today but I've hated what I didn't hear all the same.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,808
    • @hartejack
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #898 on: August 18, 2024, 12:25:45 pm
Quote from: wige on August 17, 2024, 07:00:40 pm
Jermaine Jenas man. Just consistently a bad dickhead

Talking about Diogo Jota and how he "went and got himself injured at Brentford" last season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ul9B9FElwo
Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #899 on: August 18, 2024, 01:13:20 pm
Quote from: wige on August 17, 2024, 07:00:40 pm
Jermaine Jenas man. Just consistently a bad dickhead

Nothing footballer, nothing commentator. One of these people who just wheedles themselves into positions they actually have no merit for. Likely to be Prime Minister at some point if he fancies it.
Can23

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #900 on: August 18, 2024, 07:30:08 pm
What's wrong with Jamie Redknapp today ? So angry .
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #901 on: August 19, 2024, 12:42:03 pm
today's Guardian - the "Top 10 Talking points from the opening weekend"

1.  they mention every team in the PL, except they don't mention us once. no use of the word "Liverpool" at all - not once.  no mention of our players, or Arne, or our goals.
just a bunch of words about the Ipswich ground, owners, manager, and players.  and Sheeran.
un-effing believable.

2. but, but -- they praise Zirkzee for scoring a "cunning" finish.  cunning. yes, cunning. 
"cunning" as in -- the ball bounced of his thigh and went past the goalie.

jesus wept.
IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,008
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #902 on: August 19, 2024, 02:03:19 pm
Quote from: Can23 on August 18, 2024, 07:30:08 pm
What's wrong with Jamie Redknapp today ? So angry .
Having to sit next to Micah Richards for hours on end would have the same effect on any man. 
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,481
  • Bam!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #903 on: August 19, 2024, 04:43:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on August 19, 2024, 12:42:03 pm
today's Guardian - the "Top 10 Talking points from the opening weekend"

1.  they mention every team in the PL, except they don't mention us once. no use of the word "Liverpool" at all - not once.  no mention of our players, or Arne, or our goals.
just a bunch of words about the Ipswich ground, owners, manager, and players.  and Sheeran.
un-effing believable.

2. but, but -- they praise Zirkzee for scoring a "cunning" finish.  cunning. yes, cunning. 
"cunning" as in -- the ball bounced of his thigh and went past the goalie.

jesus wept.
Your number one point is basically living life as an Everton fan.

One of the big football podcasts i listen to, last season, before the points deduction when they become a talking point, genuinely said we always have lots of complaints that Everton are ignored on this podcast, so we should mention them nowAnd that will do
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #904 on: August 19, 2024, 05:39:16 pm
Quote from: Elzar on August 19, 2024, 04:43:14 pm
Your number one point is basically living life as an Everton fan.

One of the big football podcasts i listen to, last season, before the points deduction when they become a talking point, genuinely said we always have lots of complaints that Everton are ignored on this podcast, so we should mention them nowAnd that will do
:lmao :lmao
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #905 on: August 20, 2024, 10:32:54 am
What was it with the Jamie Vardy love going on last night. If I heard once he knocked on the managers door and said he wanted to play despite having no pre season I heard it 10 times. What a character to have, what an attitude, amazing that he could even do that, breath of fresh air. It was a close call, but they mentioned it nearly as much as they mentioned in our game that Ed Sheeran had to leave early
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,358
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #906 on: August 20, 2024, 11:07:55 am
Anyone glance of Troy Deeny's first 'Team of the Week'?

Trent and Mo in there, with decent praise and no snide digs.

I'm thinking, "This looks promising!"

Then I spot he goes full Garth Crooks and includes Ol' Slabby Maguire  :lmao
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,525
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #907 on: August 20, 2024, 11:12:34 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 20, 2024, 11:07:55 am
Anyone glance of Troy Deeny's first 'Team of the Week'?

Trent and Mo in there, with decent praise and no snide digs.

I'm thinking, "This looks promising!"

Then I spot he goes full Garth Crooks and includes Ol' Slabby Maguire  :lmao

To be fair he somewhat damns the monolith with faint praise;

 Just doing what he does, nothing weird and wonderful, but he looked like a big solid centre-half - which is what he is.
Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #908 on: August 20, 2024, 04:23:33 pm
Neville thinks Chelsea will finish above us. His hatred is getting silly now. He needs to see a therapist.
Logged

B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,339
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #909 on: August 20, 2024, 04:38:15 pm
Quote from: Andar on August 20, 2024, 04:23:33 pm
Neville thinks Chelsea will finish above us. His hatred is getting silly now. He needs to see a therapist.
United in third was the more delusional one

If they'd got a new manager in then maybe i could understand a fan being optimistic.  But its amazing how they can sign s couple of young players and all the shiteness of last season and Ten Hag is wiped away.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,372
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #910 on: August 20, 2024, 06:13:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 20, 2024, 11:07:55 am
Anyone glance of Troy Deeny's first 'Team of the Week'?

Trent and Mo in there, with decent praise and no snide digs.

I'm thinking, "This looks promising!"

Then I spot he goes full Garth Crooks and includes Ol' Slabby Maguire  :lmao

If he comes up with stuff like this every week, it's all good.

Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #911 on: August 20, 2024, 06:52:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on August 20, 2024, 06:13:09 pm
If he comes up with stuff like this every week, it's all good.



Always loved Troy Deeney's take on Virgil Van Dijk after he played against him "I hate him. He's too big, too strong, too quick, too good on the ball, he loves fighting and he's got a good head of hair. He's one of those guys who sprays on his top as well so he smells lovely."
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #912 on: August 20, 2024, 06:58:23 pm
Deeney going full Brick Top with that one. Mohammed Im Hard Bruce Lee
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #913 on: August 20, 2024, 11:21:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 20, 2024, 11:07:55 am
Anyone glance of Troy Deeny's first 'Team of the Week'?

Trent and Mo in there, with decent praise and no snide digs.

I'm thinking, "This looks promising!"

Then I spot he goes full Garth Crooks and includes Ol' Slabby Maguire  :lmao

That's the most boring TOTW I think I've ever seen. Where's the insanity? Where's the nonsense? Where's the random asides that have nothing to do with the match? Why is he not picking on Granit Xhaka a year after he left Arsenal? Bring back Garth man.
B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,339
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #914 on: Yesterday at 03:37:38 pm
Quote from: Bread on August 20, 2024, 11:21:20 pm
That's the most boring TOTW I think I've ever seen. Where's the insanity? Where's the nonsense? Where's the random asides that have nothing to do with the match? Why is he not picking on Granit Xhaka a year after he left Arsenal? Bring back Garth man.
Agreed, the way it is written seems so amateur too.  Its not like we're getting great analysis so you'd think they could try to make it interesting

Like.at least have him do his own "Crooks of the matter " where he has a little mad rant about something
Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #915 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm
Looks like Jenas has been sacked by the BBC for inappropriate behaviour.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/08/22/jermaine-jenas-sacked-bbc-inappropriate-behaviour-21472079/
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #916 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 04:00:39 pm
Looks like Jenas has been sacked by the BBC for inappropriate behaviour.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/08/22/jermaine-jenas-sacked-bbc-inappropriate-behaviour-21472079/
If true then he is an even bigger idiot than we all had him down as.  The jobs he had landed were incredible when set against his lack of obvious talent.  He was being talked about as potentially the new MotD anchor only a few days ago.

Without knowing anything at all about the alleged inappropriate behaviour I hope his alleged victims are OK.
