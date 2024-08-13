Will be nice to not see Crooks managing to shoehorn in a criticism of Salah every week regardless but ffs surely there's someone better than Troy fucking Deeney out there?



Crooks would never do that. Listen to Deeney here, definitely not talking bullox"I also really admire his approach because, when he has an opinion, he is not afraid to say it and he is always able to back it up - yet he never comes across as someone who is trying to be controversial just to get likes or views on social media or anywhere else.Garth genuinely believes in what he says, and the same applies to me, or at least I'd like to think so!"In other words, more of the same lads