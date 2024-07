I love Gary Lineker. He just doesnt give a fuck now. If you watch him carefully you can appreciate how good at hisjob he is. Hes so quick to react to things. Just knowing right wing c*nts hate him is make me like him more though.



Shearer is actually growing on me too. Love how he called out the lads who were in the studio for creaming themselves over average performance at halftime vs Swiss.



To be fair, Micah's response with the heatmap did illustrate that England had improved. They should have went with that originally not trying to make us believe Foden had been amazing by showing us him making a pass.