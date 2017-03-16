« previous next »
Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 60941 times)

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 01:39:39 pm
Can someone please sack Jermaine J'anus. He was an average midfielder for average sides, listening him talk about decisions made in the moment or how things shouldve happened is driving me to consider refusing to pay my license fee. The guy may be fine on the One Show (dunno dont watch it) but he knows fuck all about football. Which considering he played for spurs is hardly surprising.

i can't listen to him, hes a right smug twat. always knows exactly what players should've done like its dead easy and he could have done it no problem.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm
i can't listen to him, hes a right smug twat. always knows exactly what players should've done like its dead easy and he could have done it no problem.
sounds like a lot of ppl who post on here.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 01:48:57 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 01:39:39 pm
Can someone please sack Jermaine J'anus. He was an average midfielder for average sides, listening him talk about decisions made in the moment or how things shouldve happened is driving me to consider refusing to pay my license fee. The guy may be fine on the One Show (dunno dont watch it) but he knows fuck all about football. Which considering he played for spurs is hardly surprising.
He's shite on there as well.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:48:57 pm
He's shite on there as well.

How about Question Time ?  Or Formula 1 ?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 01:54:24 pm »
Aint he doing motor racing coverage for C4 too these days. To go along with all these adverts I see him pop up in.

The mind boggles. I dont think Ive ever seen one single person compliment him.
AHA!

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 02:18:25 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:54:19 pm
How about Question Time ?  Or Formula 1 ?
Both are rigged.

Like why is there always a feckin tory on breakfast news every feckin morning, election or not. The tories putting their own stooge in the beeb has seriously curbed their partiality. I mean, Frottage the great moron herder of the brexit apocolypse still gets air time on there. He fecked us all up bigly and yet we still havent put the fecker in stocks and lobbed imported veg at him. I have an order of pineapples just waiting...
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 02:43:25 pm »
Stan Collymore or Wayne Rooney?  Who would you believe if you watched absolutely none of this tournament and they had to describe it.  Reason I ask is Collymore was on the radio saying that in this tournament, 2 teams have not used the wings and went past people and got crosses in. England and Scotland. The rest are doing it And he kept saying it and harping on about it.
That very evening, Wayne Rooney was on TV and said that one thing he noticed about this tournament is that not one team are using the wings and going past people and putting crosses in for the strikers.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 02:50:48 pm »
RIP Mottie, you are missed. This lot are shockingly terrible. They just parrot the same old shite. I mean, why the feck is Keano doing punditry? The bloke is 1 chromosome away from being an igneous rock formation. He's so dull I have to turn my brightness up.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 02:50:48 pm
RIP Mottie, you are missed. This lot are shockingly terrible. They just parrot the same old shite. I mean, why the feck is Keano doing punditry? The bloke is 1 chromosome away from being an igneous rock formation. He's so dull I have to turn my brightness up.

Keane's in depth analysis consists of telling people they should work harder and get closer to their man. That's about it. Quality stuff
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 02:56:17 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
Keane's in depth analysis consists of telling people they should work harder and get closer to their man. That's about it. Quality stuff

You can see why he had such an illustrious managerial career
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 02:57:49 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm
i can't listen to him, hes a right smug twat. always knows exactly what players should've done like its dead easy and he could have done it no problem.

He's no Andy Hinchcliffe
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 04:38:08 pm »
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:38:08 pm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13576385/Football-commentary-legend-Clive-Tyldesley-says-not-decision-make-faces-ITV-axe-Euros-game-Saturday.html

Shocking decision by ITV

Absolutely baffling, especially when you see the state of his replacement. You won't be getting iconic commentary like Tyldesley provided in Istanbul from Sam fucking Matterface.

Hope he gets picked up by another broadcaster.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 05:33:33 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:38:08 pm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13576385/Football-commentary-legend-Clive-Tyldesley-says-not-decision-make-faces-ITV-axe-Euros-game-Saturday.html

Shocking decision by ITV

ITV's Champions League coverage was the best in all football media (Premier League on Sky with Tyler and Gray in second), and Clive was probably the prime reason for that  Mentioned before but him and Townsend for our CL win (plus him and big Ron for United's) was a great combination. Clive and McCoist should be the main comm team for this Euros and beyond.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 05:49:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm
Absolutely baffling, especially when you see the state of his replacement. You won't be getting iconic commentary like Tyldesley provided in Istanbul from Sam fucking Matterface.

Hope he gets picked up by another broadcaster.

Sam Matterface is so run of the mill, safe, bog standard commentator you'd usually get on the 6th game on MOTD with a 0-0 game being played out between two mid table teams. I struggle to see how he's found himself in the main seat for so many big games on TV.

Bring back Barry Davies!!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 06:01:32 pm »
Quote from: medley on Yesterday at 05:49:51 pm
Sam Matterface is so run of the mill, safe, bog standard commentator you'd usually get on the 6th game on MOTD with a 0-0 game being played out between two mid table teams. I struggle to see how he's found himself in the main seat for so many big games on TV.

Bring back Barry Davies!!
Beat me to it.
The GOAT commentator bar none.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #816 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:01:32 pm
Beat me to it.
The GOAT commentator bar none.

He was brilliant wasn't he. I'm sure he's had more famous commentary lines but the Negrete scissor kick always stuck with me. Fantastic goal but the commentary so simple, kind of made you enjoy the goal better. 3 or 4 words then just ley the noise of the crowd take over, do its thing and then do his part on the replay.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #817 on: Today at 02:07:17 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:01:26 pm
He was brilliant wasn't he. I'm sure he's had more famous commentary lines but the Negrete scissor kick always stuck with me. Fantastic goal but the commentary so simple, kind of made you enjoy the goal better. 3 or 4 words then just ley the noise of the crowd take over, do its thing and then do his part on the replay.

Is Gascogne going to have a crack?He is you know!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #818 on: Today at 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:01:26 pm
He was brilliant wasn't he. I'm sure he's had more famous commentary lines but the Negrete scissor kick always stuck with me. Fantastic goal but the commentary so simple, kind of made you enjoy the goal better. 3 or 4 words then just ley the noise of the crowd take over, do its thing and then do his part on the replay.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:07:17 pm
Is Gascogne going to have a crack?He is you know!
Beautifully pulled down by Bergkamp. OH WHAT A GOAL! Dennis Bergkamp has won it for Holland! That was absolutely brilliant! From adversity to triumph for the Dutch. They who were silent are now in song. 
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #819 on: Today at 02:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:22:27 pm
Beautifully pulled down by Bergkamp. OH WHAT A GOAL! Dennis Bergkamp has won it for Holland! That was absolutely brilliant! From adversity to triumph for the Dutch. They who were silent are now in song. 

Have you heard the Dutch commentary for that goal? :D

Beardsley! Thats a lovely goal. Thats a lovely goal! And he gets a kiss for it. From a man, incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #820 on: Today at 03:29:22 pm »
Cant believe Clive T has been ditched. That Georgia game the other night was absolutely brilliant, made even better by Clives excellent commentary. If ITV think theres someone else out there who would do a better job, Ive no idea who that is.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #821 on: Today at 09:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:26:15 pm
Have you heard the Dutch commentary for that goal? :D

Beardsley! Thats a lovely goal. Thats a lovely goal! And he gets a kiss for it. From a man, incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt!
This one?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XsZkCFoqSBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XsZkCFoqSBs</a>
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #822 on: Today at 09:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:26:15 pm
Have you heard the Dutch commentary for that goal? :D

Beardsley! Thats a lovely goal. Thats a lovely goal! And he gets a kiss for it. From a man, incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt!
I love that piece of commentary he was a great commentator.
Plenty of players forward here Liverpool,that nice thats McDermott and thats a goal .
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #823 on: Today at 09:47:11 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 09:39:48 pm
I love that piece of commentary he was a great commentator.
Plenty of players forward here Liverpool,that nice thats McDermott and thats a goal .

:D

And with such simplicity, surely the European Cup is win.

Love the one for Fowlers goal against Alaves too, what should have been the winner. Something along the lines of it being boys own stuff I think.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #824 on: Today at 10:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:47:11 pm
:D

And with such simplicity, surely the European Cup is win.

Love the one for Fowlers goal against Alaves too, what should have been the winner. Something along the lines of it being boys own stuff I think.
His commentary on the Alaves game just added to the topsy  turvey  way the game went that night.just said what he saw happening in front of him ,thoroughly enjoying it and not pushing some agenda driven shite like they do now.
I think he said more than once , would you believe it  as a goal was scored.
Boys own stuff it was .
