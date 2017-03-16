Stan Collymore or Wayne Rooney? Who would you believe if you watched absolutely none of this tournament and they had to describe it. Reason I ask is Collymore was on the radio saying that in this tournament, 2 teams have not used the wings and went past people and got crosses in. England and Scotland. The rest are doing it And he kept saying it and harping on about it.

That very evening, Wayne Rooney was on TV and said that one thing he noticed about this tournament is that not one team are using the wings and going past people and putting crosses in for the strikers.

