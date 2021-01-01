« previous next »
Football commentator/pundits

cissesbeard

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #800 on: Today at 01:46:33 pm
boots on Today at 01:39:39 pm
Can someone please sack Jermaine J'anus. He was an average midfielder for average sides, listening him talk about decisions made in the moment or how things shouldve happened is driving me to consider refusing to pay my license fee. The guy may be fine on the One Show (dunno dont watch it) but he knows fuck all about football. Which considering he played for spurs is hardly surprising.

i can't listen to him, hes a right smug twat. always knows exactly what players should've done like its dead easy and he could have done it no problem.
SamLad

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #801 on: Today at 01:47:37 pm
cissesbeard on Today at 01:46:33 pm
i can't listen to him, hes a right smug twat. always knows exactly what players should've done like its dead easy and he could have done it no problem.
sounds like a lot of ppl who post on here.
Terry de Niro

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #802 on: Today at 01:48:57 pm
boots on Today at 01:39:39 pm
Can someone please sack Jermaine J'anus. He was an average midfielder for average sides, listening him talk about decisions made in the moment or how things shouldve happened is driving me to consider refusing to pay my license fee. The guy may be fine on the One Show (dunno dont watch it) but he knows fuck all about football. Which considering he played for spurs is hardly surprising.
He's shite on there as well.
slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #803 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm
Terry de Niro on Today at 01:48:57 pm
He's shite on there as well.

How about Question Time ?  Or Formula 1 ?
gerrardisgod

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #804 on: Today at 01:54:24 pm
Aint he doing motor racing coverage for C4 too these days. To go along with all these adverts I see him pop up in.

The mind boggles. I dont think Ive ever seen one single person compliment him.
