Can someone please sack Jermaine J'anus. He was an average midfielder for average sides, listening him talk about decisions made in the moment or how things shouldve happened is driving me to consider refusing to pay my license fee. The guy may be fine on the One Show (dunno dont watch it) but he knows fuck all about football. Which considering he played for spurs is hardly surprising.
i can't listen to him, hes a right smug twat. always knows exactly what players should've done like its dead easy and he could have done it no problem.
He's shite on there as well.
