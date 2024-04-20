« previous next »
Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 51105 times)

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #680 on: April 20, 2024, 02:39:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 17, 2024, 11:55:42 pm
And the one trying to say Joshua in some weird accent in the Bayern game and completely destroying it. "Ossuar" or something it came out like.

ESPN's Derek Rae would like a word with both of you.....They're not English players, so you don't pronounce them the English way.  The commentator is saying it correctly.....Stop being an ignoramus.

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #681 on: April 20, 2024, 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: A Langheck on April 20, 2024, 02:39:01 pm
ESPN's Derek Rae would like a word with both of you.....They're not English players, so you don't pronounce them the English way.  The commentator is saying it correctly.....Stop being an ignoramus.



No need for the insults thanks.  :wave I'm sure we're all well aware the names aren't English and that's our exact point. We're discussing English pundits destroying names thinking they're being clever. No idea who the ESPN guy is but maybe he actually learned them and is pronouncing them correctly so good on him. The ones over here don't seem so bothered about that considering it's their actual job, some of them assume a half-arsed version of nonsense with a hammy accent for full Brit abroad effect will do.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #682 on: April 21, 2024, 07:35:35 pm »
What a fuckin disgrace that shitbag Ratboy c*nt Neville is asking for Claattenberg to resign on live television.  Heres a better idea Gary, why dont you resign you horrible opinionated c*nt and take some of your mates from PGMOL with you. 
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #683 on: April 21, 2024, 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on April 21, 2024, 07:35:35 pm
What a fuckin disgrace that shitbag Ratboy c*nt Neville is asking for Claattenberg to resign on live television.  Heres a better idea Gary, why dont you resign you horrible opinionated c*nt and take some of your mates from PGMOL with you. 

Speaking in that annoying, po-faced manner of his like his opinion is the only one that matters. Like his beloved Ferguson never questioned the integrity of the officials whenever it suited him.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #684 on: April 21, 2024, 11:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 21, 2024, 09:59:18 pm
Speaking in that annoying, po-faced manner of his like his opinion is the only one that matters.

That high-handed voice he does when he's making a Very Serious Point reminds me of Pauline from The League of Gentlemen.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #685 on: April 21, 2024, 11:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 21, 2024, 09:59:18 pm
Like his beloved Ferguson never questioned the integrity of the officials whenever it suited him.

Would have been great if someone reminded him of that on air
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #686 on: April 21, 2024, 11:30:13 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 21, 2024, 11:17:47 pm
That high-handed voice he does when he's making a Very Serious Point reminds me of Pauline from The League of Gentlemen.

:D

Its how I imagine Big Brain Arteta speaks too.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #687 on: April 22, 2024, 12:02:13 am »
Carra and Neville have become like Punch & Judy these days.

They were good when they first began on Sky breaking down tactics and having in depth discussions about things that actually mattered.

Just a couple of shite cheerleaders now for the banter generation

Twats
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #688 on: April 22, 2024, 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 22, 2024, 12:02:13 am
Carra and Neville have become like Punch & Judy these days.

Just a couple of shite cheerleaders now for the banter generation

Twats

Absolute the best description I've heard of them. Especially Carragher. Long gone are the days of actual discussion, it's just back and forth p*ss taking now. They went down the social media soundbite route a while ago and only getting worse.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #689 on: April 23, 2024, 08:20:34 pm »
Quote from: A Langheck on April 20, 2024, 02:39:01 pm
ESPN's Derek Rae would like a word with both of you.....They're not English players, so you don't pronounce them the English way.  The commentator is saying it correctly.....Stop being an ignoramus.

I find Derek Rae well annoying with his Germanism shite and a little patronizing but hey Die Toten Hosen as they say in Dusseldorf !
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #690 on: April 23, 2024, 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 23, 2024, 08:20:34 pm

I find Derek Rae well annoying with his Germanism shite and a little patronizing but hey Die Toten Hosen as they say in Dusseldorf !
Me too. I speak fluent German, have done for years and his continued showing off (if thats what it is?) is very irritating. My German mates and I could put up with his shite if didnt over exaggerate so much. Just speak to your audience you c*nt.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #691 on: April 24, 2024, 09:03:53 pm »
Neville please I beg you shut the fuck up you smarmy bell.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #692 on: April 24, 2024, 09:07:41 pm »
I hope Slot bans that fucker Carra from Anfield and Kirkby.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #693 on: April 24, 2024, 09:21:11 pm »
Drury makes me wish I had a de-aging machine for Tyler.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #694 on: April 24, 2024, 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 24, 2024, 09:03:53 pm
Neville please I beg you shut the fuck up you smarmy bell.

Hes so happy. Can barely contain himself.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #695 on: April 27, 2024, 01:10:52 pm »
Mccoist and Fletch complaining because its flat. Try not having a game at 12:30 at the end of a long season with the teams just played midweek.

Get on with your jobs of talking about David Moyes roommate habits and what Karen Brady has for lunch
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #696 on: April 27, 2024, 07:16:14 pm »
TNT commentators wondering why the game that TNT chose to send Liverpool fans on 7am trains/5am coaches to a bit of London with no nearby pubs in a stadium notorious for a crap atmosphere is flat.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #697 on: April 27, 2024, 08:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 27, 2024, 01:10:52 pm
Mccoist and Fletch complaining because its flat. Try not having a game at 12:30 at the end of a long season with the teams just played midweek.

I was hoping Klopp would drop a few F bombs during his post match interview. He's never been that keen on BT/TNT.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #698 on: May 1, 2024, 08:09:33 pm »
Professional geordie Ray Hudson does co-coms on CBS? I thought he fucked off to Miami ?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #699 on: May 1, 2024, 08:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May  1, 2024, 08:09:33 pm
Professional geordie Ray Hudson does co-coms on CBS? I thought he fucked off to Miami ?

He majisterally left there a couple of seasons back to go do the CL coverage for CBS, mate. 
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #700 on: May 1, 2024, 08:19:06 pm »
Did he? Cheers,tells ya how often i watch CBS coverage!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #701 on: May 1, 2024, 08:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May  1, 2024, 08:19:06 pm
Did he? Cheers,tells ya how often i watch CBS coverage!

I usually avoid it like the plague (the ever sinking Carragher and Richards 'banter' in the studio on there is an absolute cringefest) - though will give their matches a go when Ray is on.

Especially as Martin Tyler is usually somehow still doing the international feed.

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #702 on: May 1, 2024, 08:37:44 pm »
McManaman last night referred to Madrid as a family run club. Aye sound
He then went full Jermaine Pennant and started calling all the Madrid players by their first names, or in Vinicius Jrs cse, Vinny
And rightly so Steve!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #703 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on May  1, 2024, 08:37:44 pm
McManaman last night referred to Madrid as a family run club. Aye sound
He then went full Jermaine Pennant and started calling all the Madrid players by their first names, or in Vinicius Jrs cse, Vinny
And rightly so Steve!

That family being, at various points, the Bourbons and the Francos.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #704 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm »
Lucy Ward was painful last night, she went on and on about the referee saying he was involved in everything, well thats his job. I know they are biased for the uk audience but it was ridiculous last night.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #705 on: Today at 03:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 02:21:29 pm
Lucy Ward was painful last night, she went on and on about the referee saying he was involved in everything, well thats his job. I know they are biased for the uk audience but it was ridiculous last night.

Most of the co comms are idiots, but she stands out on her own as being fucking useless.

Sack the lot and get some decent pundits in ffs
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #706 on: Today at 03:47:37 pm »
Football could do with having a look at the Snooker and just how good their co-comms are. Hendry is brilliant and its the first time Ive hear him but so is Neil Robertson. I thought I knew snooker quite well then you hear these fellas explain why players take certain shots. Really good.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #707 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:47:37 pm
Football could do with having a look at the Snooker and just how good their co-comms are. Hendry is brilliant and its the first time Ive hear him but so is Neil Robertson. I thought I knew snooker quite well then you hear these fellas explain why players take certain shots. Really good.

You're right, Robertson has been great.  Unfortunately this afternoon he's been teamed up with John Fuckin' Virgo, the worst commentator in any sport anywhere ever.   Imagine paying £5 or £10 for an earpiece in the auditorium to hear the commentary and you get that twat.  I'd ask for me money back.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #708 on: Today at 07:02:59 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:47:37 pm
Football could do with having a look at the Snooker and just how good their co-comms are. Hendry is brilliant and its the first time Ive hear him but so is Neil Robertson. I thought I knew snooker quite well then you hear these fellas explain why players take certain shots. Really good.


Its the same with MotoGP, as co comms we get Neil Hodgson, ex British and World Superbike Champion, rode MotoGP bikes and 500cc 2 strokes. For the inbetween stuff we get Suzi Perry as main presenter, whose been working as a presenter reporter and comm on bike racing for years and really knows her stuff, Sylvain Guintoli, another ex WSB champion, who also rode 250cc Grand Prix and was test rider for Suzuki MotoGP and Michael Laverty who raced in MotoGP. These people all know their stuff and work in a professional and entertaining manner, explain things and talk sense.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #709 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 04:37:35 pm
You're right, Robertson has been great.  Unfortunately this afternoon he's been teamed up with John Fuckin' Virgo, the worst commentator in any sport anywhere ever.   Imagine paying £5 or £10 for an earpiece in the auditorium to hear the commentary and you get that twat.  I'd ask for me money back.

Aye, I thought Virgo was particularly poor today.  He was way off with his calls about positioning and the safety side. Calling shots way too early. And this "wheres the cue ball going" is a bit too much now
Really enjoyed Robertson the more I heard him. Bingham was in for a break, fairly easy red. Looked all the world like he was going for it but Robertson said he was going to play safe. Not only because of positioning, but because Bingham likes to keep the reds close, and he was planning to keep the reds in the open then get his chance, take a 5 or 6 reds and pinks then build from there. Right on the money.  Robertson and Hendry would be brillaint together
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #710 on: Today at 10:31:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:02:59 pm
Its the same with MotoGP, as co comms we get Neil Hodgson, ex British and World Superbike Champion, rode MotoGP bikes and 500cc 2 strokes. For the inbetween stuff we get Suzi Perry as main presenter, whose been working as a presenter reporter and comm on bike racing for years and really knows her stuff, Sylvain Guintoli, another ex WSB champion, who also rode 250cc Grand Prix and was test rider for Suzuki MotoGP and Michael Laverty who raced in MotoGP. These people all know their stuff and work in a professional and entertaining manner, explain things and talk sense.


I'm not a MotoGP fan Rob but I'll bet if I did tune in I'd learn a little about it, not get my ears hurt with cliches and bantz. Football seems awash with bad pundits who seem to think we should be privaledged to listen to them.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #711 on: Today at 10:56:16 pm »
why don't broadcasters hire some retired top-level coaches ffs? 

people who understand what's going on on the pitch, and why, and are eloquent enough to explain it clearly.

and without an agenda and resorting to bloody the cringeworthy "he'll be disappointed .... he's got it in his locker" shite.

if one or two of them cropped up it'd put the ex-players to shame.
