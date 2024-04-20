You're right, Robertson has been great. Unfortunately this afternoon he's been teamed up with John Fuckin' Virgo, the worst commentator in any sport anywhere ever. Imagine paying £5 or £10 for an earpiece in the auditorium to hear the commentary and you get that twat. I'd ask for me money back.
Aye, I thought Virgo was particularly poor today. He was way off with his calls about positioning and the safety side. Calling shots way too early. And this "wheres the cue ball going" is a bit too much now
Really enjoyed Robertson the more I heard him. Bingham was in for a break, fairly easy red. Looked all the world like he was going for it but Robertson said he was going to play safe. Not only because of positioning, but because Bingham likes to keep the reds close, and he was planning to keep the reds in the open then get his chance, take a 5 or 6 reds and pinks then build from there. Right on the money. Robertson and Hendry would be brillaint together