Haven't heard him on much lately and after hearing him for 3 or 4 minutes earlier it's a good job and all. Danny Mills. What a spiteful little baldy gobshite he really is

Conversation about that lad from Utd who got called up and he went into one about us. No hiding the dislike at all. He said he was so glad that Utd beat us and he really hopes that Man City win everything and we win absolutely nothing.

Then he said Klopp is just an ok manager and "all he's ever won is 1 league title in 9 years and did nothing of note in Germany" and getting 95 points in the league also proves nothing, just proved that Klopp wasn't good enough to win the league.



He was pulled up on it like by whoever he was talking with but he's a vindictive prick that fella