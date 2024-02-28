Just seen a clip from The Overlap from probably January. Neville is moaning that they turned up at Anfield for Sky, Carra just breezes in without showing his pass, Neville says they know who he is, but they still asked him for his pass, so he's moaning you've not asked to see his pass, why you asking to see mine?Wrighty goes "But Gary, you cannot give it the big one""I didn't give it the big one""You did because you didn't show your pass,""But he doesn't have to show his pass but I do?""Yeah its Anfield, its Jamie Carragher, you're Man United, they could do that just to wind you up.it worked as well by the looks of things"Neville sits there with a cob on