Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 36750 times)

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #480 on: February 28, 2024, 02:45:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 28, 2024, 02:25:11 pm
I've been impressed with Sturridge as a pundit. Articulate and impartial, irregardless of who he played for.

Me too. He's quite good as putting you into the mind of a striker when explaining that side of the game.  I always thought Michael Owen was brilliant at that too
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #481 on: February 28, 2024, 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on February 27, 2024, 10:02:48 pm
What did people think alan green? Thought he was excellent on 5 live. Broadcast the game so well.



Couldn't stand him.

Liverpool would be playing and he'd waffle on for 15 minutes and not even mention the game. I'd be thinking what the fuck is going on?

How can you commentate on the radio then miss off about an hour of a 90 minute game talking about shite?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #482 on: February 28, 2024, 10:03:14 pm »
Ian Wright absolutely loves us, 'I remember scoring at the Kop end and it was special for me so what must it have been like for Danns growing up here'.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #483 on: February 28, 2024, 10:43:03 pm »
Mourinho was the best pundit. He was superb when he did it for sky during our title winning season for about 4 months before he took the spurs job. Levels above Souness, Keane, Neville, Carragher etc.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #484 on: February 28, 2024, 10:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on February 28, 2024, 10:03:14 pm
Ian Wright absolutely loves us, 'I remember scoring at the Kop end and it was special for me so what must it have been like for Danns growing up here'.

Shame he's packing it in at the end of the season, he's good to listen to. Just means more air time for the morons we don't want to see more of
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #485 on: February 28, 2024, 10:46:46 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on February 28, 2024, 10:43:03 pm
Mourinho was the best pundit. He was superb when he did it for sky during our title winning season for about 4 months before he took the spurs job. Levels above Souness, Keane, Neville, Carragher etc.

But he never 'played the game'  ::)

Ultimately the best minds in football go into management/coaching and succeed, therefore when they take their hand to it, they make the best pundits. The average ones fail or don't even try (Neville/Carragher/Ferdinand/Redknapp et al).

Keane and Souness ultimately were failed managers as well. Once you've been out the game 10 years (if not less) you lose touch but these pundits are kept on way too long.

Wrighty is great because he's enthusastic and a great lad, there's no hidden agenda.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #486 on: February 28, 2024, 10:53:18 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on February 28, 2024, 10:43:03 pm
Mourinho was the best pundit. He was superb when he did it for sky during our title winning season for about 4 months before he took the spurs job. Levels above Souness, Keane, Neville, Carragher etc.

Aye he was. He was a totally different person to the shameful person you see on the touchline. I remember his having a dig at Oleh and his defending set pieces with how he set up the defensive walls.
Mourinho was good, but if Klopp ever goes down than route, he will blow everyone else out of the water completely
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #487 on: February 28, 2024, 11:57:59 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on February 28, 2024, 10:53:18 pm
Aye he was. He was a totally different person to the shameful person you see on the touchline. I remember his having a dig at Oleh and his defending set pieces with how he set up the defensive walls.
Mourinho was good, but if Klopp ever goes down than route, he will blow everyone else out of the water completely

Klopp did a fair bit of commentary in the mid 2000's around the 2006 World Cup...
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #488 on: February 29, 2024, 10:26:01 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on February 28, 2024, 11:57:59 pm
Klopp did a fair bit of commentary in the mid 2000's around the 2006 World Cup...

If the BBC have any sense, they'd have him as a pundit for the Euros in the summer.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #489 on: February 29, 2024, 10:41:03 am »
Can't believe Ali McCoist when talking about Konate said "you'd love that big man inside of you Sam" during the game.

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #490 on: February 29, 2024, 10:42:33 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 29, 2024, 10:26:01 am
If the BBC have any sense, they'd have him as a pundit for the Euros in the summer.

I feel like Klopp would tell them to do one and do some German media instead
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #491 on: February 29, 2024, 11:27:31 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February 29, 2024, 10:41:03 am
Can't believe Ali McCoist when talking about Konate said "you'd love that big man inside of you Sam" during the game.



McCoist was getting a little too excited about Konate in general.  He was really close to proposing to him by the end of the game.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #492 on: February 29, 2024, 12:08:52 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on February 28, 2024, 10:53:18 pm
Aye he was. He was a totally different person to the shameful person you see on the touchline. I remember his having a dig at Oleh and his defending set pieces with how he set up the defensive walls.
Mourinho was good, but if Klopp ever goes down than route, he will blow everyone else out of the water completely

He appeared on Monday night football once and bossed it.

I remember Eddie Howe being on Neville was critical of a team and how they set up during an attacking corner.....Howe explained why and ruined him which is nothing new as he makes a tw*t of himself on BBC as well as Sky.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #493 on: February 29, 2024, 12:58:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 29, 2024, 11:27:31 am
McCoist was getting a little too excited about Konate in general.  He was really close to proposing to him by the end of the game.

I was too on Sunday.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #494 on: February 29, 2024, 02:45:19 pm »
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #495 on: February 29, 2024, 03:50:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on February 28, 2024, 10:43:46 pm
Shame he's packing it in at the end of the season, he's good to listen to. Just means more air time for the morons we don't want to see more of

I wonder if he's moving across to Sky you know.

He obviousy does the Overlap stuff with the Sky lads and Jill Scott (who isn't on Sky I believe), so I wonder if they haved moved for him.

He has that whole bromance thing with Keane going on which is 100 times more genuine than that fake Micah Richards/Keane thing that Keane clearly despised.

Also, they seem to be phasing Richards out don't they? He doesn't seem to do as many of the high profile games now. Seems relegated to life with Jamie Redknapp.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #496 on: February 29, 2024, 04:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 29, 2024, 03:50:42 pm
I wonder if he's moving across to Sky you know.

He obviousy does the Overlap stuff with the Sky lads and Jill Scott (who isn't on Sky I believe), so I wonder if they haved moved for him.

He has that whole bromance thing with Keane going on which is 100 times more genuine than that fake Micah Richards/Keane thing that Keane clearly despised.

Also, they seem to be phasing Richards out don't they? He doesn't seem to do as many of the high profile games now. Seems relegated to life with Jamie Redknapp.

Didnt Wright quit Match of the Day citing his age and wanting to spend more time away with family? Maybe with Match of the Day filmed in Salford its difficult for him as I presume he lives in London.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #497 on: February 29, 2024, 04:58:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 29, 2024, 04:50:48 pm
Didnt Wright quit Match of the Day citing his age and wanting to spend more time away with family? Maybe with Match of the Day filmed in Salford its difficult for him as I presume he lives in London.
I can see him getting some kind of chat show in the future.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #498 on: February 29, 2024, 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 29, 2024, 04:58:42 pm
I can see him getting some kind of chat show in the future.

Yep. The Wright Stuff.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #499 on: February 29, 2024, 05:45:53 pm »
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #500 on: February 29, 2024, 05:46:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 29, 2024, 05:41:35 pm
Yep. The Wright Stuff.

As long as the prank callers come with him.

Big fat c*nt.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #501 on: February 29, 2024, 05:52:13 pm »
Friday Night's All Wright
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #502 on: February 29, 2024, 06:09:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 29, 2024, 05:52:13 pm
Friday Night's All Wright

Friday Night Wrights, with Shaun, Bradley and Brett
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #503 on: February 29, 2024, 06:23:22 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on February 29, 2024, 06:09:31 pm
Friday Night Wrights, with Shaun, Bradley and Brett

They could maybe get this guy back.


Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #504 on: February 29, 2024, 07:11:53 pm »
Idea for an Ian Wright vehicle...


Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #505 on: February 29, 2024, 07:14:06 pm »
On The Wright Side
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #506 on: March 1, 2024, 08:49:55 am »
Just seen a clip from The Overlap from probably January. Neville is moaning that they turned up at Anfield for Sky, Carra just breezes in without showing his pass, Neville says they know who he is, but they still asked him for his pass, so he's moaning you've not asked to see his pass, why you asking to see mine? 

Wrighty goes "But Gary, you cannot give it the big one"

"I didn't give it the big one"

"You did because you didn't show your pass,"

"But he doesn't have to show his pass but I do?"

"Yeah its Anfield, its Jamie Carragher, you're Man United, they could do that just to wind you up.it worked as well by the looks of things"

Neville sits there with a cob on :lmao
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #507 on: March 1, 2024, 06:51:38 pm »
Thought this was a good piece. I don't agree that Neville and Carragher are particularly great pundits but the below was spot on:

Quote
Yet the influence of Neville and Carragher also speaks to a wider shift regarding the role of the pundit. Gone are the days when they merely commented on the football in front of them; now, in this era of broadcasters needing to engage with audiences who increasingly absorb content online and on mobile via short-form videos and snappy soundbites, they are required to be part of the entertainment as much as observers of it. Its all about the clicks mate, and nothing is more clickable than a former footballer saying something that sparks heated debate as well as emotions while sitting in a chair quite close to David Jones, Mark Pougatch or Laura Woods. Hence why Roy Keane gets so much work despite being objectively terrible at his job.

We live in The Age of the Pundit  there are lots of them and they all have a lot to say  and no two rule the roost quite like Neville and Carragher, initially through their natural, instinctive excellence and now through their awareness of how to market that to the absolute maximum. So they say sparky things on Sky which they know will get picked up by the press and public alike  Neville has essentially admitted his blue billion-pound ­bottle jobs line was planned  and increasingly use that as a platform from which to boost their profile and value via other outlets. And boy, are there other outlets. The Overlap, Stick to Football, a national newspaper column and regular, endless social media posts. You may well have also seen Neville and Carragher stacking shelves in your local supermarket, pulling pints in your local pub and haunting your daily nightmares. Pretty sure I have.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/01/neville-and-carrragher-furore-confirms-their-status-as-pundits-like-no-other
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #508 on: March 1, 2024, 08:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March  1, 2024, 06:51:38 pm
Thought this was a good piece. I don't agree that Neville and Carragher are particularly great pundits but the below was spot on:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/01/neville-and-carrragher-furore-confirms-their-status-as-pundits-like-no-other

Interesting - theyre also asking people for their views on this at the end of the article so  fill yer boots!  :)
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #509 on: March 2, 2024, 04:58:25 pm »
Fucking McManaman.

Forest players goes down after Dom touches him on the shoulder "clever play"
Van Dijk nudges a player "clear push"
Gomez has a pull on an attacker "got away with it"

But:
Danns is dragged to the ground "looking for it"

Makes me laugh when fans of other clubs think he's biased in favour of Liverpool
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm »
I haven't watched Abu Dhabi FC for a long time but was visiting my Son earlier and he had their match on.
Can anyone tell me why Gary Neville sounded so happy to gush over the cheats and yet when he co commentates us, he sounds like he wants to die when we score?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm »
Quote from: RJH on March  2, 2024, 04:58:25 pm
Fucking McManaman.

Forest players goes down after Dom touches him on the shoulder "clever play"
Van Dijk nudges a player "clear push"
Gomez has a pull on an attacker "got away with it"

But:
Danns is dragged to the ground "looking for it"

Makes me laugh when fans of other clubs think he's biased in favour of Liverpool

Rat
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm
I haven't watched Abu Dhabi FC for a long time but was visiting my Son earlier and he had their match on.
Can anyone tell me why Gary Neville sounded so happy to gush over the cheats and yet when he co commentates us, he sounds like he wants to die when we score?

He will die if we get 20 titles. Like all Mancs, fucking obsessed with us and us not winning more titles than them.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 29, 2024, 04:50:48 pm
Didnt Wright quit Match of the Day citing his age and wanting to spend more time away with family? Maybe with Match of the Day filmed in Salford its difficult for him as I presume he lives in London.

His grandkids are in the US I think.

You'll probably see him pop up on US coverage of the Premier League.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #514 on: Today at 01:18:16 am »
 ;D

Quote
Troy Deeney reckons Phil Foden plays with the same freedom as Ronaldinho.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #515 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm »
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #516 on: Today at 02:36:21 pm »
scrolling through the bbc site this morning, you'd think the MC-MU game is the only one that happened this weekend. page after fucking page of it.  and half of that is repeating and discussing the bald bastard's claim that Foden is the best player in the PL.  ffs he's 8th top scorer, and 12th in goals per 90, according to their own stats.

so, move on to the Guardian's Ten Talking Points from the weekend.
two of the 10 were about the MC-MU game.
one was about Chelsea fans being pissed off. 
one was Eze being back from injury.
the only mention of us is a piece about Clattenburg.
we are top of the league, right?  scored a remarkably exciting late-late-late goal, right?
