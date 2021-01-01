Poll

(Votes are changeable)

Ally McCoist
0 (0%)
Didier Drogba
0 (0%)
Lee Dixon
0 (0%)
Slaven Bilic
0 (0%)
Peter Drury
0 (0%)
Jim Beglin
0 (0%)
Pat Nevin
0 (0%)
Pablo Zabaleta
0 (0%)
Alex Scott
0 (0%)
Frank Lampard
0 (0%)
Kyle Martino
0 (0%)
John Collins
0 (0%)
Rio Ferdinand
0 (0%)
Kevin Keatings
0 (0%)
Roy Keane
0 (0%)
Bill Leslie
0 (0%)
Daniel Mann
0 (0%)
Cesc Fabregas
0 (0%)
Liam Rosenior
0 (0%)
Emma Hayes
0 (0%)
Craig Bellamy
0 (0%)
Ian Wright
0 (0%)
Stuart Holden
0 (0%)
John Strong
0 (0%)
Jurgen Klinsmann
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer
0 (0%)
Mark Lawrenson
0 (0%)
Jon Champion
0 (0%)
Ian Darke
0 (0%)
Glenn Hoddle
0 (0%)
Jamie Carragher
0 (0%)
Gary Neville
0 (0%)
Ian Dennis
0 (0%)
Graeme Souness
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 0

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?  (Read 33798 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:29:34 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:31:40 am
Wish BT would stop brining Rio Ferdinand in during games for his expert tactical analysis. During the Arsenal game he was on about Rice and how he should attack more, because in Europe he has scored loads of goals playing more advanced. Rice has scored 3 goals in Europe, ever
Yes, I was left thinking has he, was trying to think of all those European goals hed bagged for WH last season and Arsenal so far.

Football punditry is as bad as its ever been and it wont get any better as they dont want it to.

This is the type of coverage they tell us we want and its why they wont give us a no Comms option as they want to control the narrative as much as possible and make sure we hear it
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,742
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:32:29 pm »
I thought Neville was actually not that bad yesterday.  Gushed over Kelleher non-stop, talked up Klopp loads and put the boot into Chelsea.

"Special managers do special things. It's a bantamweight squad but punches like a heavyweight and that is because of Klopp".
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,231
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:20:42 pm
Peter Drury is an absolute wank.

Agreed. God knows why people rate him, his 'speech' before the match yesterday was absolutely laughable. Like, some of the worse punditry you'll ever hear.

At one point, talking about Chelsea's form, he said their team selection came from 'the calm oasis of pleasing form' ... and then before the kick off went with 'The rhapsody in blue in discourse with the red ... (some utter bollocks after that).

Tries PAINFULLY to be some prophet of football punditry.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,790
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:35:02 pm
Agreed. God knows why people rate him, his 'speech' before the match yesterday was absolutely laughable. Like, some of the worse punditry you'll ever hear.

At one point, talking about Chelsea's form, he said their team selection came from 'the calm oasis of pleasing form' ... and then before the kick off went with 'The rhapsody in blue in discourse with the red ... (some utter bollocks after that).

Tries PAINFULLY to be some prophet of football punditry.

At the start, he went on for ages and I thought he had no co commentator.

His rehearsed lines are fucking bollocks.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,536
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:37:33 pm »
Very scripted at the end as well when he referred to heavy metal football, blathered on about rock and roll I think and then some laboured pun about our rhythm upsetting the blues.

Cant back those asking for a return of Tyler as at least he gets himself excited, but still very hammy.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm »
I like Drury. I think he's a massive upgrade from Tyler. Yes, he has his cringe moments, but I'll take them over Tyler's commentary any day.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:48:31 pm »
I watched the ITV highlights over lunch and Matthew Upson was co-commentating.  He came across well - certainly better than the wittering of the Sky commentary team.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:39:47 pm »
Clichy coming over well tonight on Sky.

Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 08:55:04 pm »
Harvested from the depths of South America, roasted to excellence, a delivery of pure excitement

- Peter Drury ordering a coffee
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:58:02 pm »
Watching this:

https://youtu.be/rgudfRMXCaY?si=ihNusna00yKj-fPg

Fuck me, Drury will not shut up.  c*nt thinks he's Shakespeare.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:32:29 pm
I thought Neville was actually not that bad yesterday.  Gushed over Kelleher non-stop, talked up Klopp loads and put the boot into Chelsea.

"Special managers do special things. It's a bantamweight squad but punches like a heavyweight and that is because of Klopp".

Neville will talk up Klopp now for the rest of the season, because he's setting himself up to predict our imminent doom as soon as Klopp leaves the club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 