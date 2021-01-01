Wish BT would stop brining Rio Ferdinand in during games for his expert tactical analysis. During the Arsenal game he was on about Rice and how he should attack more, because in Europe he has scored loads of goals playing more advanced. Rice has scored 3 goals in Europe, ever



Yes, I was left thinking has he, was trying to think of all those European goals hed bagged for WH last season and Arsenal so far.Football punditry is as bad as its ever been and it wont get any better as they dont want it to.This is the type of coverage they tell us we want and its why they wont give us a no Comms option as they want to control the narrative as much as possible and make sure we hear it