No the worst on TV but Joe Cole just grates more and more every time I hear him. Apart from his pure bias towards Chelsea he is just thick as shit and chats stuff he clearly doesn't have a clue about. Honestly baffling how producers pick him as I'm sure there's loads of others wanting to get on.



I remember, now I'm ranting on, a time ages ago he was trying to master the whole monday night football screen thing moving stuff around using the controls, the presenter was giving him praise for using it like he was some ten year old with learning difficulties. That was probably just a natural slip as he really is dense as fuck, that person was probably around him while he was trying to master the rewind button for half a day obviously knew that.