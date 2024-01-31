Poll

Ally McCoist
0 (0%)
Didier Drogba
0 (0%)
Lee Dixon
0 (0%)
Slaven Bilic
0 (0%)
Peter Drury
0 (0%)
Jim Beglin
0 (0%)
Pat Nevin
0 (0%)
Pablo Zabaleta
0 (0%)
Alex Scott
0 (0%)
Frank Lampard
0 (0%)
Kyle Martino
0 (0%)
John Collins
0 (0%)
Rio Ferdinand
0 (0%)
Kevin Keatings
0 (0%)
Roy Keane
0 (0%)
Bill Leslie
0 (0%)
Daniel Mann
0 (0%)
Cesc Fabregas
0 (0%)
Liam Rosenior
0 (0%)
Emma Hayes
0 (0%)
Craig Bellamy
0 (0%)
Ian Wright
0 (0%)
Stuart Holden
0 (0%)
John Strong
0 (0%)
Jurgen Klinsmann
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer
0 (0%)
Mark Lawrenson
0 (0%)
Jon Champion
0 (0%)
Ian Darke
0 (0%)
Glenn Hoddle
0 (0%)
Jamie Carragher
0 (0%)
Gary Neville
0 (0%)
Ian Dennis
0 (0%)
Graeme Souness
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 0

2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
January 31, 2024, 10:50:24 pm
Isn't he a well known United fan  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Xabisfeet

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
January 31, 2024, 10:52:25 pm
Robbie Fowler coming across well after the match tonight
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,669
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
January 31, 2024, 10:54:52 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 31, 2024, 09:03:40 pm
HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA Jim Beglin is a disgrace. A stamp is now a little touch.
I remember Gary Stevens snapping Beglin's leg at the pit many moons ago.
It should have been his vocal cords that he snapped.
One boring, bitter against LFC (for some reason) negative twat.
Logged

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,873
  • Bam!
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
February 1, 2024, 07:58:12 am
McCoist finds everything too amazing. Its annoying.

Every goal, every tackle, every pass. Its all the best thing he has ever seen. Both of them needed to just stop TALKING A BIT LAST NIGHT especially randomly shouty Fletch
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
February 1, 2024, 10:30:47 am
I thought McCoist was good last night. I enjoy listening to him. And let's be honest, that Nkuku tackle was a penalty I've no problem with him saying that. Gallagher one could have been given too. Imagine Tierney denied us those 2?  McCoist doesn't appear to have any bias which I like. If he thinks we were a little fortunate with 1 or 2 decisions doesn't mean he's shite. And he seems to love Nunez, feels like he really enjoys watching him play the game
Logged

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
February 1, 2024, 10:32:25 am
He was fine with the exception of going on about the "penalty" for like 10 mins
Logged

iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
February 1, 2024, 11:28:38 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February  1, 2024, 10:32:25 am
He was fine with the exception of going on about the "penalty" for like 10 mins
I agree, although I disagree with him that it was the stonewall penalty he was demanding. But he made the experience much better and laid continuous praise on Liverpool, which is always nice to hear!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,912
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
February 1, 2024, 02:54:36 pm
McCoist has been unbearable the last few times I've listened to him, he really has.

He was desperate for Chelsea to get a penalty last night, he really was.

Give me Lucy Ward any day of the week over him.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,138
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
February 1, 2024, 04:19:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  1, 2024, 02:54:36 pm
McCoist has been unbearable the last few times I've listened to him, he really has.

He was desperate for Chelsea to get a penalty last night, he really was.

Give me Lucy Ward any day of the week over him.

Now now, don't go too far ;)


On the subject of Ward, I flicked the Forest v Arsenal game on the other night, cross comes in from the left, easy catch for the keeper and the CB, rather than leave it heads it for a corner, comms was questioning it and she pipes up with "for me he's done the right thing putting it out for a corner, Jesus was behind him" Jesus was about 10 yards away and wasn't getting the ball and Arsenal lead the goals from corners table. :butt 

On Sunday I'm hoping we do everything we can to deny them corners.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,165
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Today at 02:40:33 pm
No the worst on TV but Joe Cole just grates more and more every time I hear him. Apart from his pure bias towards Chelsea he is just thick as shit and chats stuff he clearly doesn't have a clue about. Honestly baffling how producers pick him as I'm sure there's loads of others wanting to get on.

I remember, now I'm ranting on, a time ages ago he was trying to master the whole monday night football screen thing moving stuff around using the controls, the presenter was giving him praise for using it like he was some ten year old with learning difficulties. That was probably just a natural slip as he really is dense as fuck, that person was probably around him while he was trying to master the rewind button for half a day obviously knew that.
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,357
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Today at 03:02:35 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February  1, 2024, 10:32:25 am
He was fine with the exception of going on about the "penalty" for like 10 mins

The point is on Prime he would not have laboured the point but it's different when its the other two broadcasters.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
