Author Topic: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?

Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Women punditry/commentary will get better with time. It's still in its infancy.

It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.

Sad but true.

I'd recorded MOTD to have a laugh at the shite, whoever did the comms sounded like she was still in school and she came out with this fucking stupid Soccer AM style thing when he screamed "back of the net" :no :butt
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.
Emma Hayes is always really insightful and interesting but she's not a professional pundit.  I'd imagine if somebody told her she had to talk in a certain way or push certain narratives she'd just walk away and focus on the day job of being an elite manager.

I guess the intelligent, insightful and introspective ex-players generally go into management (as well as some absolute chancers and whoppers).  The truly introspective are probably sick to death of football by the time they retire and get on with a second career/life away from it.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Not when he's on TNT/Sky he isn't. I agree t he McCoist on Prime was okay to listen too because on there they concentrate on the football. But on Sky/TNT they talk about agenda driven nonsense and that includes McCoist. It's pretty obvious its t he way the broadcasters want the punditry to be.

I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
I quite like Efan Ekoku, he's doing the African Cup of Nations, but does turn up on foreign coverage of the Premier League. Keeps to the point, intelligent fella
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
I love Harriet Pryor from the Anfield Wrap as well who is now working for sky full time i think. It would be great to see her come through the ranks and one day be either in the commentary box or one of the studio guests on Super Sunday. She is great talking about the game.
She is getting on very well within Sky it seems. Good luck to her.

Me too. He's refreshingly positive and happy to be there.
Works very well with Clive Tyldesley on Amazon.
Yep them two together are the best commentary duo.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.
Yeah I think there's truth in that (for some).
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.

I couldn't care less what he says about us, and it's nothing to do with the above. TNT/Sky are about agendas and their pundits contribute to that shite, it's why I never listen to any of their comments now either before or after a game. Prime are different the only thing they talk about is the actual match and the whole approach is very different to the other broadcasters.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Well, my missus, her mates and reddebs on here for 6 all must be misogynysts then, cos they all cannot stand her and want her taken off the telly. My wife has killed the sound when she's on.

I have plenty of time for Kelly Dalglish, Gabbie Yorath for example, as well as Suzi Perry and Natalie Quirk on MotoGP, as they all know what they are talking about, this one just chats shite for 90 minutes

Why does everything have to be so absolute. Men love women and still treat them like shit in many different ways depending on their upbringing, unresolved trauma, stress etc. The opinion of 6 women you know doesn't validate your point of view. That's just lazy.

As a black man, I can sometimes despise the attitude of black people towards certain topics but that doesn't make me anti-black. Barton is dangerous because he emboldens a certain type of white male in the UK to feel justified in their toxic thoughts and behaviours. There is a duty to not ignore him by opinion leaders and media professionals, but to educate people in WHY his rampage is wrong, not just feeling that in by doing so, they are giving him a platform.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Me too.

Women punditry/commentary will get better with time. It's still in its infancy.

Why have they all suddenly appeared? Seems a very recent fad.

It doesn't interest me because I don't watch or listen to punditry. At least they seem harmless and don't set agendas against us. Most don't seem worth listening to though and I don't know why they're there.

My theory with pundits is they should be off the telly once they've been out the game for 10 years either as a player or manager. They get badly out of touch. The whole punditry industry is a scam.though. there's far too.many and its ex players who weren't up.to management basically. Now all these female pundits have emerged from nowhere.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.

Mccoist was a disgrace in the derby which I was forced to listen to in the pub..like.Andy Gray at his bitter worst
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Mccoist was a disgrace in the derby which I was forced to listen to in the pub..like.Andy Gray at his bitter worst


It was just typical British pundit loving an underdog story.  Would've been the same had it been Luton against Utd, for example.  And no one would've complained then.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
It was just typical British pundit loving an underdog story.  Would've been the same had it been Luton against Utd, for example.  And no one would've complained then.

He was talking utter bollocks. Young sending off was clear and obvious (when he'd already been let off once) but he was flipping out about it because it 'spoilt the game' when it was literally the only thing that happened in the first half because what spoiled the game was Everton's tactics (TNT and their shite kick off time not helping either).

Then spent the last half an hour crying and complaining because Konate wasn't sent off for two nothing yellows. Totally moronic commentary, most of the viewing audience would have been Liverpool fans as well which Sky and TNT would do well to remember. Don't expect favourable coverage, but expect better than Toffee TV.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Whoever is on TNT comms in the Forest - Arsenal game about Jesus as he ran on to collect the ball directly from a throw in just before he scored

the flag stays down



Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Whoever is on TNT comms in the Forest - Arsenal game about Jesus as he ran on to collect the ball directly from a throw in just before he scored

the flag stays down

The dream team of Fletch and Lucy Ward

I did once see a lineo flag us for offside from a throw once, he got dogs for that
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
McCoist banging on about how the goal might be disallowed for offside and it's "very close" while not noticing the player about 5 yards deeper than everyone else was classic McCoist.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
The dream team of Fletch and Lucy Ward

Glad I dodged that one. Dunno which one of them 2 is most annoying. I wonder how McManaman feels about Fletch working with another. Yep, nothing in that one Fletch
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
I only watch our games as a rule. When I do, I mute the tv unless we score. Listen to the Redmen chat along which is quite good. It's great now. No more verbal garbage from any of them.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Equally shite at Villa Park. Bloke gets excited by anything. Bailey was about 40 yards out and if Id looked away Id have thought tap in from five yards. Awful.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Dreading who we get on comms tonight, don't want to have to kill the sound because of two idiots chatting shite for 100 minutes.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Equally shite at Villa Park. Bloke gets excited by anything. Bailey was about 40 yards out and if Id looked away Id have thought tap in from five yards. Awful.

Fletch just starts talking loudly when someone takes a shot.

"I was just outside the ground before the match and saw a LOCAL BURGER VAN SELLING BURGERS and that was a great chance for Stoke"

