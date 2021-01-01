Poll

2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?

Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Women punditry/commentary will get better with time. It's still in its infancy.

It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.

Sad but true.

I'd recorded MOTD to have a laugh at the shite, whoever did the comms sounded like she was still in school and she came out with this fucking stupid Soccer AM style thing when he screamed "back of the net" :no :butt
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.
Emma Hayes is always really insightful and interesting but she's not a professional pundit.  I'd imagine if somebody told her she had to talk in a certain way or push certain narratives she'd just walk away and focus on the day job of being an elite manager.

I guess the intelligent, insightful and introspective ex-players generally go into management (as well as some absolute chancers and whoppers).  The truly introspective are probably sick to death of football by the time they retire and get on with a second career/life away from it.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Not when he's on TNT/Sky he isn't. I agree t he McCoist on Prime was okay to listen too because on there they concentrate on the football. But on Sky/TNT they talk about agenda driven nonsense and that includes McCoist. It's pretty obvious its t he way the broadcasters want the punditry to be.

I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
I quite like Efan Ekoku, he's doing the African Cup of Nations, but does turn up on foreign coverage of the Premier League. Keeps to the point, intelligent fella
