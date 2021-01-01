It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.



Emma Hayes is always really insightful and interesting but she's not a professional pundit. I'd imagine if somebody told her she had to talk in a certain way or push certain narratives she'd just walk away and focus on the day job of being an elite manager.I guess the intelligent, insightful and introspective ex-players generally go into management (as well as some absolute chancers and whoppers). The truly introspective are probably sick to death of football by the time they retire and get on with a second career/life away from it.