Ally McCoist
0 (0%)
Didier Drogba
0 (0%)
Lee Dixon
0 (0%)
Slaven Bilic
0 (0%)
Peter Drury
0 (0%)
Jim Beglin
0 (0%)
Pat Nevin
0 (0%)
Pablo Zabaleta
0 (0%)
Alex Scott
0 (0%)
Frank Lampard
0 (0%)
Kyle Martino
0 (0%)
John Collins
0 (0%)
Rio Ferdinand
0 (0%)
Kevin Keatings
0 (0%)
Roy Keane
0 (0%)
Bill Leslie
0 (0%)
Daniel Mann
0 (0%)
Cesc Fabregas
0 (0%)
Liam Rosenior
0 (0%)
Emma Hayes
0 (0%)
Craig Bellamy
0 (0%)
Ian Wright
0 (0%)
Stuart Holden
0 (0%)
John Strong
0 (0%)
Jurgen Klinsmann
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer
0 (0%)
Mark Lawrenson
0 (0%)
Jon Champion
0 (0%)
Ian Darke
0 (0%)
Glenn Hoddle
0 (0%)
Jamie Carragher
0 (0%)
Gary Neville
0 (0%)
Ian Dennis
0 (0%)
Graeme Souness
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 0

Author Topic: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?  (Read 27006 times)

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:18:01 pm
Jesus fuckin Christ....Lucy Ward......the relentless verbal diarrhoea of Darren Fletcher....combined with the Harry Enfield 'Only Me' cuntishness of Andy Hinchcliffe. .and the state the blindingly obvious boring bollocks of Jermaine Jenas....it's quite the combination...

Hahahaha 👍
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,152
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »
So very little different to the countless male pundits then? They are mostly all the same.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:41:22 pm »
What's up with Lucy Ward? Talks a lot of sense, unbiased, and entertaining.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 03:41:22 pm
What's up with Lucy Ward? Talks a lot of sense, unbiased, and entertaining.

She drives an Audi, most probably...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:58:25 pm »
I don't get the bashing of females in Football punditry or commentary, they've played the game at the highest level and will know more about that game than the average Football fan.

Joey Barton can fuck off as well.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:18:01 pm
Jesus fuckin Christ....Lucy Ward......the relentless verbal diarrhoea of Darren Fletcher....combined with the Harry Enfield 'Only Me' cuntishness of Andy Hinchcliffe. .and the state the blindingly obvious boring bollocks of Jermaine Jenas....it's quite the combination...
She's utterly fucking awful.

Her and whoever was on co-comms for the Fulham game are making a great case for "no commentary" options to be compulsory on every game.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:20:39 pm
So very little different to the countless male pundits then? They are mostly all the same.
True, the vast majority of pundits and co-commenators are awful, no matter if they're male or female. Doesn't mean you can't criticise them, just cause they're female though.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,997
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:20:39 pm
So very little different to the countless male pundits then? They are mostly all the same.
They're all shite and should all be fucked off, but she's the worst, never fucking shuts up, talks over the main comm and just talks utter utter shite all the time
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,152
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #288 on: Today at 05:07:29 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 04:00:54 pm
True, the vast majority of pundits and co-commenators are awful, no matter if they're male or female. Doesn't mean you can't criticise them, just cause they're female though.

She seems to get special treatment though, I mean the likes of McCoist is shocking as well he never shuts up for a second. It's the way pundits are they think they have to rabbit on every minute of the game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,997
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:07:29 pm
She seems to get special treatment though, I mean the likes of McCoist is shocking as well he never shuts up for a second. It's the way pundits are they think they have to rabbit on every minute of the game.

Its not misogyny though, as every woman I know who watches football hates her too. reddebs said earlier she makes other female comms look bad with the inane prattle and debs ended up looking for a stream the other night and turning the game off as she was so bad

I think she gets so much because, like Jenas, she's getting stuffed in everywhere, she's getting a huge amount of games and she's really bad at her job. McCoist goes on too, but at least he knows what he's talking about, she's just a walking cliche
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,152
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #290 on: Today at 05:43:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:34:15 pm
Its not misogyny though, as every woman I know who watches football hates her too. reddebs said earlier she makes other female comms look bad with the inane prattle and debs ended up looking for a stream the other night and turning the game off as she was so bad

I think she gets so much because, like Jenas, she's getting stuffed in everywhere, she's getting a huge amount of games and she's really bad at her job. McCoist goes on too, but at least he knows what he's talking about, she's just a walking cliche

Yes, but how can anyone tell the difference between her and everyone else though, when they are all so bloody painful to listen too. It's the same most weeks they waffle on about nothing in particular in most commentaries now. But presumably that is what these broadcasters want them to do, otherwise they wouldn't pick them would they? Just turn the sound down and don't listen to them, that's what I do most weeks now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,997
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:54:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:43:40 pm
Yes, but how can anyone tell the difference between her and everyone else though, when they are all so bloody painful to listen too. It's the same most weeks they waffle on about nothing in particular in most commentaries now. But presumably that is what these broadcasters want them to do, otherwise they wouldn't pick them would they? Just turn the sound down and don't listen to them, that's what I do most weeks now.

Her annoying voice and accent ;D

My youngest said can't you turn the comms off and just have the crowd? I hate to turn the sound off, much rather have at least crowd noise. I'd rather they went back to a commentator and no co-comm, I grew up with Brian Moore, Barry Davies, Motty et al, so I know how a good commentator can be a part of the enjoyment
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:55:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:54:12 pm
Her annoying voice and accent ;D

My youngest said can't you turn the comms off and just have the crowd? I hate to turn the sound off, much rather have at least crowd noise. I'd rather they went back to a commentator and no co-comm, I grew up with Brian Moore, Barry Davies, Motty et al, so I know how a good commentator can be a part of the enjoyment
Thats the problem. Because there are two of them, they feel they have to have a conversation for the whole match. Its fucking tedious.
Logged

RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:58:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:34:15 pm
Its not misogyny though, as every woman I know who watches football hates her too. reddebs said earlier she makes other female comms look bad with the inane prattle and debs ended up looking for a stream the other night and turning the game off as she was so bad

I think she gets so much because, like Jenas, she's getting stuffed in everywhere, she's getting a huge amount of games and she's really bad at her job. McCoist goes on too, but at least he knows what he's talking about, she's just a walking cliche

I think it's unconscious misogyny because I doubt people would go in quite as two footed if it was a bloke.  And I think I'm being kind there.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 05:58:46 pm
I think it's unconscious misogyny because I doubt people would go in quite as two footed if it was a bloke.  And I think I'm being kind there.

Defo, you never see "Fletch", Robbie Savage, Martin Tyler, Carragher or Neville criticised.
Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:02:50 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 05:58:46 pm
I think it's unconscious misogyny because I doubt people would go in quite as two footed if it was a bloke.  And I think I'm being kind there.

McCoist, two-footed
Jenas, Souness tackle
Richards, Keane v Haaland

Not sure your point is supported based upon comments on these boards...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,997
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 05:58:46 pm
I think it's unconscious misogyny because I doubt people would go in quite as two footed if it was a bloke.  And I think I'm being kind there.

Well, my missus, her mates and reddebs on here for 6 all must be misogynysts then, cos they all cannot stand her and want her taken off the telly. My wife has killed the sound when she's on.

I have plenty of time for Kelly Dalglish, Gabbie Yorath for example, as well as Suzi Perry and Natalie Quirk on MotoGP, as they all know what they are talking about, this one just chats shite for 90 minutes
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:16:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:07:29 pm
She seems to get special treatment though, I mean the likes of McCoist is shocking as well he never shuts up for a second. It's the way pundits are they think they have to rabbit on every minute of the game.
She's not criticised more than Jenas, Savage, Gary Neville, Danny Mills, Danny Murphy et al are, not even close.

And McCoist is a terrible shout, he's probably the only co-commentator that adds something to the game!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,152
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #298 on: Today at 06:18:24 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 06:16:43 pm
She's not criticised more than Jenas, Savage, Gary Neville, Danny Mills, Danny Murphy et al are, not even close.

And McCoist is a terrible shout, he's probably the only co-commentator that adds something to the game!

McCoist is shite at the moment, you can't have listened to him recently. It's not the McCoist of Prime he has been dreadful since he moved to Sky/TNT which is just proof that they are not interested in their pundits adding anything to the game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #299 on: Today at 06:31:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:18:24 pm
McCoist is shite at the moment, you can't have listened to him recently. It's not the McCoist of Prime he has been dreadful since he moved to Sky/TNT which is just proof that they are not interested in their pundits adding anything to the game.

Danny Murphy, on today's broadcast, was given the proper amount of shite for his utter horribility... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,152
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #300 on: Today at 06:33:28 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:31:40 pm
Danny Murphy, on today's broadcast, was given the proper amount of shite for his utter horribility... :D

Well, they all should be. Let's face it they are all proper shite.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,552
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:33:28 pm »
I still like McCoist.
Logged

RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:33:33 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:02:50 pm
McCoist, two-footed
Jenas, Souness tackle
Richards, Keane v Haaland

Not sure your point is supported based upon comments on these boards...

I didn't say it was did I? Was more a comment in general. Plus I've got no time for the performative outrage of the other posts.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:36:23 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:33:33 pm
I didn't say it was did I? Was more a comment in general. Plus I've got no time for the performative outrage of the other posts.

General punditry does tend to produce copious performative outrage...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:37:11 pm
General punditry does tend to produce copious performative outrage...

Bigger worries in football I think. I'm just glad there is more inclusively in the game because I've only got a daughter so it's down to her to play for liverpool 🤣
Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #305 on: Today at 06:40:53 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:38:59 pm
Bigger worries in football I think. I'm just glad there is more inclusively in the game because I've only got a daughter so it's down to her to play for liverpool 🤣

I earn my living coaching girls soccer stateside, no argument from way over here...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #306 on: Today at 06:42:00 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:40:53 pm
I earn my living coaching girls soccer stateside, no argument from way over here...

Full respect to you.
Logged

In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #307 on: Today at 06:54:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:33:28 pm
I still like McCoist.

Me too.

Women punditry/commentary will get better with time. It's still in its infancy.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,386
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #308 on: Today at 07:00:14 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 06:54:11 pm
Me too.

Women punditry/commentary will get better with time. It's still in its infancy.
not if they keep giving Lucy Ward a gig it won't
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
