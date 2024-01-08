Poll

(Votes are changeable)

Ally McCoist
0 (0%)
Didier Drogba
0 (0%)
Lee Dixon
0 (0%)
Slaven Bilic
0 (0%)
Peter Drury
0 (0%)
Jim Beglin
0 (0%)
Pat Nevin
0 (0%)
Pablo Zabaleta
0 (0%)
Alex Scott
0 (0%)
Frank Lampard
0 (0%)
Kyle Martino
0 (0%)
John Collins
0 (0%)
Rio Ferdinand
0 (0%)
Kevin Keatings
0 (0%)
Roy Keane
0 (0%)
Bill Leslie
0 (0%)
Daniel Mann
0 (0%)
Cesc Fabregas
0 (0%)
Liam Rosenior
0 (0%)
Emma Hayes
0 (0%)
Craig Bellamy
0 (0%)
Ian Wright
0 (0%)
Stuart Holden
0 (0%)
John Strong
0 (0%)
Jurgen Klinsmann
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer
0 (0%)
Mark Lawrenson
0 (0%)
Jon Champion
0 (0%)
Ian Darke
0 (0%)
Glenn Hoddle
0 (0%)
Jamie Carragher
0 (0%)
Gary Neville
0 (0%)
Ian Dennis
0 (0%)
Graeme Souness
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 0

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?  (Read 24930 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #240 on: January 8, 2024, 11:35:04 am »
Quote from: tubby on January  8, 2024, 10:00:16 am
Shearer was fine.  Arsenal played really well in the first half, we couldn't get out and they had plenty of great opportunities that they managed to squander and he was basically saying as much.  That doesn't make him a biased pundit.
Give me Shearer over Neville all day.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,570
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #241 on: January 8, 2024, 01:30:18 pm »
Quote from: mattD on January  8, 2024, 12:39:13 am
I agree, thought Mowbray and Shearer were far superior to the utter drivel served up by Sky/Amazon/BT. Any perceived bias towards Arsenal was probably them being swept up by the crowd more than anything. With the exception of Tyldesley (who is flawed but has always put in a good performance when we perform) and McCoist, there's not many more who are just fine.

Perceived bias such as him idiotically suggesting that arsenal should have been 5-0 up by halftime?  ???
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #242 on: January 8, 2024, 01:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on January  8, 2024, 01:30:18 pm
Perceived bias such as him idiotically suggesting that arsenal should have been 5-0 up by halftime?  ???
I think every time he mentioned Arsenal shouldve been ahead, he had to add an extra goal on.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #243 on: January 8, 2024, 02:08:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  8, 2024, 11:35:04 am
Give me Shearer over Neville all day.

Shearer wasn't terrible yesterday (a bit sore from the Newcastle game) but even he wouldn't have been as bad as Neville against Newcastle.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bravoco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • Never made the 1st team
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #244 on: January 10, 2024, 09:54:08 am »
I know nothing about him, but Gary Breen was the 2nd commentator on the Premier Sports feed I was watching in the FA Cup game with Arsenal and I thought his comments were a lot more insightful than your average.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,302
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #245 on: January 10, 2024, 09:53:43 pm »
Who was the co commentator on Sky today?  Thought he was pretty good.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,501
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #246 on: January 10, 2024, 09:56:22 pm »
Don Goodman. He's pretty good, tends to call it as he sees it. He usually does Sky's Football League games so isn't marinated in Sky's PL narrative bullshit.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #247 on: January 10, 2024, 10:39:19 pm »
Was it Goodman or the other fella who said, when talking about the Penalty shout, "that's just bad defending and you can't get penalised for that"
The fuck is that supposed to mean?  You can just be shit now and it's a good enough reason to not give penalties
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #248 on: January 10, 2024, 10:40:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on January 10, 2024, 10:39:19 pm
Was it Goodman or the other fella who said, when talking about the Penalty shout, "that's just bad defending and you can't get penalised for that"
The fuck is that supposed to mean?  You can just be shit now and it's a good enough reason to not give penalties
Yeah so if youre shit, or you slip, it is not a penalty against Liverpool. What the fuck is a penalty now then?
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,451
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #249 on: January 10, 2024, 10:44:47 pm »
Goodman's not bad....the worst thing you can say about him is his voice sounds a bit like Andy Hinchcliffe's....thankfully the similarity stops there.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • ***JFT97***
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #250 on: January 11, 2024, 12:07:32 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 10, 2024, 09:53:43 pm
Who was the co commentator on Sky today?  Thought he was pretty good.
Don Goodman. He's very good. Moment his voice came on (I thought Carra would be on) I put my remote down ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #251 on: January 11, 2024, 02:54:59 am »
Bloody excellent is Don Goodman. Why does he not do more games and why do we only have to be subjected to the awful whinings of Neville and Carra?
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,216
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #252 on: January 11, 2024, 07:39:01 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 10, 2024, 10:44:47 pm
Goodman's not bad....the worst thing you can say about him is his voice sounds a bit like Andy Hinchcliffe's....thankfully the similarity stops there.

Yeah, he's fine. Was quick to call out the manc's antics twice!
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #253 on: January 11, 2024, 09:54:42 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 10, 2024, 10:44:47 pm
Goodman's not bad....the worst thing you can say about him is his voice sounds a bit like Andy Hinchcliffe's....thankfully the similarity stops there.

I thought it was Hinchcliffe when I heard him. Specially the penalty part but yeah he seems alright. They really should go with different people more often and help to keep it fresh because hearing the same old boring clap trap from Neville and Carragher is very tiring.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #254 on: January 11, 2024, 02:36:11 pm »
Jason Cundy is a bitter gobshite. Crap player and an even worse pundit.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #255 on: January 11, 2024, 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 11, 2024, 02:36:11 pm
Jason Cundy is a bitter gobshite. Crap player and an even worse pundit.
Yes, yes and yes
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,329
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #256 on: January 13, 2024, 04:39:29 pm »
Rio Ferdinand - Man City have best recruitment team. Alvarez where did they find him from ::)
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 01:08:08 pm »
Stephen Hendry is brilliant in the snooker as a commentator. Exactly what you want to hear from someone on comms. Knows his stuff, puts it across well, gives you an insight into what the players think or why they do what they do. Really excellent.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 01:11:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 13, 2024, 04:39:29 pm
Rio Ferdinand - Man City have best recruitment team. Alvarez where did they find him from ::)

I like Rio as all his predictions end up being completely wrong !!

Just hope he doesnt tip us to win anything 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 02:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 01:11:25 pm
I like Rio as all his predictions end up being completely wrong !!

Just hope he doesnt tip us to win anything 🤣🤣
Him and Ratboy are always completely wrong when it comes to predictions.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:04:17 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:34:18 pm
Him and Ratboy are always completely wrong when it comes to predictions.

I loved Ratboys one a few years back.  Varane + Sancho + Kane = Title
When they got Ronaldo instead of Kane he was even more cocky too. He just forgot to add on all the other stuff they needed like a good manager, few decent midfielders, 1 or 2 defenders, good striker , few players with who's attitude wasn't awful and a decent structure.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,521
  • Follow the gourd
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:42:35 am »
On BT Sports the other day (or TNT whatever it's called nowadays) they had a Scottish commentator doing a Premier League or FA Cup game. I didn't catch his name but I've heard him commentating on Scottish games before. His commentary was very good and he kept it nice a simple, just talked about what was happening in the game without trying to impose his opinions on the listeners.

Only problem was it sounded like Savage was his co-commentator which spoilt it somewhat.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,582
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:48:37 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:42:35 am
On BT Sports the other day (or TNT whatever it's called nowadays) they had a Scottish commentator doing a Premier League or FA Cup game. I didn't catch his name but I've heard him commentating on Scottish games before. His commentary was very good and he kept it nice a simple, just talked about what was happening in the game without trying to impose his opinions on the listeners.

Only problem was it sounded like Savage was his co-commentator which spoilt it somewhat.


Surprised it wasn't their "put her everywhere idiot" Lucy "I've fuck all of sense to say" Ward.

Jenas, Savage, Aluko, Ward, Carney,Ratboy,Carra - the lot of them are shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #263 on: Today at 11:06:35 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:04:17 am
I loved Ratboys one a few years back.  Varane + Sancho + Kane = Title
When they got Ronaldo instead of Kane he was even more cocky too. He just forgot to add on all the other stuff they needed like a good manager, few decent midfielders, 1 or 2 defenders, good striker , few players with who's attitude wasn't awful and a decent structure.

I didn't think Neville would ever top saying that Liverpool would like to swap our midfield for United's at the start of the season.

Then he said Arsenal had a better team 1-11 than Liverpool and should take them on.

Now he seems to think Spurs have a got a better team than us too.

He chats utter gibberish about Liverpool. There's no comparison with Carragher at all, who's pretty sensible when commenting on United.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 