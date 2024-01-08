I loved Ratboys one a few years back. Varane + Sancho + Kane = Title

When they got Ronaldo instead of Kane he was even more cocky too. He just forgot to add on all the other stuff they needed like a good manager, few decent midfielders, 1 or 2 defenders, good striker , few players with who's attitude wasn't awful and a decent structure.



I didn't think Neville would ever top saying that Liverpool would like to swap our midfield for United's at the start of the season.Then he said Arsenal had a better team 1-11 than Liverpool and should take them on.Now he seems to think Spurs have a got a better team than us too.He chats utter gibberish about Liverpool. There's no comparison with Carragher at all, who's pretty sensible when commenting on United.