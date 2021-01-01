Poll

(Votes are changeable)

Ally McCoist
0 (0%)
Didier Drogba
0 (0%)
Lee Dixon
0 (0%)
Slaven Bilic
0 (0%)
Peter Drury
0 (0%)
Jim Beglin
0 (0%)
Pat Nevin
0 (0%)
Pablo Zabaleta
0 (0%)
Alex Scott
0 (0%)
Frank Lampard
0 (0%)
Kyle Martino
0 (0%)
John Collins
0 (0%)
Rio Ferdinand
0 (0%)
Kevin Keatings
0 (0%)
Roy Keane
0 (0%)
Bill Leslie
0 (0%)
Daniel Mann
0 (0%)
Cesc Fabregas
0 (0%)
Liam Rosenior
0 (0%)
Emma Hayes
0 (0%)
Craig Bellamy
0 (0%)
Ian Wright
0 (0%)
Stuart Holden
0 (0%)
John Strong
0 (0%)
Jurgen Klinsmann
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer
0 (0%)
Mark Lawrenson
0 (0%)
Jon Champion
0 (0%)
Ian Darke
0 (0%)
Glenn Hoddle
0 (0%)
Jamie Carragher
0 (0%)
Gary Neville
0 (0%)
Ian Dennis
0 (0%)
Graeme Souness
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 0

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?  (Read 21997 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:17:35 am »
That's insightful I remember them being shite in the 1980s. I started supporting Liverpool in the 80s when we were dominating so losing in 90s 00s you learn pain. Probably have to give Nev another 10 years losing treatment to help him.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:51:12 am »
Neville is a really weird bloke.

Says Jota one isnt a penalty as he delayed the fall and wasnt touched. He sees the replay and says he was caught but cant back down.

Why would Jota go down when he had an open goal ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,982
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #202 on: Today at 08:49:51 am »
I would genuinely have Martin Tyler back over this Peter Drury fella. Drives me fucking insane. Like medieval scripture where the start of every sentence has a flamboyant flourish on the first letter his commentary peaks with the players name shouted as he is about to shoot.

When Mo had the ball in his hand to take his second pen he spouted some bollocks like 'Salah is nothing if not courageous'...honestly the man was about to take a penalty kick not go into to armed conflict.
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #203 on: Today at 08:55:10 am »
Was listening to 5 live in my barn the other day (building a poly tunnel frame) and Top 10s came on.  Micah Richards was howling out his standard buffoonery when the missus walks in and just says "who on earth is that idiot?"

Makes you wonder what the other pundits really think of him.  He's probably a nice fella but this howling buffoon schtick has gone way too far, surely Shearer and Lineker must at least suspect this?
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,316
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:09:34 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm
Neville is a squealing ballbag. Him and Carraghers chuckle brothers act is truly odious.
He can pretend to be an objective pundit all he wamts in other matches but matches like ours, he show his cretin side easily the fucking rat face.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,316
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:10:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:51:12 am
Neville is a really weird bloke.

Says Jota one isnt a penalty as he delayed the fall and wasnt touched. He sees the replay and says he was caught but cant back down.

Why would Jota go down when he had an open goal ?
First he insisted there was no touch then the fucker got a bit silent for 2 seconds when he saw keepers touch, yet again went on afterwards
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:10:53 am
First he insisted there was no touch then the fucker got a bit silent for 2 seconds when he saw keepers touch, yet again went on afterwards

He always has to be right as someone else mentioned.

He has been public about hating us so shouldnt be on our matches.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:38:17 am »
Why does the media love downplaying us? Our players are so underrated.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
  • Follow the gourd
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Nevilles commentary last night was possible the most and prejudiced Ive ever had the misfortune to listen to. I ended up having to mute the TV after about half an hour as it was driving me crazy (turned it on again after we scored as I wanted to hear his reaction). 

The difference in his tone between our disallowed goal (to paraphrase, Nunez has gone too early there, I think its his right knee thats got him in trouble there) to Newcastles offside goal (its a tight one, Konate looks very close etc etc). Before the VAR check Mike Dean said he agrees with the decision and Neville sounds surprised and asks him You think thats offside?. Both off-sides looked about the same when they put the lines up

When they were watching a replay of our first goal he said something stupid like Nunez is in a good position and you hope that he squares the ball to Salah but Im surprised he actually did.     
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,406
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:40:53 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:48:44 am
Nevilles commentary last night was possible the most and prejudiced Ive ever had the misfortune to listen to. I ended up having to mute the TV after about half an hour as it was driving me crazy (turned it on again after we scored as I wanted to hear his reaction). 

The difference in his tone between our disallowed goal (to paraphrase, Nunez has gone too early there, I think its his right knee thats got him in trouble there) to Newcastles offside goal (its a tight one, Konate looks very close etc etc). Before the VAR check Mike Dean said he agrees with the decision and Neville sounds surprised and asks him You think thats offside?. Both off-sides looked about the same when they put the lines up

When they were watching a replay of our first goal he said something stupid like Nunez is in a good position and you hope that he squares the ball to Salah but Im surprised he actually did.     


Thats because he has been proven wrong again. He is so obsessed with getting a prediction right and trying to ram his narratives down peoples throats that he doesnt have the humility to even acknowledge it.

Even Carragher said yesterday that its probably because he is wrong, when asked by the presenter why Liverpool and their title credentials are getting downplayed. Neville though still cannot acknowledge it and says we have found ourselves in a title race, like we have stumbled upon it like Leicester City.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,755
  • Bam!
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:47:13 am »
Neville constantly looks for a headline to make us look bad. The Arsenal and United games he has come out with "Klopp has lost it, he's gone" when Klopp was having one of his rants on the sideline, then every little thing on the pitch he picks up as some kind of  major incident. He knows perfectly well he can control a narrative and people will talk about it more if he pushes it a little bit.

Had he pointed out that Jota was caught by the goalkeeper, and that's enough to take someone off stride and therefore a foul, when running at such a speed (as he well knows, being an ex footballer) then everyone else would have gone along with it, but he used the word dive about 6 times in 2 sentences before the replay was even shown.

It must have been a tough Christmas for him though, having his sister, aunty and wife all round his house and still only making a turkey dinner for 2.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,237
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:48:21 am »
Well played. :D
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:59:12 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:13 am


It must have been a tough Christmas for him though, having his sister, aunty and wife all round his house and still only making a turkey dinner for 2.

But surely for that to be true Nev Nev must have shagged his own mum/mother-in-law? All sounds a bit confusing.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #213 on: Today at 11:08:52 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:13 am
Neville constantly looks for a headline to make us look bad. The Arsenal and United games he has come out with "Klopp has lost it, he's gone" when Klopp was having one of his rants on the sideline, then every little thing on the pitch he picks up as some kind of  major incident. He knows perfectly well he can control a narrative and people will talk about it more if he pushes it a little bit.

Had he pointed out that Jota was caught by the goalkeeper, and that's enough to take someone off stride and therefore a foul, when running at such a speed (as he well knows, being an ex footballer) then everyone else would have gone along with it, but he used the word dive about 6 times in 2 sentences before the replay was even shown.

It must have been a tough Christmas for him though, having his sister, aunty and wife all round his house and still only making a turkey dinner for 2.

Yesterday Trent "snapped".

Replays shows him softly kicking the ball 10 yards away.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #214 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:48:44 am
Nevilles commentary last night was possible the most and prejudiced Ive ever had the misfortune to listen to. I ended up having to mute the TV after about half an hour as it was driving me crazy (turned it on again after we scored as I wanted to hear his reaction). 

The difference in his tone between our disallowed goal (to paraphrase, Nunez has gone too early there, I think its his right knee thats got him in trouble there) to Newcastles offside goal (its a tight one, Konate looks very close etc etc). Before the VAR check Mike Dean said he agrees with the decision and Neville sounds surprised and asks him You think thats offside?. Both off-sides looked about the same when they put the lines up

When they were watching a replay of our first goal he said something stupid like Nunez is in a good position and you hope that he squares the ball to Salah but Im surprised he actually did.     


The Nunez one was hilarious.

He was battering him most the match then he had an amazing spell and he had to eat his words.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • RedOrDead
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #215 on: Today at 11:33:32 am »
Neville can fucking do one the biased inbred c*nt. Goes on about Nunez fee all the time but ignores Antony, sancho and Hojlund fees. Hell be cheering on city soon
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #216 on: Today at 11:43:11 am »
Neville sounded like he had money on us to lose last night.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #217 on: Today at 01:21:49 pm »
What does having Mike Dean on during the game add?

At one stage, think it was the check for the first offside, he goes "In my opinion it's offside."

It's not opinion though is it, dickhead? That's the entire point of these 3-minute checks.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #218 on: Today at 04:08:51 pm »
 I sometimes wonder if  VAR can hear the broadcast and he is trying to influence their decision, so biased is he against LFC and for Man U.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:40:01 pm »
My vote is for Gary Neville because he's somehow managed to convince the world that he's the fountain of all knowledge and sound opinions
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 