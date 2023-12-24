The problem with Neville is not just his bias but as Carragher has pointed out, Neville cant make a prediction without a counter prediction because now he clearly wants to be right on everything.



At the start of the season on his fan Overlap shite, all the social media fan channels of other clubs said Liverpool would be up there this season in top four and yet Neville said he didnt think so. Then against Newcastle he said they would be too powerful for us at St James.



However when he made his top four prediction he had Liverpool in there. He was afraid we would be back so to cover himself he put us in his top four to avoid being called out on it.