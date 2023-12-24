Poll

Author Topic: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?  (Read 21265 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,338
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #160 on: December 24, 2023, 12:49:02 pm »
Warren Barton has to get some recognition as the worst, the fucking cretin
« Last Edit: December 24, 2023, 12:55:58 pm by elsewhere »
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #161 on: December 26, 2023, 10:23:21 pm »
When did commentary become a fucking 90(+) minute conversation about fucking shite? Cant bear it.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #162 on: December 27, 2023, 10:46:11 pm »
One of the best I've seen in recent times has been Liam Rosenior. Speaks brilliantly about the game. Didn't realise he was managing Hull and looking like he's doing a good job at that
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,427
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #163 on: December 27, 2023, 11:38:37 pm »
His dad Leroy used to be not terrible on the Football League Show back in the day.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,377
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #164 on: December 28, 2023, 12:32:32 am »
Tyldsley and Shearer very good on Amazon tonight....even if the game itself wasnt
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #165 on: December 30, 2023, 11:25:40 pm »
Robbie Savage really needs to stop with this "right then Christopher" every single time he speaks to Chris Sutton.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #166 on: December 30, 2023, 11:28:33 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 30, 2023, 11:25:40 pm
Robbie Savage really needs to stop with this "right then Christopher" every single time he speaks to Chris Sutton.
Especially as "Chris Sutton" and "right" simply don't go together
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #167 on: December 30, 2023, 11:32:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 27, 2023, 10:46:11 pm
One of the best I've seen in recent times has been Liam Rosenior. Speaks brilliantly about the game. Didn't realise he was managing Hull and looking like he's doing a good job at that

I've been championing him on here for years. Nedum Onouha is another solid pundit when I've seen him.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #168 on: December 30, 2023, 11:32:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 30, 2023, 11:25:40 pm
Robbie Savage really needs to stop with this "right then Christopher" every single time he speaks to Chris Sutton.
is Savage still claiming Ten Hag to be the world's best manager?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #169 on: December 30, 2023, 11:35:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 30, 2023, 11:32:36 pm
I've been championing him on here for years. Nedum Onouha is another solid pundit when I've seen him.

He is very good always has been.

Jobi Mcanuff is good too.

Probably why they dont get near PL games speak too much sense.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,117
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:50:49 pm »
Where's the thread for the worst pundit?

Anyway, I actually don't mind Neville as a pundit, but his commentary has been very strange tonight.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 10:41:00 pm »
Neville needs to be stood down from Liverpool games. Probably Utd ones too. Very, very weird. And not in a good way.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm »
Neville has to be taken off Liverpool games. He is a fucking disgrace.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,274
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 10:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:49 pm
Where's the thread for the worst pundit?

Anyway, I actually don't mind Neville as a pundit, but his commentary has been very strange tonight.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=87496.msg1396145#msg1396145
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm »
You don't need commentators to be emotionless robots when doing games, but there should be at least a certain level of professionalism and keeping your personal biases off the air, which Neville doesn't even try to pretend to do.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,683
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:49 pm
Where's the thread for the worst pundit?

Anyway, I actually don't mind Neville as a pundit, but his commentary has been very strange tonight.

This is true. Hes not a bad pundit he just cant hide his bias when hes on LFC duty which makes it a fucking nightmare to listen to
Logged
Believer

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:41:00 pm
Neville needs to be stood down from Liverpool games. Probably Utd ones too. Very, very weird. And not in a good way.

ooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhh can't think that you mean there ooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhh
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 pm »
I wonder if it's like that in the Italian Spanish or German leagues. Do they have fools like Rio Micah Rat and Bluenose. Surely they are more articulate and not so laddish. I remember on c4 back in the day James Richardson on football italia. I won't know what team he supported.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,958
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm »
"Oh no"
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:47:25 pm
This is true. Hes not a bad pundit he just cant hide his bias when hes on LFC duty which makes it a fucking nightmare to listen to

This is basically it. He's actually fine when analysing or commenting on most teams, but he really should be stood down from covering United or Liverpool. He's completely incapable of rational or balanced thought with either team. Genuinely loses his mind. Of course it'll never happen though, as Sky clearly want him spewing shite and enraging people to drive clicks and engagements.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 11:43:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:13:55 pm
I wonder if it's like that in the Italian Spanish or German leagues. Do they have fools like Rio Micah Rat and Bluenose. Surely they are more articulate and not so laddish. I remember on c4 back in the day James Richardson on football italia. I won't know what team he supported.
Spanish commentators are partisan and they are not shy about it which is a refreshing change from the sly commentary in the UK.

The French are more objective and professional, though, they have some dickheads like Nasri (who feels Alisson is overrated) and Dacourt who is an ex-bitter but it's not bad.

(I speak both languages and I have watched/listened to games in them).
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 11:44:13 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:23:44 pm
This is basically it. He's actually fine when analysing or commenting on most teams, but he really should be stood down from covering United or Liverpool. He's completely incapable of rational or balanced thought with either team. Genuinely loses his mind. Of course it'll never happen though, as Sky clearly want him spewing shite and enraging people to drive clicks and engagements.
He's an idiot. I started putting him on mute after he said Arsenal are better than us. He even tried to justify why Odegaard's handball wasn't given as a pen.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm »
Cheers thanks for the info would you know about south America too, the commentators for say river plate vs boca juniors. Surely they have to be neutral for personal safety
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm »
Neville is a squealing ballbag. Him and Carraghers chuckle brothers act is truly odious.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm
Cheers thanks for the info would you know about south America too, the commentators for say river plate vs boca juniors. Surely they have to be neutral for personal safety
I don't know much about club football but they are very partisan when commentating on their national teams' games but in a good way.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:48:57 pm
Neville is a squealing ballbag. Him and Carraghers chuckle brothers act is truly odious.
Notice how he insidiously led an agenda against Darwin from day 1 when his team has bigger flops in Hojlund and Antony.

People take everything he says as gospel.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm
I don't know much about club football but they are very partisan when commentating on their national teams' games but in a good way.

And rightly so :thumbup
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,401
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 11:53:30 pm »
The problem with Neville is not just his bias but as Carragher has pointed out, Neville cant make a prediction without a counter prediction because now he clearly wants to be right on everything.

At the start of the season on his fan Overlap shite, all the social media fan channels of other clubs said Liverpool would be up there this season in top four and yet Neville said he didnt think so. Then against Newcastle he said they would be too powerful for us at St James.

However when he made his top four prediction he had Liverpool in there. He was afraid we would be back so to cover himself he put us in his top four to avoid being called out on it.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,107
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 11:57:11 pm »
Fucking hell, Neville is an intolerable gobshite, utterly nauseating. His poor fucking missus when he's riding her, the squealing c*nt.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,606
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Neville views his football through a United 90s-00s Ferguson lens, that's his downfall. Like most players that owe their footballing success to Ferguson, they still don't understand why they won what they did. .
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:57:11 pm
Fucking hell, Neville is an intolerable gobshite, utterly nauseating. His poor fucking missus when he's riding her, the squealing c*nt.

Don't talk about his ma like that, fucking disgusting
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #191 on: Today at 12:02:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm
People take everything he says as gospel.

Its really baffling people the guy has nothing about him at all all the personality of a crisp packet
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:03:07 am »
hahaha Shearer losing his head over the pen. "fucking embarassing" and "worst dive ever" haha. What a hypocrite he is. How many times has he sat on TV and said you get contact you go down. Except when its against his team.
Didn't say anything about how we absolutely dominated Newcastle like
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #193 on: Today at 12:04:38 am »
Mark Goldbridge summed Neville up perfectly. He thinks he's the prime minister of football
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #194 on: Today at 12:31:29 am »
Neville should be nowhere near our games. He always has an agenda. He just cannot be impartial when it comes to us.
Tonight he has accused Diaz and Jota of diving.
In similar situations in other games, he'll simply say "It's a clear penalty. The defender/keeper has been rash, and clipped him, and knocked him off balance", and there would be no further controversy.
Sky are the ones at fault though.
They don't want intelligent, insightful pundits, or co commentators. They want idiots like Neville, Keane and Carragher, who offer little, but controversy, and this adds traffic to their sites.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,401
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #195 on: Today at 12:35:23 am »
The nerve to call the Diaz one a dive. Its as clear a penalty as you will see.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #196 on: Today at 01:20:41 am »
I don't mind Neville at all, he usually reigns himself in when not watching us, but still comes up with some corkers where we're concerned like "Liverpool would want United's midfield".

But when he's watching us he absolutely loses his mind at time, he's so ridiculously biased. "Arsenal should take Liverpool on, they've got better players 1 to 11"
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #197 on: Today at 01:22:33 am »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
Neville views his football through a United 90s-00s Ferguson lens, that's his downfall. Like most players that owe their footballing success to Ferguson, they still don't understand why they won what they did. .

Mark Hughes was cursed by this after he left United, he was constantly bamboozled by the concept of not being given every single decision in a game.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #198 on: Today at 01:27:23 am »
At the minute it is any on the P. Leagues international feed.

Except when it's Warnock.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #199 on: Today at 02:03:59 am »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
Neville views his football through a United 90s-00s Ferguson lens, that's his downfall. Like most players that owe their footballing success to Ferguson, they still don't understand why they won what they did. .

Typical united fan under 50, can't remember them being wank so it's come as a complete shock and too thick to work out that this is the norm for them
Logged
