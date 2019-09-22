Poll

Ally McCoist
0 (0%)
Didier Drogba
0 (0%)
Lee Dixon
0 (0%)
Slaven Bilic
0 (0%)
Peter Drury
0 (0%)
Jim Beglin
0 (0%)
Pat Nevin
0 (0%)
Pablo Zabaleta
0 (0%)
Alex Scott
0 (0%)
Frank Lampard
0 (0%)
Kyle Martino
0 (0%)
John Collins
0 (0%)
Rio Ferdinand
0 (0%)
Kevin Keatings
0 (0%)
Roy Keane
0 (0%)
Bill Leslie
0 (0%)
Daniel Mann
0 (0%)
Cesc Fabregas
0 (0%)
Liam Rosenior
0 (0%)
Emma Hayes
0 (0%)
Craig Bellamy
0 (0%)
Ian Wright
0 (0%)
Stuart Holden
0 (0%)
John Strong
0 (0%)
Jurgen Klinsmann
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer
0 (0%)
Mark Lawrenson
0 (0%)
Jon Champion
0 (0%)
Ian Darke
0 (0%)
Glenn Hoddle
0 (0%)
Jamie Carragher
0 (0%)
Gary Neville
0 (0%)
Ian Dennis
0 (0%)
Graeme Souness
0 (0%)

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #120 on: September 22, 2019, 06:59:15 pm »
Mourinhos really good at this, doesnt deal in cliches and actually takes the time to analyse the action. Hes miles ahead of the rest of the rabble we have to hear.

Always like Keane too, twat of a bloke, yeah, but he at least says what hes thinking, rather than tow the line.
Logged
AHA!

rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,234
  • JFT96
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #121 on: December 9, 2019, 04:59:16 pm »
I know he's not everyone's cup of tea but think Gary Neville deserves a bit of credit for pointing out that the rise is racism in the UK is coming from the very top, in a climate where he will be endlessly shat on by said racists for explicitly bringing politics into football discussion.

Would have been very easy for him to either avoid it altogether or talk around it and lean on implication and dot-joining.

Would have been very easy for him to either avoid it altogether or talk around it and lean on implication and dot-joining.
« Last Edit: December 10, 2019, 07:32:17 am by rowan_d »
Logged

Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,359
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #122 on: December 9, 2019, 10:46:56 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on December  9, 2019, 04:59:16 pm
I know he's not everyone's cup of tea but think Gary Neville deserves a bit of credit for pointing out that the rise is racism in the UK is coming from the very top, in a climate where he will be endlessly shat on by said racists for explicitly bringing politics into football discussion.

Would have been very easy for him to either avoid it altogether or talk around it and lean on implication dot-joining.

I agree, don't like the fella but fair play for making the point
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #123 on: February 15, 2020, 08:00:31 pm »
Really enjoyed listening to Russell Martin there, always refreshing to hear someone that comes across as loving the game and finding positives.
Logged
AHA!

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #124 on: February 15, 2020, 10:17:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 15, 2020, 08:00:31 pm
Really enjoyed listening to Russell Martin there, always refreshing to hear someone that comes across as loving the game and finding positives.

Glad you mentioned that I thought he was excellent tonight no bitterness about anything.
Logged

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #125 on: December 6, 2023, 10:49:35 pm »
Amazons coverage has been good the last 2 nights. Tyldsley was on our game tonight. In saying that so was Michael Brown but still
Logged

Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #126 on: December 6, 2023, 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December  6, 2023, 10:49:35 pm
Amazons coverage has been good the last 2 nights. Tyldsley was on our game tonight. In saying that so was Michael Brown but still

I generally like Tyldsley, but there was a weird bit where the camera cut to Klopp wearing a snood, and he started reminiscing about commentating at the World Cup in Qatar, and how he wore a polo in winter and he got to watch Portugal play and it was all lovely and warm. It was just a bit "what the fuck are you on about".
Logged

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #127 on: December 6, 2023, 10:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Bread on December  6, 2023, 10:56:25 pm
I generally like Tyldsley, but there was a weird bit where the camera cut to Klopp wearing a snood, and he started reminiscing about commentating at the World Cup in Qatar, and how he wore a polo in winter and he got to watch Portugal play and it was all lovely and warm. It was just a bit "what the fuck are you on about".

haha yeah that was a bit Sam Materface like (who's obsessed with what people wear). Something to do with it was a year ago when that Ramos fella scored a hat trick for Portugal.
He's pretty good though, easy enough to listen to.
Logged

Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,705
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #128 on: December 6, 2023, 11:06:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December  6, 2023, 10:49:35 pm
Amazons coverage has been good the last 2 nights. Tyldsley was on our game tonight. In saying that so was Michael Brown but still
Brown said something odd iirc about Jürgen not used to games at that time during the second half?
Logged

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #129 on: December 6, 2023, 11:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December  6, 2023, 11:06:46 pm
Brown said something odd iirc about Jürgen not used to games at that time during the second half?

Probably having a dig about the early kick offs maybe?  The fella after the game tried that and said it to Jurgen. Not a smart move.
Logged

Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #130 on: December 7, 2023, 02:01:40 pm »
Von Deyk
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,178
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #131 on: December 7, 2023, 02:14:39 pm »
Rather have Amazon than BT or whatever it is called now
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,819
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #132 on: December 7, 2023, 02:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Bread on December  6, 2023, 10:56:25 pm
I generally like Tyldsley, but there was a weird bit where the camera cut to Klopp wearing a snood, and he started reminiscing about commentating at the World Cup in Qatar, and how he wore a polo in winter and he got to watch Portugal play and it was all lovely and warm. It was just a bit "what the fuck are you on about".

Yeah that was really odd.  But I kind of liked it, was almost Partridge-esque.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,022
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #133 on: December 7, 2023, 02:21:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December  7, 2023, 02:18:18 pm
Yeah that was really odd.  But I kind of liked it, was almost Partridge-esque.

Ive thought theres been a touch of the Brent mused about some of Clives recent appearances on The Anfield Wrap.
Logged

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #134 on: December 9, 2023, 08:14:34 pm »
Fuck me...5 Live's 606 is such a pitiful experience these days....Savage and Sutton ...pair of humourless blerts hosting a phone-in for complete gobshites..............it's a long, long way from the wooden bow-tie that's for sure
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #135 on: December 11, 2023, 09:24:44 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on December  9, 2023, 08:14:34 pm
Fuck me...5 Live's 606 is such a pitiful experience these days....Savage and Sutton ...pair of humourless blerts hosting a phone-in for complete gobshites..............it's a long, long way from the wooden bow-tie that's for sure

It's terrible isn't it.  Savage and his "right then Christopher" every 10 seconds. I can't think of a show that's actually got better in time. MOTD, 606. They've all got so bad
Logged

Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #136 on: December 11, 2023, 10:18:25 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on December  9, 2023, 08:14:34 pm
Fuck me...5 Live's 606 is such a pitiful experience these days....Savage and Sutton ...pair of humourless blerts hosting a phone-in for complete gobshites..............it's a long, long way from the wooden bow-tie that's for sure

Totally agree mate, but to be fair, I've heard very little on on any radio station ever that's anywhere near wooden bow tie level
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,755
  • Truthiness
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #137 on: December 11, 2023, 11:49:52 am »
Quote from: Only Me on December 11, 2023, 10:18:25 am
Totally agree mate, but to be fair, I've heard very little on on any radio station ever that's anywhere near wooden bow tie level
Danny Baker banging the desk when the guy said the following week he brought the bow tie to the game on a pole like a Roman standard is when radio peaked as a medium.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm »
Unlucky for me I didn't get seeing any of the football tonight, but I caught the score at the end. Christ, is Micky Gray a die hard Man Utd fan or what?  He sounded utterly deflated when Bayern scored when they did the radio highlights, I don't think I've ever heard anyone sound so disappointed!  Like Tyler when we scored on steroids
Logged

cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Unlucky for me I didn't get seeing any of the football tonight, but I caught the score at the end. Christ, is Micky Gray a die hard Man Utd fan or what?  He sounded utterly deflated when Bayern scored when they did the radio highlights, I don't think I've ever heard anyone sound so disappointed!  Like Tyler when we scored on steroids

he is one of the worst, loves shit football cliches. did he play for utd youth or something, always talks like he loves them, prick
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:01:10 pm »
I had no idea what the wooden bow tie reference was about, and was afraid of being whooooooshed. I just found it and listened to it. Brilliant. 2 foot by 1 foot with a big leather strap haha. Jaysus
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Unlucky for me I didn't get seeing any of the football tonight, but I caught the score at the end. Christ, is Micky Gray a die hard Man Utd fan or what?  He sounded utterly deflated when Bayern scored when they did the radio highlights, I don't think I've ever heard anyone sound so disappointed!  Like Tyler when we scored on steroids
You've just launched a thousand conspiracy posts on GoT
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,700
  • Kloppite
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 11:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on December  9, 2023, 08:14:34 pm
Fuck me...5 Live's 606 is such a pitiful experience these days....Savage and Sutton ...pair of humourless blerts hosting a phone-in for complete gobshites..............it's a long, long way from the wooden bow-tie that's for sure

I remember that call at the time & was laughing my head off, ;D but that wasn't 606, as at the time Danny Baker had a Sunday morning phone in with Danny Kelly on five live instead, which the call was made to, here's the call in all it's glory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZxX_d0rLHU
 ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:22:06 am »
 :lmao

Thats wonderful, thanks for linking
Logged
Believer

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
  • Klopptimistic
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:42:21 am »
There's no option for - None, theyre all shit.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:00:53 am »
Quote from: Only Me on December 11, 2023, 10:18:25 am
Totally agree mate, but to be fair, I've heard very little on on any radio station ever that's anywhere near wooden bow tie level

 ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AZxX_d0rLHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AZxX_d0rLHU</a>
Logged

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:04:14 am »
I thought Andros Townsend was very good before he decided to be a professional footballer again. Nedum Onuoha is also someone I usually enjoy when he's on too.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Honestly used to love Danny Baker on 5-Live on a Saturday morning.  Just wonderful radio.  He got cancelled didn't he?  Can't remember why.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:45:35 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:44 am by dirkster »
Logged

Online grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,079
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #149 on: Today at 12:47:34 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:10:56 am
Honestly used to love Danny Baker on 5-Live on a Saturday morning.  Just wonderful radio.  He got cancelled didn't he?  Can't remember why.

Saw him on his tour a few years back talking about his life, he was incredible. So interesting and funny, he could have talked all night I'm sure. All totally off the cuff (apart from a vague timeline) and by the interval he was still talking about his life as a kid and had to be told by the theatre to speed up or he wouldn't finish ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:23:14 pm »
I used to enjoy Ray Wilkins' brief commentary spell. He was a classy act and a gent, always opening by saying "good evening". He ended up getting on a lot of people's tits though and I can't remember why.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,022
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #151 on: Today at 01:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:23:14 pm
I used to enjoy Ray Wilkins' brief commentary spell. He was a classy act and a gent, always opening by saying "good evening". He ended up getting on a lot of people's tits though and I can't remember why.

Mainly remember him from the Tango ads. :D
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:23:14 pm
I used to enjoy Ray Wilkins' brief commentary spell. He was a classy act and a gent, always opening by saying "good evening". He ended up getting on a lot of people's tits though and I can't remember why.
My word!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
