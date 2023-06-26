« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield through the ages (pics)  (Read 27301 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,996
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:38:15 pm
Just spotted this on Facebook with the wording of.

"What a photo. Spion Kop days. 1980s half and half bobble hats, sheepies (what happened to those coats we called sheepies?) and Adidas jackets and footwear all over the place. The old standing Kop, the place we got our supporting education."

Used to always be near to that big post.


My usual spec was right near that post too, usually about level with the right hand stancion of the goal. If our kid was with me, he'd be about 10 then, we'd stand just the other side of the middle walkway that ran across the Kop.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,475
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:34:31 pm »
Every time I see some moan about the smallest of design detail in the new stand, I think of those two lads standing on a big pipe.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,817
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #282 on: Today at 10:39:14 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:34:31 pm
Every time I see some moan about the smallest of design detail in the new stand, I think of those two lads standing on a big pipe.
Imagine how many would be moaning about the brickwork on the left of the picture.

"Bricks look mismatched, pointing is shite, FSG out."
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #283 on: Today at 10:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Jordellsu on June 26, 2023, 09:56:33 pm
My lad protesting on the kop in 1993. Never worked but he's nearly 30 now and glad he did his bit.

Quality that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 