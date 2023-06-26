Just spotted this on Facebook with the wording of."What a photo. Spion Kop days. 1980s half and half bobble hats, sheepies (what happened to those coats we called sheepies?) and Adidas jackets and footwear all over the place. The old standing Kop, the place we got our supporting education." Used to always be near to that big post.
Every time I see some moan about the smallest of design detail in the new stand, I think of those two lads standing on a big pipe.
My lad protesting on the kop in 1993. Never worked but he's nearly 30 now and glad he did his bit.
