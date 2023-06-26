Just spotted this on Facebook with the wording of.



"What a photo. Spion Kop days. 1980s half and half bobble hats, sheepies (what happened to those coats we called sheepies?) and Adidas jackets and footwear all over the place. The old standing Kop, the place we got our supporting education."



Used to always be near to that big post.





My usual spec was right near that post too, usually about level with the right hand stancion of the goal. If our kid was with me, he'd be about 10 then, we'd stand just the other side of the middle walkway that ran across the Kop.