Anfield through the ages (pics)

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 11, 2023, 08:14:47 pm
There was a strange billboard thing on the Kemlyn roof for a year or two

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 11, 2023, 08:45:47 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on February  2, 2023, 10:36:43 am














Finally getting round to doing a deep dive in this thread. So many great pictures, needed after a shit display today. Highlighted some of my favourites.

After going through this I have an urge for the club to do multi-coloured seats when the ARE is re-done. Will be cooler than when we got the red nets back for a few seasons  :wave

There's some older ones which aren't great quality but I think the film photography in general makes a lot of these more memorable than many of the modern pictures will ever be. Get some of the lads on site of the Anny Rd an old disposable camera or two  ;D
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 11, 2023, 09:10:44 pm
I took a screen grab of the last girl from this footage - worth a watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uB6tg7x5ow&ab_channel=JimmyPince

If they ever re-do the Kop - I'd love them to put some clear sections right up at the back to get those shafts of light again.

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 11, 2023, 10:48:23 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on February  2, 2023, 10:36:43 am
Getting tickets fro Euro 96, then a Macdonalds.


Please tell me that's Rob queuing up for tickets in his shorts.  :D
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 12, 2023, 10:10:45 am
Was always fun lining up for the ticket office
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 12, 2023, 04:28:59 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 11, 2023, 10:48:23 pm
Please tell me that's Rob queuing up for tickets in his shorts.  :D

1996 I had hair half way down my back and it was dark not ginger.

Quote from: TepidT2O on March 12, 2023, 10:10:45 am
Was always fun lining up for the ticket office

Not when the dopey twats made you pick them up match night and you missed the start of the game.

Best memory is when me and our kid, with Ma's permission, bunked off school in 1980 to queue for tickets for the Forest semi final. Queued from about 12 in the Main Syand carpark, by the time my Dad came to collect us about 5pm, the queue was past Anfield cemetery.

No chance I could go more than 5 hours without needing a piss these days
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 12, 2023, 04:39:51 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 11, 2023, 09:10:44 pm
I took a screen grab of the last girl from this footage - worth a watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uB6tg7x5ow&ab_channel=JimmyPince

If they ever re-do the Kop - I'd love them to put some clear sections right up at the back to get those shafts of light again.



Talk about God shining down on the righteous!!!

I can't imagine many haven't seen this but always worth repeating.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3asuHnsr-Q
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 16, 2023, 08:49:27 am
The start of something massive.

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 16, 2023, 08:50:59 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 16, 2023, 08:49:27 am
The start of something massive.



Aah! The Good Old Days.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 22, 2023, 07:01:36 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 20, 2023, 10:59:38 am
All the talk about demolishing Skerries road, the Mason sisters who held up the Centenary stand development for a good few years. Real people with real lives, fair play to them I say.



I didnt ever hear how it all worked out for them - what the balance was between their lives before and after and the many hundreds and thousands of moments of joy enjoyed from that stand.

Was it all worth it for them, at the end of the day was it better for them or was the greater public good served?

Its remarkable how similar the much vilified 1999 Anfield Plus is to what has actually happened today. If people had seen the benefits for a city on its backside then, this could have been the second decade of a regenerated community and stadium.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 22, 2023, 08:41:06 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 22, 2023, 07:01:36 pm

Its remarkable how similar the much vilified 1999 Anfield Plus is to what has actually happened today. If people had seen the benefits for a city on its backside then, this could have been the second decade of a regenerated community and stadium.

There is definitely a balance to be struck and the gauche club first attitude of some understandably gets a few backs up, but your point here is undeniably sound. It would be interesting to see someone like David Conn challenge their pre conceptions and look into the long-term impact of the redevelopments.

 Good development has the potential, as we have seen, to be absolutely transformational on a macro scale. Anfield as an area is almost unrecognisable to where in was in the late nineties, Walton Breck Road particularly. Almost every measure of social deprivation has improved at a faster rate than basically anywhere else in the city (excluding the centre) in the last 8 years or so. Anfield Stadium looking spectacular and bringing hundreds of people into the area almost daily, together with the related removal of derelict housing stock, is a key factor underlying all that.

It's understandable for those directly impacted by potential construction or demolition to be unimpressed and argue against but there comes a point when wider interests really ought come into view.

 Lionising holdouts who put their personal preferences relentlessly ahead of interests of the community at large doesn't honestly seem that far removed from the lack of empathy shown on places like skyscrapercity.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 22, 2023, 09:08:21 pm
Quote from: richmiller1 on March 22, 2023, 08:41:06 pm
There is definitely a balance to be struck and the gauche club first attitude of some understandably gets a few backs up, but your point here is undeniably sound. It would be interesting to see someone like David Conn challenge their pre conceptions and look into the long-term impact of the redevelopments.

 Good development has the potential, as we have seen, to be absolutely transformational on a macro scale. Anfield as an area is almost unrecognisable to where in was in the late nineties, Walton Breck Road particularly. Almost every measure of social deprivation has improved at a faster rate than basically anywhere else in the city (excluding the centre) in the last 8 years or so. Anfield Stadium looking spectacular and bringing hundreds of people into the area almost daily, together with the related removal of derelict housing stock, is a key factor underlying all that.

It's understandable for those directly impacted by potential construction or demolition to be unimpressed and argue against but there comes a point when wider interests really ought come into view.

 Lionising holdouts who put their personal preferences relentlessly ahead of interests of the community at large doesn't honestly seem that far removed from the lack of empathy shown on places like skyscrapercity.

It's a pity that people like David Conn (or Kemp) fed maybe understandable concerns, fanning them into paranoia even. He talked a lot about 12 years wasted consultation and all the 'good work lost' (when the new stadium was dropped). As the now old argument goes and is probably generally accepted, the new stadium would have done little or nothing for the community.

He could have taken a step back and thought about what was best for the community rather than  'bashing the bosses' at all costs but maybe this would have put the people ahead of his paper's political ideology.



« Last Edit: March 22, 2023, 09:23:44 pm by Peter McGurk »
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 22, 2023, 09:34:45 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 22, 2023, 09:08:21 pm
It's a pity that people like David Conn (or Kemp) fed maybe understandable concerns, fanning them into paranoia even. He talked a lot about 12 years wasted consultation and all the 'good work lost' (when the new stadium was dropped). As the now old argument goes and is probably generally accepted, the new stadium would have done little or nothing for the community.

He could have taken a step back and thought about what was best for the community rather than  'bashing the bosses' at all costs but maybe this would have put the people ahead of his paper's political ideology.





My I suggest that if you want to be catalyst for good then you shouldn't secretly buy up houses, tin them up and put your neighbours through absolute hell. You shouldn't hold secret backroom meetings where you attempt to carve up an area without even telling the people who live there what you are doing.

You shouldn't lie about what you are doing and above all you should be transparent and honest.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 22, 2023, 09:52:00 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 22, 2023, 09:34:45 pm
My I suggest that if you want to be catalyst for good then you shouldn't secretly buy up houses, tin them up and put your neighbours through absolute hell. You shouldn't hold secret backroom meetings where you attempt to carve up an area without even telling the people who live there what you are doing.

You shouldn't lie about what you are doing and above all you should be transparent and honest.

I'd suggest it's impossible not to think about what you want to do before you do it. As a group, you have to do that together. If you want to believe what is fed to you by partial interests and call that dealing in secret, I can't help you.

It's also impossible to deny that the overall effect for the community has been hugely positive and suggest that if it had been done back in the day, it would have been positive all the sooner.

And the area was in the toilet long before anyone thought about what to do with the stadium The city was falling apart, areas were filling with drugs, fires, scallies and rats. Nobody wanted them or not for themselves. The housing market was in free fall. In that context, hell arrived a long time before and tinning them up could only have helped. If you wanted to buy what no-one else wanted, the last thing you want to do is add a zero by telling everyone who you are.

Anfield Plus was a lifeline to the community, which no other part of the city had but some people hell-bent on political agenda threw it in the club's face, 20 years before it finally came to pass. So much for being transparent and honest.

And to bluntly get back to the point from which this has wandered, do you think the Mason sisters holding out was good for the community?

Alan: do you want to split this off as well?
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 23, 2023, 12:25:15 am
Quote from: meady1981 on March 20, 2023, 10:59:38 am
All the talk about demolishing Skerries road, the Mason sisters who held up the Centenary stand development for a good few years. Real people with real lives, fair play to them I say.





They must have moved to one of the nearby streets. I often saw the sister on the right (Joan) walk her dog every day in the streets around the Clapham Road/Hornsey Road area. That was over twenty years ago mind.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 12:19:09 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 22, 2023, 09:52:00 pm
I'd suggest it's impossible not to think about what you want to do before you do it. As a group, you have to do that together. If you want to believe what is fed to you by partial interests and call that dealing in secret, I can't help you.

There is absolutely no problem thinking about what you want to do. There is absolutely no problem getting together with relevant parties and having an open and transparent discussion about what is best for an area.

What is not okay is to exclude the people who live there. What is not okay is to tell the people who live there that as a club you have no intention to expand. What is not okay whilst you are telling bare-faced lies to the community is to hold secret meetings with public officials, buy up properties and destroy them to in effect destroy the area and community.

What is not okay is to secretly carve up the area and then present the community with a fait accompli. Something the club did firstly with Anfield plus and then with numerous aborted attempts to build a Stadium in the park.   

Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 22, 2023, 09:52:00 pm
It's also impossible to deny that the overall effect for the community has been hugely positive and suggest that if it had been done back in the day, it would have been positive all the sooner.

That is easy to say from your bunker in Huyton. You didn't live through decades of hell in which the area was deliberately destroyed, the community ripped apart and people had their finances destroyed. If it is so positive why are there so many people so unhappy about what happened to their community? 

Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 22, 2023, 09:52:00 pm
And the area was in the toilet long before anyone thought about what to do with the stadium The city was falling apart, areas were filling with drugs, fires, scallies and rats. Nobody wanted them or not for themselves. The housing market was in free fall. In that context, hell arrived a long time before and tinning them up could only have helped. If you wanted to buy what no-one else wanted, the last thing you want to do is add a zero by telling everyone who you are.

This where we get to your usual easily disproved lies.

Firstly the housing market in Liverpool was not in freefall.


prop-prices" border="0

Quite clearly the market was not in freefall. In fact prices of terraced houses in Liverpool were pretty stable with a slight increase if anything.

prop-prices" border="0

Then we get to your next lie. That no one wanted to buy property in Liverpool at that time.

As we can see from the graph. The number of sales were pretty high and about to get higher. The thing is your whole narrative is bullshit. We had a Labour government in 99 and the City was on the up, with huge amounts of European objective One funding flooding into the City.

Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 22, 2023, 09:52:00 pm
Anfield Plus was a lifeline to the community, which no other part of the city had but some people hell-bent on political agenda threw it in the club's face, 20 years before it finally came to pass. So much for being transparent and honest.

And to bluntly get back to the point from which this has wandered, do you think the Mason sisters holding out was good for the community?

Alan: do you want to split this off as well?

The only way in which Anfield plus was a lifeline to the community was because LFC was trying to sink the area in an attempt to expand. Then we get the twenty years passing. Conveniently you miss out the other botched attempts by LFC. The various plans for Stadiums in the park. The promises that LFC wouldn't continue to buy up and destroy houses.

The assurances that the Stadium in the park was definitely going ahead led to people investing in their properties. Only for the club to change its mind and people being plunged into negative equity.

The best bit is your rant about Anfield plus and somehow trying to connect it to the Mason sisters. We both know that the Mason sisters had nothing to do with Anfield plus and was entirely to do with the redevelopment of the Kemlyn. A redevelopment that offered nothing for the community. 
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 12:33:29 pm
A bit of light relief...

(can someone embed this for me it's driving me mad)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMPo2VX6SCM&ab_channel=yesduptrebor
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 12:39:21 pm
Was a good thread this while it lasted  ::)
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 04:42:30 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 24, 2023, 12:33:29 pm
A bit of light relief...

(can someone embed this for me it's driving me mad)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMPo2VX6SCM&ab_channel=yesduptrebor
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xMPo2VX6SCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xMPo2VX6SCM</a>
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 05:04:27 pm
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on March 23, 2023, 12:25:15 am
They must have moved to one of the nearby streets. I often saw the sister on the right (Joan) walk her dog every day in the streets around the Clapham Road/Hornsey Road area. That was over twenty years ago mind.

They did move to one of the roads off Anfield road my dad had to move some of stuff they had in there house and refit in the new , door handles and stuff like that . I grew up in Clapham road from the early 60s until 1981 great for going the match
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 05:08:10 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 24, 2023, 12:19:09 pm
There is absolutely no problem thinking about what you want to do. There is absolutely no problem getting together with relevant parties and having an open and transparent discussion about what is best for an area.

What is not okay is to exclude the people who live there. What is not okay is to tell the people who live there that as a club you have no intention to expand. What is not okay whilst you are telling bare-faced lies to the community is to hold secret meetings with public officials, buy up properties and destroy them to in effect destroy the area and community.

What is not okay is to secretly carve up the area and then...


Whichever version of the truth you prefer, twenty years were wasted in attempts to build a new stadium no more nor less than as a direct result of Anfield Plus being rejected. If the club hadn't been forced to, no-one would have considered a new stadium and Anfield would have been redeveloped long ago. Whatever happened in between, you cannot possibly deny that the overall outcome has been positive.

I can see people are already tired of this hostile intrusion into an otherwise enjoyable thread but I'd be happy to carry on elsewhere if anyone wants to move it.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 06:12:14 pm
Yeah, probably for another thread but It is a fascinating/multi faceted topic.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 24, 2023, 06:20:45 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 24, 2023, 05:08:10 pm
Whichever version of the truth you prefer, twenty years were wasted in attempts to build a new stadium no more nor less than as a direct result of Anfield Plus being rejected. If the club hadn't been forced to, no-one would have considered a new stadium and Anfield would have been redeveloped long ago. Whatever happened in between, you cannot possibly deny that the overall outcome has been positive.

I can see people are already tired of this hostile intrusion into an otherwise enjoyable thread but I'd be happy to carry on elsewhere if anyone wants to move it.

The hostile intrusion was entirely you bringing politics into it Peter. Above all yet another unnecessary attack on David Conn who was one of the few journalists to stick up for the Hillsborough families and was an absolute hero helping overturn the verdicts.

The best bit is that it wasn't even Conn who was the journalist involved in uncovering the Anfield plus scandal it was Michael Doran from the Star a free paper. Then again it wasn't Kemp who was the politician who most vehemently objected to it. That was Joe Kenny the councilor for Anfield.

As you say this isn't the thread for it.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 25, 2023, 02:04:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 24, 2023, 06:20:45 pm
The hostile intrusion was entirely you bringing politics into it Peter. Above all yet another unnecessary attack on David Conn who was one of the few journalists to stick up for the Hillsborough families and was an absolute hero helping overturn the verdicts.

The best bit is that it wasn't even Conn who was the journalist involved in uncovering the Anfield plus scandal it was Michael Doran from the Star a free paper. Then again it wasn't Kemp who was the politician who most vehemently objected to it. That was Joe Kenny the councilor for Anfield.

As you say this isn't the thread for it.

Mate. I dont often say this as it looks like an admission but I cant be bothered arguing with you. As they say, never argue with a fool or rather anyone with tunnel vision. If you want to carry on, start a new thread and well get back to enjoying the pictures here.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 26, 2023, 06:21:01 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 25, 2023, 02:04:46 pm
Mate. I dont often say this as it looks like an admission but I cant be bothered arguing with you. As they say, never argue with a fool or rather anyone with tunnel vision. If you want to carry on, start a new thread and well get back to enjoying the pictures here.

Maybe you could politely ask the mods to remove your and Al's posts from in here to start that new thread - take your ongoing Conn-bashing there? So this thread can just continue on with some great images through the ages?

Thanks.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 26, 2023, 08:28:57 pm
Quote from: oojason on March 26, 2023, 06:21:01 pm
Maybe you could politely ask the mods to remove your and Al's posts from in here to start that new thread - take your ongoing Conn-bashing there? So this thread can just continue on with some great images through the ages?

Thanks.

+1.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #266 on: March 26, 2023, 09:52:53 pm »






















Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 27, 2023, 01:07:06 am
Quote from: meady1981 on March 26, 2023, 09:52:53 pm






There's a really glum faced fella, left of centre, half way up - spit of Mark E Smith from The Fall.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 27, 2023, 09:40:32 am
Quote from: elbow on March 27, 2023, 01:07:06 am
There's a really glum faced fella, left of centre, half way up - spit of Mark E Smith from The Fall.

Looks a bit like Ringo
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 27, 2023, 01:16:33 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 24, 2023, 12:33:29 pm
A bit of light relief...

(can someone embed this for me it's driving me mad)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMPo2VX6SCM&ab_channel=yesduptrebor
Rangers, Celtic, Liiiivvvveeerrrppppoooollllllllllll at the end 😁
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 27, 2023, 02:28:14 pm
Quote from: elbow on March 27, 2023, 01:07:06 am
There's a really glum faced fella, left of centre, half way up - spit of Mark E Smith from The Fall.

Next to Stephen Hawking?
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
March 30, 2023, 09:25:22 am
Quote from: vblfc on March 27, 2023, 01:16:33 pm
Rangers, Celtic, Liiiivvvveeerrrppppoooollllllllllll at the end 😁

Probably the last season of the college bar scarves, just before the Silkies phenomenon changed what you wore to the match completely  :D
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Today at 09:51:55 am
The picture of the pitch invasion earlier in this read looks like Man United v Arsenal played as United home game when Old Trafford was closed down.
Was there trouble at this game at Anfield? No way these days would United choose to play a home game at Anfield.
I know they played their other home game during this ban at Stoke.
