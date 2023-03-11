I'd suggest it's impossible not to think about what you want to do before you do it. As a group, you have to do that together. If you want to believe what is fed to you by partial interests and call that dealing in secret, I can't help you.

It's also impossible to deny that the overall effect for the community has been hugely positive and suggest that if it had been done back in the day, it would have been positive all the sooner.

And the area was in the toilet long before anyone thought about what to do with the stadium The city was falling apart, areas were filling with drugs, fires, scallies and rats. Nobody wanted them or not for themselves. The housing market was in free fall. In that context, hell arrived a long time before and tinning them up could only have helped. If you wanted to buy what no-one else wanted, the last thing you want to do is add a zero by telling everyone who you are.

Anfield Plus was a lifeline to the community, which no other part of the city had but some people hell-bent on political agenda threw it in the club's face, 20 years before it finally came to pass. So much for being transparent and honest.



And to bluntly get back to the point from which this has wandered, do you think the Mason sisters holding out was good for the community?



There is absolutely no problem thinking about what you want to do. There is absolutely no problem getting together with relevant parties and having an open and transparent discussion about what is best for an area.What is not okay is to exclude the people who live there. What is not okay is to tell the people who live there that as a club you have no intention to expand. What is not okay whilst you are telling bare-faced lies to the community is to hold secret meetings with public officials, buy up properties and destroy them to in effect destroy the area and community.What is not okay is to secretly carve up the area and then present the community with a fait accompli. Something the club did firstly with Anfield plus and then with numerous aborted attempts to build a Stadium in the park.That is easy to say from your bunker in Huyton. You didn't live through decades of hell in which the area was deliberately destroyed, the community ripped apart and people had their finances destroyed. If it is so positive why are there so many people so unhappy about what happened to their community?This where we get to your usual easily disproved lies.Firstly the housing market in Liverpool was not in freefall.Quite clearly the market was not in freefall. In fact prices of terraced houses in Liverpool were pretty stable with a slight increase if anything.Then we get to your next lie. That no one wanted to buy property in Liverpool at that time.As we can see from the graph. The number of sales were pretty high and about to get higher. The thing is your whole narrative is bullshit. We had a Labour government in 99 and the City was on the up, with huge amounts of European objective One funding flooding into the City.The only way in which Anfield plus was a lifeline to the community was because LFC was trying to sink the area in an attempt to expand. Then we get the twenty years passing. Conveniently you miss out the other botched attempts by LFC. The various plans for Stadiums in the park. The promises that LFC wouldn't continue to buy up and destroy houses.The assurances that the Stadium in the park was definitely going ahead led to people investing in their properties. Only for the club to change its mind and people being plunged into negative equity.The best bit is your rant about Anfield plus and somehow trying to connect it to the Mason sisters. We both know that the Mason sisters had nothing to do with Anfield plus and was entirely to do with the redevelopment of the Kemlyn. A redevelopment that offered nothing for the community.