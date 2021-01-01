Posted this in the AR expansion before, but one of my all time favs
It why I've always searched for these images and stuck them in a folder. You have the one view - the mighty Anfield and Kop, European nights and superstars, but on the other hand its just a few patched up bricks, whitewash and grime with wires sticking out in places and glass cemented on the walls. But the collective civic pride of the people elevated it far beyond the most expensive buildings now. And now it's all gone, and societies sense of personal freedom in public spaces fading with it. It's fascinating.
