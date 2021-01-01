« previous next »
Anfield through the ages (pics)

meady1981

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm
Not sure the year, possibly 60's - from one of the taller buildings down at Canada dock.
Actually, looks like a big red crane on the main stand side, and actually no sign of the main stand, so maybe construction In progress. Whats that, 73ish?

meady1981

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:16:25 pm
meady1981

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm
View from Kop 1949

meady1981

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm
Football specials on the Walton Breck 54

meady1981

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:28:09 pm
Before the petrol station and 'the wall'.

disgraced cake

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm
Some amazing pictures in here, will be going through them all properly tomorrow  :wellin
Son of Spion

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #166 on: Today at 12:02:03 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm
Posted this in the AR expansion before, but one of my all time favs


That's like something I'd envisage the original Human League, Cabaret Voltaire or suchlike would have as an album cover.

The pictures in this thread would make a great book.
mikeb58

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:22:45 am
^^
Yes, seen that before in the AR thread...a work of Art that picture!

Sad one this, lots of pics of The Kop being demolished but this one seems brutal in its destruction



Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
Reply #168 on: Today at 05:47:00 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm
It why I've always searched for these images and stuck them in a folder. You have the one view - the mighty Anfield and Kop, European nights and superstars, but on the other hand its just a few patched up bricks, whitewash and grime with wires sticking out in places and glass cemented on the walls. But the collective civic pride of the people elevated it far beyond the most expensive buildings now. And now it's all gone, and societies sense of personal freedom in public spaces fading with it. It's fascinating.

Indeed, just the basics. Life, Love, Triumph and Disaster and Truth.
