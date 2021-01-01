« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield through the ages (pics)  (Read 7505 times)

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:21:49 am »
Original pitched-roof Kemlyn that was moved from the main stand side



Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:24:52 am »
Liverpool Arsenal 1989. Nothing of note happened in this game.

Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:26:25 am »
A lot's changed in 30 years

Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • * * * * * *
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:26:40 am »
Great pics.  Thanks Meady
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,443
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:36:43 am
Getting tickets fro Euro 96, then a Macdonalds.


That really brings back memories.

Have you got one of the old club shop? Will give these youngsters a real chuckle that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:14:16 pm »
Kop entrances













Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 