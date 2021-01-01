« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Getting tickets fro Euro 96, then a Macdonalds.
That really brings back memories.
Have you got one of the old club shop? Will give these youngsters a real chuckle that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W