The website is absolutely sh1t. Why can't the people who are eligible for a sale just click choose seats or just buy the tickets when they get on the site with availability without being f***ing blocked for just simply trying buy a ticket they are eligible to buy.



I mean how hard is it to have a functioning website?! The blocking of people today was a joke. And how the f*** are people who get into a sale when it is sold out meant to try and get tickets coming back from baskets or in drops besides refreshing?!!!! Can we not just have a website that functions, surely a basic request for any football club never mind one of the biggest in the world. Give us a functioning website and stop blocking us for hitting refresh or choose seats. Absolute morons.