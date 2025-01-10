« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1165 1166 1167 1168 1169 [1170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2509059 times)

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46760 on: January 10, 2025, 10:54:49 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on January 10, 2025, 10:10:00 am
Proper annoying me cant even log in pissing me off

Have you tried clearing your browser history?
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46761 on: January 10, 2025, 12:51:16 pm »
Can a member distribute a ticket that they have been forwarded?
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46762 on: January 10, 2025, 01:06:43 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on January 10, 2025, 08:51:04 am
Anyone else being blocked for just trying to log in?

Yesterday, when I clicked choose seats
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46763 on: January 10, 2025, 02:49:19 pm »
Now it's blocking me for manually selecting a section of the stadium, but clicking choose seats works fine. Absolute joke.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,532
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46764 on: January 10, 2025, 03:07:52 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on January 10, 2025, 02:49:19 pm
Now it's blocking me for manually selecting a section of the stadium, but clicking choose seats works fine. Absolute joke.

Stop manually choosing seats, and stop using the choose seats for me button..the website isn't designed to be refreshed or sell tickets to people
Logged

Offline Bonzai25

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46765 on: January 10, 2025, 03:19:49 pm »
Really is getting beyond a joke now, even the Captcha's try to take the piss
Logged

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46766 on: January 10, 2025, 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January 10, 2025, 03:07:52 pm
Stop manually choosing seats, and stop using the choose seats for me button..the website isn't designed to be refreshed or sell tickets to people
Ah yes, silly me  ;D
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46767 on: January 10, 2025, 04:00:20 pm »
The website is absolutely sh1t. Why can't the people who are eligible for a sale just click choose seats or just buy the tickets when they get on the site with availability without being f***ing blocked for just simply trying buy a ticket they are eligible to buy.

I mean how hard is it to have a functioning website?! The blocking of people today was a joke. And how the f*** are people who get into a sale when it is sold out meant to try and get tickets coming back from baskets or in drops besides refreshing?!!!! Can we not just have a website that functions, surely a basic request for any football club never mind one of the biggest in the world. Give us a functioning website and stop blocking us for hitting refresh or choose seats. Absolute morons.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,520
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46768 on: January 10, 2025, 08:47:21 pm »
Bit of a pickle.

I have accidentally deleted my son's NFC pass from a phone he's using, and we have tickets for Accrington S tomorrow.

I have his account details but they won't let me download another NFC to his new phone (or any phone). Arrggh.

What is the best thing to do??
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46769 on: January 10, 2025, 08:57:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 10, 2025, 08:47:21 pm
Bit of a pickle.

I have accidentally deleted my son's NFC pass from a phone he's using, and we have tickets for Accrington S tomorrow.

I have his account details but they won't let me download another NFC to his new phone (or any phone). Arrggh.

What is the best thing to do??

If you cant manage to get TO to reset and download the pass Id go to the TO with your accounts tomorrow and ask for paper tickets
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,520
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46770 on: January 10, 2025, 09:18:03 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on January 10, 2025, 08:57:24 pm
If you cant manage to get TO to reset and download the pass Id go to the TO with your accounts tomorrow and ask for paper tickets

Thanks. It was so annoying, I had the pass and ticket and it disappeared off the phone -grrrr.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MightyRed42

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46771 on: January 11, 2025, 08:36:37 am »
Ive had that a few times before. Just try re-downloading your pass.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46772 on: January 11, 2025, 09:18:56 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 10, 2025, 09:18:03 pm
Thanks. It was so annoying, I had the pass and ticket and it disappeared off the phone -grrrr.

Not in expired passes?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,520
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46773 on: January 11, 2025, 09:50:46 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on January 11, 2025, 09:18:56 am
Not in expired passes?
Thanks for answers, 👍👍


No it was blocked but I used Live Chat on the site and they were brilliant, all sorted on the train up to Anfield!

Happy day. 🎉👍
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46774 on: January 11, 2025, 09:58:20 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 10, 2025, 09:18:03 pm
Thanks. It was so annoying, I had the pass and ticket and it disappeared off the phone -grrrr.

I had this last year before a game and went to the TO for paper tickets and they actually put the pass on my phone for me
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rewood

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46775 on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 am »
Morning. If you register for Ipswich today, does that stop you from being able to receive a forwarded tickets from another member who was successful in the ballot?  Been on live chat and they were a bit unclear. Seemed to say you could register and receive such a ticket, but they were a little hesitant and ambiguous.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,532
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46776 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 am »
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 09:40:21 am
Morning. If you register for Ipswich today, does that stop you from being able to receive a forwarded tickets from another member who was successful in the ballot?  Been on live chat and they were a bit unclear. Seemed to say you could register and receive such a ticket, but they were a little hesitant and ambiguous.

It doesn't stop you receiving another ticket
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46777 on: Yesterday at 09:59:00 am »
Cheers, that's reassuring. Certainly more than. The Live chat!
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46778 on: Yesterday at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:53:38 am
It doesn't stop you receiving another ticket
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 09:40:21 am
Morning. If you register for Ipswich today, does that stop you from being able to receive a forwarded tickets from another member who was successful in the ballot?  Been on live chat and they were a bit unclear. Seemed to say you could register and receive such a ticket, but they were a little hesitant and ambiguous.

As you are just registering an interest and there's NO guarantee of a ticket anyway.

I don't see why not
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46779 on: Yesterday at 11:19:30 am »
Does anyone know why the site is blocking me straight away I can't even log in. Tried different browsers and clearing history cashes etc 4g and wifi...nothing works
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46780 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 am »
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 09:40:21 am
Morning. If you register for Ipswich today, does that stop you from being able to receive a forwarded tickets from another member who was successful in the ballot?  Been on live chat and they were a bit unclear. Seemed to say you could register and receive such a ticket, but they were a little hesitant and ambiguous.

If you get a ticket in the sale next week then you can't be forwarded one then, but you're just registering for access to the sale for the chance of getting a ticket today. You can be forwarded one as long as you don't already have one. No clue why they were hazy on this
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46781 on: Yesterday at 12:55:44 pm »
Cheers again. Very helpful.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46782 on: Yesterday at 12:59:48 pm »
well that latest issue/change in the AMS sale

not able to register now (I'm a 13+ member) trying to get a ticket for a F & F

*Nothing under Register besides concert options
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46783 on: Yesterday at 01:13:18 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 12:59:48 pm
well that latest issue/change in the AMS sale

not able to register now (I'm a 13+ member) trying to get a ticket for a F & F

*Nothing under Register besides concert options

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/categories/members-sale-registration Does this take you there?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,532
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46784 on: Yesterday at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 12:59:48 pm
well that latest issue/change in the AMS sale

not able to register now (I'm a 13+ member) trying to get a ticket for a F & F

*Nothing under Register besides concert options

Guessing it won't show you it if you already have a ticket ?
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46785 on: Yesterday at 01:18:22 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:15:32 pm
Guessing it won't show you it if you already have a ticket ?

Surely if youve got F&F you can register and buy for them?
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46786 on: Yesterday at 01:21:04 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:15:32 pm
Guessing it won't show you it if you already have a ticket ?

well I've registered for every other game this season without any issue ?
some I have received a link for AMS sale, most I have not.
for at least 2 games I have registered for myself & 1 x F & F, he got the AMS unique link i never.
for the majority of others the 2 of us just register separately

Yet I have had a ticket for every game then for the above and the rest of the season.

I'm simply trying to get a ticket for an F & F who can't spare as much time as me trying.

Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46787 on: Yesterday at 01:23:59 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 01:13:18 pm
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/categories/members-sale-registration Does this take you there?

Panic over

This worked, Thanks.

God knows why it wouldn't let me earlier, I tried via both the selling details and by logging in first

Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,870
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46788 on: Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm »
noticed if i sign up for registration for a friend (2 credits), it lets me signup for registration for all our 13+ cards that already have tickets

surely people are exploiting those extra links
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,164
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46789 on: Yesterday at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm
noticed if i sign up for registration for a friend (2 credits), it lets me signup for registration for all our 13+ cards that already have tickets

surely people are exploiting those extra links
:lmao
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46790 on: Yesterday at 04:02:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm
noticed if i sign up for registration for a friend (2 credits), it lets me signup for registration for all our 13+ cards that already have tickets

surely people are exploiting those extra links

I don't think they send out any if you've already got a ticket, I registered last year when there was talk you wouldn't get the hall map without registration and wanted to buy for a friend but didn't get a link
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,870
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46791 on: Yesterday at 04:07:31 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:02:39 pm
I don't think they send out any if you've already got a ticket, I registered last year when there was talk you wouldn't get the hall map without registration and wanted to buy for a friend but didn't get a link

ahh fair
Logged
YNWA.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46792 on: Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:02:39 pm
I don't think they send out any if you've already got a ticket, I registered last year when there was talk you wouldn't get the hall map without registration and wanted to buy for a friend but didn't get a link

Yeah correct, let's you as someone on 13 register so you can register those on your f&f

But those on 13 don't get sent links anymore

Use to ages ago... Haven't for a while though
Logged

Online Darren88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46793 on: Today at 09:15:57 am »
Anyone seen any Lille drops recently? Seen a few in AU3 the other night, but adult & junior combo only.
Logged

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46794 on: Today at 09:39:55 am »
Quote from: Darren88 on Today at 09:15:57 am
Anyone seen any Lille drops recently? Seen a few in AU3 the other night, but adult & junior combo only.

Ye was few yesterday managed one in AU2
Logged

Online Darren88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46795 on: Today at 09:55:38 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 09:39:55 am
Ye was few yesterday managed one in AU2

Thanks, I'll keep an eye out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1165 1166 1167 1168 1169 [1170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 