Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46760 on: Today at 10:54:49 am »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 10:10:00 am
Proper annoying me cant even log in pissing me off

Have you tried clearing your browser history?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46761 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm »
Can a member distribute a ticket that they have been forwarded?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46762 on: Today at 01:06:43 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 08:51:04 am
Anyone else being blocked for just trying to log in?

Yesterday, when I clicked choose seats
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46763 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
Now it's blocking me for manually selecting a section of the stadium, but clicking choose seats works fine. Absolute joke.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46764 on: Today at 03:07:52 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 02:49:19 pm
Now it's blocking me for manually selecting a section of the stadium, but clicking choose seats works fine. Absolute joke.

Stop manually choosing seats, and stop using the choose seats for me button..the website isn't designed to be refreshed or sell tickets to people
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46765 on: Today at 03:19:49 pm »
Really is getting beyond a joke now, even the Captcha's try to take the piss
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46766 on: Today at 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:07:52 pm
Stop manually choosing seats, and stop using the choose seats for me button..the website isn't designed to be refreshed or sell tickets to people
Ah yes, silly me  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46767 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm »
The website is absolutely sh1t. Why can't the people who are eligible for a sale just click choose seats or just buy the tickets when they get on the site with availability without being f***ing blocked for just simply trying buy a ticket they are eligible to buy.

I mean how hard is it to have a functioning website?! The blocking of people today was a joke. And how the f*** are people who get into a sale when it is sold out meant to try and get tickets coming back from baskets or in drops besides refreshing?!!!! Can we not just have a website that functions, surely a basic request for any football club never mind one of the biggest in the world. Give us a functioning website and stop blocking us for hitting refresh or choose seats. Absolute morons.
