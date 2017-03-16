« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2491830 times)

Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46560 on: Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 03:19:12 pm
5/6 blocks just lit up and couldnt get hold of one

Do you remember whereabouts?
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46561 on: Yesterday at 03:32:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:30:47 am
Total clowns aren't they ? They've even got a thing on the queue saying it you're not registering for spurs, try again after 12.30..
So what logic there causes them to drop tickets for MU while people are queuing to register for Spurs. Just shows the total disconnect between them / us.
They are just busy, no need to have a pop at them, they are exemplary.
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46562 on: Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm
Do you remember whereabouts?
Nah all went by in a flash to be honest, i think they were spread across main and anny road so maybe some of them were hospo
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46563 on: Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm
Nah all went by in a flash to be honest, i think they were spread across main and anny road so maybe some of them were hospo

Upper anny will have been credits most likely. Just wondering for Spurs 4+ AMS later in the season, dont know how easy it will be but would mean 13+.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46564 on: Today at 12:37:24 am »
anyone clarify this please

if you already have a ticket for any game, can you still purchase a ticket for one of your F & F with membership criteria for that specific game (0 or 4+ credits)

* message below appears when I try to buy a ticket.

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester United 05/01/2025 16:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Yet no message appears when you basket a Hospitality ticket @ £700+

** I'd guess plenty on here get tickets for others without any issues ?


*** A P.A. ticket there for most of the day in the Kop, block 104
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46565 on: Today at 01:04:38 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:37:24 am
anyone clarify this please

if you already have a ticket for any game, can you still purchase a ticket for one of your F & F with membership criteria for that specific game (0 or 4+ credits)

* message below appears when I try to buy a ticket.

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester United 05/01/2025 16:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Yet no message appears when you basket a Hospitality ticket @ £700+

** I'd guess plenty on here get tickets for others without any issues ?


*** A P.A. ticket there for most of the day in the Kop, block 104

As long as theyre registered it should let you. Buy for my dad all the time once Ive got my ticket. Hospo wont give the error because theres no criteria
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46566 on: Today at 02:11:32 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:37:24 am
anyone clarify this please

if you already have a ticket for any game, can you still purchase a ticket for one of your F & F with membership criteria for that specific game (0 or 4+ credits)

* message below appears when I try to buy a ticket.

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester United 05/01/2025 16:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Yet no message appears when you basket a Hospitality ticket @ £700+

** I'd guess plenty on here get tickets for others without any issues ?


*** A P.A. ticket there for most of the day in the Kop, block 104

Sometimes, very rarely, club put a block on you buying tickets for your f+f when you already have a ticket. Other times they remove hallmap completely for members that have a ticket.

I would say it's probably that they haven't registered like DanK has said.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46567 on: Today at 11:09:23 am »
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46568 on: Today at 11:41:05 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:09:23 am
https://archive.ph/2025.01.03-104601/https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6031174/2025/01/03/liverpool-tickets-touts-crime/

Quote
At times last season, there were up to 85,000 people entering each of those ballots. Liverpool decided to change the rules so that the same payment card could not have more than four accounts attached to it. The number in the ballot for the next home game dropped to just 6,000 as life was made more difficult for the touts trying to hoover up tickets.

👀
Offline EstonianRed

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46569 on: Today at 11:56:06 am »
Little off-topic.

What to do when I forgot to purchase Liverpool-Spurs league game tickets in the bulk sale (26 of april)? I just made a mistake by not purchasing them, thought I had every game in my basket, but I was wrong..  Obviously it was hard to purchase them cause of the fuck up the site was, but I guess that wouldnt be the best opening line contacting TO  :lmao

Has anyone had the same mistakes? What did you do?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46570 on: Today at 11:58:28 am »
Quote from: EstonianRed on Today at 11:56:06 am
Little off-topic.

What to do when I forgot to purchase Liverpool-Spurs league game tickets in the bulk sale (26 of april)? I just made a mistake by not purchasing them, thought I had every game in my basket, but I was wrong..  Obviously it was hard to purchase them cause of the fuck up the site was, but I guess that wouldnt be the best opening line contacting TO  :lmao

Has anyone had the same mistakes? What did you do?

They won't do anything. You'll have to register and try your luck in the late sale.
Online Tepid water

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46571 on: Today at 11:59:38 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:41:05 am
👀
85,000 JUST for the 500 £9 tickets!!  Thats bonkers.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46572 on: Today at 12:43:19 pm »
My trust has completely gone. On the ticket landing page it said sold out but if you go straight in to the map via a direct link, I just saw a small drop. Gone in a split second but something was there.

Up until about 3 years ago, I never struggled for a ticket for any cat A game
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46573 on: Today at 12:45:09 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:43:19 pm
My trust has completely gone. On the ticket landing page it said sold out but if you go straight in to the map via a direct link, I just saw a small drop. Gone in a split second but something was there.

It says Sold Out because at the point that you saw it there were no tickets available, if there was a drop at the exact second you entered the page then the button would have been red and you'd have been able to click on it - if you're ever in any doubt as to that try doing it when there's a hospo ticket floating in and out of baskets, you'll notice that happens.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46574 on: Today at 12:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 11:59:38 am
85,000 JUST for the 500 £9 tickets!!  Thats bonkers.
Article neglects the fact that a lot of these arent even L postcodes was a number of people on social platforms in Birmingham and other areas getting sorted in these.. only ever becomes an issue if youre selected for fanID
Online hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46575 on: Today at 12:49:21 pm »
11k hospitaly seats!!   no wonder ordinary supporters cant get tickets and resort to touts,
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46576 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:41:05 am
👀

No surprise to me at all that there's orgnaised crime involved in this.

When you think about the money involved and the seemingly never ending supply of people who would rather pay a tout 5 times FV for a home league cup game than spend the small amount of effort it would probably take to get one FV or even on their own membership, it's no surprise that intelligent criminals latched onto it as a lower risk way of making similar money to what they probably can dealing drugs. Then on top of that you have the higher value matches, either home games against big opposition/big matches or aways/finals, when even regulars may struggle and some will inevitably resort to touts etc.

As an idea of how much these people are making I saw Arsenal away tickets going for £600-£800 per ticket, I'm fairly sure that some people were selling mroe than 10 tickets for that match, so you're talking £6,000 plus profit easy minus the neglible (in comparison) £30.00 per ticket price they've paid. That's for one game. Then you have home matches where they'll potentially in excess of 100 tickets, the resale will be lower but still probably £150.00 plus, you're potentially talking £15,000 a match.

It's gone well beyond a 'geezer' standing outside the ground saying 'buy or sell any tickets' or back in the day when they used to try and buy your stubs off you when they used to be used as loyalty for bigger matches -  it's now gangs turnning over probably very similar profits to street level drug dealing. The inevitable consequence of that will be violence as that's where it always ends up when that kind of money is invovled in unregulated/criminal activity.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46577 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:51:07 pm
No surprise to me at all that there's orgnaised crime involved in this.

When you think about the money involved and the seemingly never ending supply of people who would rather pay a tout 5 times FV for a home league cup game than spend the small amount of effort it would probably take to get one FV or even on their own membership, it's no surprise that intelligent criminals latched onto it as a lower risk way of making similar money to what they probably can dealing drugs. Then on top of that you have the higher value matches, either home games against big opposition/big matches or aways/finals, when even regulars may struggle and some will inevitably resort to touts etc.

As an idea of how much these people are making I saw Arsenal away tickets going for £600-£800 per ticket, I'm fairly sure that some people were selling mroe than 10 tickets for that match, so you're talking £6,000 plus profit easy minus the neglible (in comparison) £30.00 per ticket price they've paid. That's for one game. Then you have home matches where they'll potentially in excess of 100 tickets, the resale will be lower but still probably £150.00 plus, you're potentially talking £15,000 a match.

It's gone well beyond a 'geezer' standing outside the ground saying 'buy or sell any tickets' or back in the day when they used to try and buy your stubs off you when they used to be used as loyalty for bigger matches -  it's now gangs turnning over probably very similar profits to street level drug dealing. The inevitable consequence of that will be violence as that's where it always ends up when that kind of money is invovled in unregulated/criminal activity.

feel like the proper gangs have been around since fancards. what they perhaps didnt forecast was lots of individual touts (and online touting groups) joining in on the business. and then of course youll have the younger generation that may have joined those gangs or formed their own.

they will always be around if were honest with ourselves. guess the TO investigators will always have a job!

whilst this piece adds a bit more detail, generally its all stuff we knew or expected. its a shame James Pearce didnt do some investigative journalism on this beyond just getting somewhat of a PR statement for damage control.
Online JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46578 on: Today at 01:21:43 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 12:49:21 pm
11k hospitaly seats!!   no wonder ordinary supporters cant get tickets and resort to touts,


11k hospo is F**king mental, i wouldn't mind if it was the prices of GA tickets stay low amd sty down but they keep putting them up. if they inisit on having so many hospo bang n extra £50 on them and leave GA's Alone
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46579 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
as the clock strikes 14:00

can we all play nicely on here.

**we all know whats going to happen don't we.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46580 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
11,000 hospitality tickets a game. Fuck me sideways. That's why people have every right to complain about general prices going up even by a quid or two per season.

Interested to see how many banning orders have been carried out come the end of the season. If we're still up there fighting to win the league title then it'll be as rife as ever.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46581 on: Today at 02:00:09 pm »
Also, just adding on, the switch to e-tickets was only ever going to end up going one way, and that was making things much much worse.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46582 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm »
12500  (more than an hour)

at least that was better than Newcastle at 50K
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46583 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 02:01:32 pm
12500  (more than an hour)

at least that was better than Newcastle at 50K

That was just people using 10 queue numbers
Online Shaneee.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46584 on: Today at 02:37:40 pm »
huge drop there
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46585 on: Today at 02:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Shaneee. on Today at 02:37:40 pm
huge drop there

Classic again. While the website is locked down to those who registered for Spurs only.
