No surprise to me at all that there's orgnaised crime involved in this.When you think about the money involved and the seemingly never ending supply of people who would rather pay a tout 5 times FV for a home league cup game than spend the small amount of effort it would probably take to get one FV or even on their own membership, it's no surprise that intelligent criminals latched onto it as a lower risk way of making similar money to what they probably can dealing drugs. Then on top of that you have the higher value matches, either home games against big opposition/big matches or aways/finals, when even regulars may struggle and some will inevitably resort to touts etc.As an idea of how much these people are making I saw Arsenal away tickets going for £600-£800 per ticket, I'm fairly sure that some people were selling mroe than 10 tickets for that match, so you're talking £6,000 plus profit easy minus the neglible (in comparison) £30.00 per ticket price they've paid. That's for one game. Then you have home matches where they'll potentially in excess of 100 tickets, the resale will be lower but still probably £150.00 plus, you're potentially talking £15,000 a match.It's gone well beyond a 'geezer' standing outside the ground saying 'buy or sell any tickets' or back in the day when they used to try and buy your stubs off you when they used to be used as loyalty for bigger matches - it's now gangs turnning over probably very similar profits to street level drug dealing. The inevitable consequence of that will be violence as that's where it always ends up when that kind of money is invovled in unregulated/criminal activity.