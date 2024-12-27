What are the chances of any more being released - unsold away allocation etc? Ive got my ACS pair so Im sorted, but was trying for a trio to take the kids



Would have thought the tickets from Accrington not taking the full 15% would have went in yesterday. But I think therell be unsold hospitality in the upper Rd end and Kemlyn that get converted to general admission, although that might be the day of the match.Im waiting on and adult child ticket myself. I missed the start of the sale and ended up over 8,000 in the queue. Then I managed to get a Kop adult child in my basket. I started trying to get a third ticket and the other two went missing from my basket.If I cant get back on the fa cup ladder for a 12.15 kick off against Accrington Stanley, I might as well give up. Reckon Ill be ok though.