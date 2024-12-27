« previous next »
mighty magpie

December 27, 2024, 11:37:26 pm
Quote from: lfcdave on December 27, 2024, 10:34:58 pm
I was registered along with my two kids, Im a season ticket holder and they are members! We had a unique link!

You said in your post you haven't registered. Plenty of tickets on sale today but you probably needed a queue number less than 2k to stand a chance.
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

December 28, 2024, 09:20:51 am
Anyone know when the united locals are being done? Sale is on Monday so has it already been done
stevesteve

December 28, 2024, 10:24:36 am
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 28, 2024, 09:20:51 am
Anyone know when the united locals are being done? Sale is on Monday so has it already been done

Monday payments taken.
DanK1456

December 28, 2024, 10:27:17 am
Quote from: owens_2k on December 27, 2024, 09:48:35 pm
I registered for the Accrington sale but when I went on to purchase via the unique link there was only hospitality!

You werent guaranteed anything there were only 1.5-2k
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

December 28, 2024, 11:55:29 am
Quote from: stevesteve on December 28, 2024, 10:24:36 am
Monday payments taken.

thanks mate, hopefully they do it early!
pistol

December 28, 2024, 12:16:57 pm
What are the chances of any more being released - unsold away allocation etc? Ive got my ACS pair so Im sorted, but was trying for a trio to take the kids
Jm55

December 28, 2024, 12:20:34 pm
Quote from: pistol on December 28, 2024, 12:16:57 pm
What are the chances of any more being released - unsold away allocation etc? Ive got my ACS pair so Im sorted, but was trying for a trio to take the kids

What criteria does the third membership have?

Zero chance of it going to all members but will probably drop further than the advertised sales.
pistol

December 28, 2024, 12:22:48 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 28, 2024, 12:20:34 pm
What criteria does the third membership have?

Zero chance of it going to all members but will probably drop further than the advertised sales.

Sorry - meant Accrington game so all with no credit. Would be buying three more as cant buy kids tickets on their own!
Billy Elliot

December 28, 2024, 12:53:01 pm
Quote from: pistol on December 28, 2024, 12:16:57 pm
What are the chances of any more being released - unsold away allocation etc? Ive got my ACS pair so Im sorted, but was trying for a trio to take the kids

Would have thought the tickets from Accrington not taking the full 15% would have went in yesterday. But I think therell be unsold hospitality in the upper Rd end and Kemlyn that get converted to general admission, although that might be the day of the match.

Im waiting on and adult child ticket myself. I missed the start of the sale and ended up over 8,000 in the queue. Then I managed to get a Kop adult child in my basket. I started trying to get a third ticket and the other two went missing from my basket.

If I cant get back on the fa cup ladder for a 12.15 kick off against Accrington Stanley, I might as well give up. Reckon Ill be ok though.
dug77

Today at 08:09:33 am
Annoyingly I forgot to register for the additional 4+ sale for United. Does that mean there is no chance of me getting a ticket now? So frustrating as usually I always remember!
swoopy

Today at 09:08:42 am
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 08:09:33 am
Annoyingly I forgot to register for the additional 4+ sale for United. Does that mean there is no chance of me getting a ticket now? So frustrating as usually I always remember!

No chance now unless you know someone who could transfer to you
dug77

Today at 09:22:02 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:08:42 am
No chance now unless you know someone who could transfer to you

Dont think you can transfer additional members right?
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Today at 10:19:44 am
anyone had anything from the ballots? just says 'Premier League Local Ballot Results' on my profile which suggests they maybe haven't done it yet and the sale is soon ffs.
RedJosh90

Today at 10:33:30 am
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 09:22:02 am
Dont think you can transfer additional members right?

No you cant forward or return AMS mate
didopich

Today at 10:50:18 am
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 10:19:44 am
anyone had anything from the ballots? just says 'Premier League Local Ballot Results' on my profile which suggests they maybe haven't done it yet and the sale is soon ffs.
If they haven't done the ballot then that's leaving you with no choice you have to try and buy now but if you win later...I wouldn't be surprised if they suspend you for trying twice 😁  they are a bit simple that lot.
wild_wild_wild

Today at 11:01:07 am
933 in the queue...
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Today at 11:01:30 am
don't think it'll be an issue

Your queue number: 1227
Schmarn

Today at 11:01:35 am

261 in the queue. Lets see if my position gets stolen.
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Today at 11:11:57 am
going very very slowly.
Schmarn

Today at 11:12:03 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:01:35 am
261 in the queue. Lets see if my position gets stolen.

Sold out!
sharkeyb

Today at 11:12:13 am
Danyaals Kop

Today at 11:14:12 am
Saying sold out can anyone share a hallmap, please
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Today at 11:17:08 am
if there was this few tickets then why have all the 2/3/4 reg business.
JAYLFC0903

Today at 11:18:36 am
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 11:17:08 am
if there was this few tickets then why have all the 2/3/4 reg business.


was thinking the same thing, why bother if there's not enough tickets for the 4+
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Today at 11:19:52 am
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Today at 11:18:36 am

was thinking the same thing, why bother if there's not enough tickets for the 4+

cos it won't be fair if people on less than 4 are allowed to buy in the AMS through the week.
rewood

Today at 11:25:28 am
Can someone please put hallmap link on here?
bignred84

Today at 11:25:41 am
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 11:17:08 am
if there was this few tickets then why have all the 2/3/4 reg business.

Maybe because of previous similar sales(Man City, Chelsea) when they had to lower the sales criteria very late on
russmills10

Today at 11:29:02 am
rewood

Today at 11:30:36 am
Cheers.
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Today at 11:32:21 am
lol I got blocked getting annoyed and then a NatWest charge came up for £48 so looks like I got one in the members ;D
sharkeyb

Today at 11:33:17 am
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 11:32:21 am
lol I got blocked getting annoyed and then a NatWest charge came up for £48 so looks like I got one in the members ;D

well done

unbelievable really the way they do this
wild_wild_wild

Today at 11:34:33 am
F5 game just got me in. U1 credit. The race for 13 is real
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Today at 11:35:46 am
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 11:33:17 am
well done

unbelievable really the way they do this

yeah, it has to be cos of the Christmas timelines but not like they couldn't have done the local/members more in advance. They did Leicester the same, ballots after the sale and thought that was weird.
