« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1155 1156 1157 1158 1159 [1160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2475857 times)

Online ScrappyJFT97

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46360 on: Yesterday at 02:32:34 pm »
See whoever decided to sell hospos with general sale tickets they are a disgrace.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46361 on: Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm »
Quote from: idrinkpaint on Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm
Anyone else unable to register for the local ballot for Man Utd? Im clicking Register Now and just seeing Leicester, Accrington Stanley and Chelsea Legends.

Hoping to get it done soon before the window closes.

Go on the register interest tab rather than tickets.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46362 on: Yesterday at 03:01:03 pm »
they've taken it down, wtf.
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,837
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46363 on: Yesterday at 03:02:26 pm »
Hopefully stays down so I can get on with my life  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46364 on: Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm »
but I have time now not later! put it back up you bastards!
Logged

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46365 on: Yesterday at 03:13:29 pm »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46366 on: Yesterday at 03:14:05 pm »
Very strange that, to take it down

so far before the game
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,448
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46367 on: Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm »
If it went down bang on the hour they've probably got it configured incorrectly to end the sale at 3pm today for some reason
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46368 on: Yesterday at 03:16:19 pm »
now I'm just refreshing this and the ticket page. fml.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46369 on: Yesterday at 03:16:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm
If it went down bang on the hour they've probably got it configured incorrectly to end the sale at 3pm today for some reason

lol it did disappear at 3pm. So, that's great.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46370 on: Yesterday at 03:17:24 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 03:14:05 pm
Very strange that, to take it down

so far before the game

strange haiku mate
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46371 on: Yesterday at 03:23:12 pm »
soon as you press 'ticketing'

`To make sure we can answer all supporters already waiting to chat us we have temporarily closed to new chats. Please try again later.`

pricks.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46372 on: Yesterday at 03:29:18 pm »
Back up now
Logged

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,513
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46373 on: Yesterday at 03:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Miller79 on Yesterday at 01:44:10 pm
I wasnt! Got no idea why Ive never logged myself out of it before, but just got a credit so thanks very much for saving me there hahaha

Does it not show tickets dropping if youre not logged in no?

Since the new SSO it seems to log you out automatically after a shortish period of time now, I used to have a tab open constantly on my phone that never logged me out until the SSO.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline idrinkpaint

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46374 on: Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm
Go on the register interest tab rather than tickets.

Bizarrely just seeing this. Weird because I literally just got an Accrington Stanley ticket through the local ballot this morning.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46375 on: Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: idrinkpaint on Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm
Bizarrely just seeing this. Weird because I literally just got an Accrington Stanley ticket through the local ballot this morning.

Thats weird, are you defo logged in?

Should be on here or here

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/ballots
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/categories/members-sale-registration?dd_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fticketing.liverpoolfc.com%2Fen-GB%2Fcategories%2Fhome-tickets
Logged

Offline idrinkpaint

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46376 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm
Go on the register interest tab rather than tickets.

Ah its in ballots within the same menu. Cheers mate.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46377 on: Yesterday at 05:05:13 pm »
Quote from: idrinkpaint on Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm
Ah its in ballots within the same menu. Cheers mate.

 :champ
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46378 on: Today at 08:10:08 am »
there's loads right on the site now. ST singles everywhere!
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46379 on: Today at 08:10:32 am »
yeah I finally got a credit lads, it's a Christmas miracle!

and it's in the kop ;D
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,837
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46380 on: Today at 08:11:59 am »
Sorted. Think it's a credit too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46381 on: Today at 08:28:10 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 08:11:59 am
Sorted. Think it's a credit too.


;D double Christmas miracle!
Logged

Online ScrappyJFT97

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46382 on: Today at 10:25:13 am »
Got a credit there upper kenny hallelujah
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46383 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
Merry Christmas to the person who got that AU7 from me  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1155 1156 1157 1158 1159 [1160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 