« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1153 1154 1155 1156 1157 [1158]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2470408 times)

Online Hogan37

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46280 on: December 18, 2024, 02:55:56 pm »
Not a sniff today
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46281 on: December 18, 2024, 03:13:47 pm »
I think that was just it
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46282 on: December 18, 2024, 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on December 18, 2024, 02:55:56 pm
Not a sniff today

Think theres been a few singles got about 4 STs
Logged

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46283 on: December 18, 2024, 03:38:46 pm »
Just missed one in kop and one in upper main. Been too slow several times today. They're dropping, but not in batches, except for once this morning.
Logged

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46284 on: December 18, 2024, 04:36:46 pm »
SOS Reply
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46285 on: December 18, 2024, 05:02:45 pm »
First time trying in these late sales with hospo available.

I know this has been answered before, but I can't find it having gone back a few pages.

If a regular ticket becomes available, do I need to move the slider to bag it, or can I just hit choose seats for me and it will select the cheapest ticket automatically?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,436
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46286 on: December 18, 2024, 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 18, 2024, 05:02:45 pm
First time trying in these late sales with hospo available.

I know this has been answered before, but I can't find it having gone back a few pages.

If a regular ticket becomes available, do I need to move the slider to bag it, or can I just hit choose seats for me and it will select the cheapest ticket automatically?

Inconsistent. Some people swear that it always picks the cheapest ticket but I've never found that, it will be coded to look in some sequence order.
During a drop, there'll be more normal priced tickets there than hospos so it's more likely to pick a normal one. To guarantee it you'd have to change the slider but by which time they all could be gone.
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46287 on: December 18, 2024, 05:10:54 pm »
Been trying it out with what's available now. Each time it is giving me Kenny stand. Same price as AM2, but giving me Kenny each time regardless of which block is there
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46288 on: December 18, 2024, 05:41:28 pm »
I thought it was completely random, but the more I try, the more I think there's something behind it, but I can't figure out what that is because it's inconsistent with any theory I have.

It does seem to choose a standard price ticket if one's available. It's just that a lot of the time you're too slow to grab it so you end up with a hospo in your basket.

As for which ticket you end up basketing, in my experience, it's categorically not determined either alphabetically or by price.

I've tried clicking choose seats for the hospos that are currently available, and in the last 10 minutes I've had tickets in AM2, AM3, CE4, CE6, M4, and M6, with prices of either £480, £540, £600, or £750. Often I'll get the same ticket 4 or 5 times in a row, but I can't see any pattern behind it.

Interestingly though, some people are convinced that it happens either alphabetically, by price, or a combination of both. Maybe it works differently for different people depending on some other factors we don't know about.
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46289 on: December 18, 2024, 06:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 18, 2024, 05:02:45 pm
First time trying in these late sales with hospo available.

I know this has been answered before, but I can't find it having gone back a few pages.

If a regular ticket becomes available, do I need to move the slider to bag it, or can I just hit choose seats for me and it will select the cheapest ticket automatically?

What everyone else has said above. I always change the slider because I hate basketing hospos and getting false hope
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46290 on: December 18, 2024, 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on December 18, 2024, 05:41:28 pm
I thought it was completely random, but the more I try, the more I think there's something behind it, but I can't figure out what that is because it's inconsistent with any theory I have.

It does seem to choose a standard price ticket if one's available. It's just that a lot of the time you're too slow to grab it so you end up with a hospo in your basket.

As for which ticket you end up basketing, in my experience, it's categorically not determined either alphabetically or by price.

I've tried clicking choose seats for the hospos that are currently available, and in the last 10 minutes I've had tickets in AM2, AM3, CE4, CE6, M4, and M6, with prices of either £480, £540, £600, or £750. Often I'll get the same ticket 4 or 5 times in a row, but I can't see any pattern behind it.

Interestingly though, some people are convinced that it happens either alphabetically, by price, or a combination of both. Maybe it works differently for different people depending on some other factors we don't know about.


None of this is close to the truth.

Some covered it a few pages ago.

Kop, annie, kenny, main in that order, Low to high.
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46291 on: December 18, 2024, 06:28:03 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on December 18, 2024, 06:25:06 pm


None of this is close to the truth.

Some covered it a few pages ago.

Kop, annie, kenny, main in that order, Low to high.

That doesn't follow what I've been getting while fucking about today.

Annie Road has been available at £480, but it keeps giving me Kenny at the same price.

For example just now AM2 is there, but it is giving me CE4.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46292 on: December 18, 2024, 07:02:23 pm »
Yeah actually I have my doubts. Just done some testing on the accrington hallmap.

It gave me a hospo in lower kenny first click

Then I reduced the slider to show no hospo and it gave me a U9 when whole upper annie was available
Logged

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46293 on: December 18, 2024, 07:25:44 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on December 18, 2024, 06:25:06 pm


None of this is close to the truth.

Some covered it a few pages ago.

Kop, annie, kenny, main in that order, Low to high.

It is the truth because I'm literally reporting on my own experience. I've seen lots of people say it goes in the order you mention, and I don't doubt that's how it works in their experience, but it definitely doesn't for me. It's always been random on price and alphabetical order, with no discernable pattern whatsoever. The only thing I'm confident does happen is that the choose seats button will select a standard price ticket over a hospo if available.

Maybe the order of kop, annie, kenny, main applies to standard priced tickets, but not to hospos? I wouldn't know about the standard tickets because they only show up for a fraction of a second and I'm franctically trying to bag whatever I can. Don't get the time to identify a pattern.
Logged

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46294 on: December 18, 2024, 07:26:43 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on December 18, 2024, 07:02:23 pm
Yeah actually I have my doubts. Just done some testing on the accrington hallmap.

It gave me a hospo in lower kenny first click

Then I reduced the slider to show no hospo and it gave me a U9 when whole upper annie was available

It gave you a hospo when there were standard tickets available?
Logged

Offline Basset

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46295 on: December 18, 2024, 09:20:29 pm »
You've also got to factor in how many people are searching and pressing at the same time.  I work on the theory that by the time I've moved the slider the ticket will have been basketed.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46296 on: December 18, 2024, 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on December 18, 2024, 07:26:43 pm
It gave you a hospo when there were standard tickets available?

Did the same myself gave me hospo when loads of standard tickets there
Logged

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46297 on: Yesterday at 08:18:02 am »
I think we can all agree that the ticketing site is a load of pish and the TO needs a boot up the arse.

Apart from that up the fucking reds.
Logged

Offline Miller79

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46298 on: Yesterday at 11:54:15 am »
Gonna feel like one sad bastard when Im sat there on Boxing Day desperately refreshing for a credit
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46299 on: Yesterday at 01:15:54 pm »
Know what you mean. Is it sad that I checked to see what time the ticket office opens on Boxing Day to plan the F5 session

Its 1pm
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46300 on: Yesterday at 01:30:00 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 01:15:54 pm
Know what you mean. Is it sad that I checked to see what time the ticket office opens on Boxing Day to plan the F5 session

Its 1pm

Cheers for that
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46301 on: Yesterday at 02:01:56 pm »
Im looking to distribute my Leicester ticket but its greyed out. What might be stopping this?
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46302 on: Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 02:01:56 pm
Im looking to distribute my Leicester ticket but its greyed out. What might be stopping this?

Seems to be an issue with 13+ accounts and this game at the moment.
Logged

Online Hogan37

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46303 on: Yesterday at 02:55:59 pm »
Anyone had anything for the locals ballots?
Logged

Offline Miller79

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46304 on: Yesterday at 03:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Yesterday at 02:55:59 pm
Anyone had anything for the locals ballots?

Seen people say they had emails this morning if they were successful, got nothing myself so cant say for sure
Logged

Offline si999

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46305 on: Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Yesterday at 02:55:59 pm
Anyone had anything for the locals ballots?

My account is showing

Premier League Local Ballot Results Leicester: UNSUCCESSFUL

so must have been done
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46306 on: Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm
Seems to be an issue with 13+ accounts and this game at the moment.
worked fine for me on Monday eve
Logged

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,496
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46307 on: Yesterday at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm
worked fine for me on Monday eve

Same, did mine the other day.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46308 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm
worked fine for me on Monday eve
Ive realised Ive distributed twice already this season (in cups) so thats my lot this season
Logged

Online TazLaa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • Darwizzy #9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46309 on: Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm »
Can none 4+/13+ distribute tickets or only 13+
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46310 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm
Can none 4+/13+ distribute tickets or only 13+

Just 13+
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,376
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46311 on: Today at 08:29:33 am »
has there been anything for Leicester?
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46312 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 08:29:33 am
has there been anything for Leicester?

I've not seen a regular priced ticket all week
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline DanK1456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46313 on: Today at 08:48:38 am »
Little drop then a big drop, loads in upper anny compared to usual. Still didnt get one
Logged

Online Hogan37

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46314 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Yeah I still havnt managed one Im missing the big drops just getting the single ones and not quick enough
Logged

Online WaffleHouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46315 on: Today at 09:35:23 am »
I must've had about 15 ST returns in my basket this week. Has anyone bagged a credit yet?
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,376
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46316 on: Today at 09:45:53 am »
page is seared into my eyeballs at this point
Logged

Online Holymoley

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46317 on: Today at 10:24:59 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 09:35:23 am
I must've had about 15 ST returns in my basket this week. Has anyone bagged a credit yet?

We got two in the drop this morning at about 8.45 - one was a credit in UA5. Its been slim pickings since the sale - not managed to basket anything at all until then.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1153 1154 1155 1156 1157 [1158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 