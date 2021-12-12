I thought it was completely random, but the more I try, the more I think there's something behind it, but I can't figure out what that is because it's inconsistent with any theory I have.



It does seem to choose a standard price ticket if one's available. It's just that a lot of the time you're too slow to grab it so you end up with a hospo in your basket.



As for which ticket you end up basketing, in my experience, it's categorically not determined either alphabetically or by price.



I've tried clicking choose seats for the hospos that are currently available, and in the last 10 minutes I've had tickets in AM2, AM3, CE4, CE6, M4, and M6, with prices of either £480, £540, £600, or £750. Often I'll get the same ticket 4 or 5 times in a row, but I can't see any pattern behind it.



Interestingly though, some people are convinced that it happens either alphabetically, by price, or a combination of both. Maybe it works differently for different people depending on some other factors we don't know about.