First time trying in these late sales with hospo available.



I know this has been answered before, but I can't find it having gone back a few pages.



If a regular ticket becomes available, do I need to move the slider to bag it, or can I just hit choose seats for me and it will select the cheapest ticket automatically?



Inconsistent. Some people swear that it always picks the cheapest ticket but I've never found that, it will be coded to look in some sequence order.During a drop, there'll be more normal priced tickets there than hospos so it's more likely to pick a normal one. To guarantee it you'd have to change the slider but by which time they all could be gone.