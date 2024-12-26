« previous next »
Offline Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46200 on: Today at 11:26:00 am »
My queue was just over 1600 and sold out when at front
Offline Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46201 on: Today at 11:28:29 am »
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46202 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
Quote from: Basset on Today at 11:26:00 am
My queue was just over 1600 and sold out when at front

Crap
Online wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46203 on: Today at 11:34:13 am »
got nowt
Online WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46204 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Website's down now
Offline Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46205 on: Today at 11:43:10 am »
Further drop happened , 60% of the ground yellow so a lot of ST returns, managed to get 2 singles as credits
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46206 on: Today at 11:48:19 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:08:12 am
2 friends both in the 100s links used, how surprising

Load of shite. Pressure needs putting on them.
Online TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46207 on: Today at 11:54:18 am »
My best ever sale got in no queue and got 3 together in the upper main
Offline Kopite21795

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46208 on: Today at 11:56:57 am »
I got queue number 78 and didnt manage 4 together, wasnt as much as expected. 12 credits for the year gutted missed Fulham Saturday would have had the magic 13 before Christmas! Should still be alright hopefully
Online Lisa07

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46209 on: Today at 11:57:18 am »
I had a queue position of 208 and when I got to the front it said my link had already been used. Fuming!
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46210 on: Today at 12:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisa07 on Today at 11:57:18 am
I had a queue position of 208 and when I got to the front it said my link had already been used. Fuming!

make sure you report it to the club.
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46211 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm »
I totally forgot I was in the queue and was doing some work, panicked, went back to the window and I'd only moved 2k places. Still an hour to go.
Online Lisa07

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46212 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 12:00:33 pm
make sure you report it to the club.

I did, they werent interested. Just said my queue position didnt guarantee me tickets anyway.
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46213 on: Today at 12:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Lisa07 on Today at 12:06:39 pm
I did, they werent interested. Just said my queue position didnt guarantee me tickets anyway.

Thats a disgrace of an excuse. Just shows they dont care who it goes to cause they know itll sell out
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46214 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisa07 on Today at 12:06:39 pm
I did, they werent interested. Just said my queue position didnt guarantee me tickets anyway.

Dreadful response from them
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46215 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Lisa07 on Today at 12:06:39 pm
I did, they werent interested. Just said my queue position didnt guarantee me tickets anyway.

Who did you speak to? Can you remember
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46216 on: Today at 12:16:00 pm »
Completely forgot about this sale and over 15k haha
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46217 on: Today at 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisa07 on Today at 12:06:39 pm
I did, they werent interested. Just said my queue position didnt guarantee me tickets anyway.

they really excel at customer service, eh.
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46218 on: Today at 12:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopite21795 on Today at 11:56:57 am
I got queue number 78 and didnt manage 4 together, wasnt as much as expected. 12 credits for the year gutted missed Fulham Saturday would have had the magic 13 before Christmas! Should still be alright hopefully

The magic 13 is for PL Home games only per season not year ?
Online indian magic

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46219 on: Today at 12:33:19 pm »
Is there any advise on the following issue for future sales -

On my laptop i clicked on the unique link and I got error message saying along the lines of ACCESS DENIED - and it offered a list of possible  reasons.

HOWEVER, on the same laptop i then tried a different connection as I tethered my data connection from mobile to
 laptop (made my mobile phone data as a  hotspot- and hence a different network provider to my WIFI ) - and then i had no issues connecting to the LFC Queue page.

So should i contact LFC abut this issue of ACCESS DENIED initially ? ;
 and do they need my IP address for the original connection ?
Please note that my original WIFI connection is a dynamic IP address - so i don't understand why access was denied ?

My original WIFI connection is via BRSK broadband - which has never had issues previously.

Any advice please  - Thanks 
Online Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46220 on: Today at 12:52:53 pm »
What is going on today? 6700 in queue - 'more than an hour' at 11am. By 11:30 was at 41 minutes. It's now 12:52 and it's back to 'more than an hour' and the number in front of me has hardly moved. :(
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46221 on: Today at 12:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 12:52:53 pm
What is going on today? 6700 in queue - 'more than an hour' at 11am. By 11:30 was at 41 minutes. It's now 12:52 and it's back to 'more than an hour' and the number in front of me has hardly moved. :(

Nightmare, i've been 5 minutes for the last half hour
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46222 on: Today at 12:57:19 pm »
Ha ha link no longer valid fuckinhell whats the point
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46223 on: Today at 12:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on Today at 12:26:33 pm
The magic 13 is for PL Home games only per season not year ?

They just mean it would have already been sorted. Im the same, if we got two for Leicester and two for Spurs (4+ so a bit less competitive) we dont need to worry as much about the other all members in 2025
