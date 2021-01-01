« previous next »
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46120 on: Today at 08:43:34 am »
Quote from: Ab125 on Today at 08:41:51 am
I really dont think there will be. Its a members sale so more than likely all gone unless a return pops up. Different if it was a 4+ or so on.

What do you mean?
Offline Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46121 on: Today at 08:45:14 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:43:34 am
What do you mean?

Its an all members (registered) sale. Not for those with 4+ from last season like city.
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46122 on: Today at 08:45:39 am »
Was expecting a drop this morning doesn't look likely now though
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46123 on: Today at 08:47:20 am »
Quote from: Collinscr on Today at 08:45:39 am
Was expecting a drop this morning doesn't look likely now though

It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day. Thats what I theorise anyway
Offline Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46124 on: Today at 08:48:10 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:47:20 am
It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day

805am 2 days ago also
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46125 on: Today at 08:48:11 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:47:20 am
It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day
Usually there's something when TO opens
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46126 on: Today at 08:49:36 am »
Quote from: Collinscr on Today at 08:48:11 am
Usually there's something when TO opens

Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.
Offline Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46127 on: Today at 08:50:38 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:49:36 am
Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.

Surely there is TO staff on here that could help us out?
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46128 on: Today at 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:49:36 am
Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.
Well let's hope they press it soon before my boss logs on
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46129 on: Today at 08:52:26 am »
Quote from: Collinscr on Today at 08:50:47 am
Well let's hope they press it soon before my boss logs on

 ;D Good luck. There were loads yesterday and Im sure itll only get better today and tomorrow
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46130 on: Today at 08:54:35 am »
Hey presto
Online DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46131 on: Today at 08:58:25 am »
Huge drop there a few minutes ago. Whole ground orange
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46132 on: Today at 09:00:48 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 08:58:25 am
Huge drop there a few minutes ago. Whole ground orange

I didn't see it must have been gone quick
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46133 on: Today at 09:01:14 am »
see, I knew they were waiting for me to give up.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46134 on: Today at 09:15:29 am »
How many drops did I miss?
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46135 on: Today at 09:15:34 am »
hospo ticket every time  :-[
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46136 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
Bagged an ST at every drop this week, how averagely lucky of me
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46137 on: Today at 09:22:05 am »
I should probably do some Chrimbo shopping tomorrow anyway.
Online ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46138 on: Today at 11:42:46 am »
Massive drop a few minutes ago. Just bagged a seat in 208 which looks like it carries a credit as well!
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46139 on: Today at 11:46:01 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 11:42:46 am
Massive drop a few minutes ago. Just bagged a seat in 208 which looks like it carries a credit as well!

My turn to stop for 5 mins and miss out!
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46140 on: Today at 11:53:13 am »
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?
Online ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46141 on: Today at 11:53:59 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:53:13 am
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?
It selected the cheapest ticket for me. I've not touched the slider at all
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46142 on: Today at 12:24:08 pm »
Been to European Cup finals where I got a ticket easier than this. Really.
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46143 on: Today at 12:24:17 pm »
Another drop just then. Only managed to get an ST though.
Offline WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46144 on: Today at 12:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:53:13 am
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?

In my experience it's completely random. Usually end up basketing a hospo because there are more of them. And if I basket a standard ticket, it's usually a ST return.
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46145 on: Today at 12:59:31 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 12:43:45 pm
In my experience it's completely random. Usually end up basketing a hospo because there are more of them. And if I basket a standard ticket, it's usually a ST return.

I'm pretty sure it prioritises the cheaper tickets. If you end up with a hospo ticket it's because someone else got the standard one before you.
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46146 on: Today at 01:03:32 pm »
YOU ARE IN THE QUEUE FOR THE LIVERPOOL v ACCRINGTON STANLEY SALE

:|
Offline Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46147 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Accrington que, link for Leicester sale, ticket office staff must be rocking in a corner somewhere
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46148 on: Today at 01:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Accrington que, link for Leicester sale, ticket office staff must be rocking in a corner somewhere

All too overwhelming
Offline John Higgins

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46149 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Accrington que, link for Leicester sale, ticket office staff must be rocking in a corner somewhere

Suspect this is correct, just been to collect Southampton tickets and they had only 1 window and I waited for around40 mins.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46150 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 01:13:05 pm
Suspect this is correct, just been to collect Southampton tickets and they had only 1 window and I waited for around40 mins.

Was their Christmas do last night there'll be some sore heads in there this morning, or at home  ;) :lmao
Seen the cathedral on Twatter, looked like a good do
Offline JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46151 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
If youve missed registration for Fulham this weekend is there anyway around way around it? My dad couldnt go so didnt register but things have changed now so he can go?
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46152 on: Today at 03:18:17 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Today at 03:16:26 pm
If youve missed registration for Fulham this weekend is there anyway around way around it? My dad couldnt go so didnt register but things have changed now so he can go?

Unless he gets forwarded a ticket, no. He cant buy one now for himself
Offline JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46153 on: Today at 03:19:11 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 12:43:45 pm
In my experience it's completely random. Usually end up basketing a hospo because there are more of them. And if I basket a standard ticket, it's usually a ST return.


It will chose the cheapest ticket or which ever one if left when you click choose seat for me,
Offline JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46154 on: Today at 03:20:00 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:18:17 pm
Unless he gets forwarded a ticket, no. He cant buy one now for himself


Nice one mate, thought that would be the case just basketed one now and obviously wont let me buy in his name.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46155 on: Today at 03:21:37 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Today at 03:19:11 pm

It will chose the cheapest ticket or which ever one if left when you click choose seat for me,

A lot of people are saying this now so must be true, but would rather not keep basketing tickets just to find out theyre hospo and have to remove them. I still filter them out personally
Offline JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46156 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:21:37 pm
A lot of people are saying this now so must be true, but would rather not keep basketing tickets just to find out theyre hospo and have to remove them. I still filter them out personally



Yeah it is frustrating when you basket one and then you wait for the screen to load and then it comes up with hospo, but its the best way Ive found to do it.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46157 on: Today at 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:37:44 pm
Was their Christmas do last night there'll be some sore heads in there this morning, or at home  ;) :lmao
Seen the cathedral on Twatter, looked like a good do

Must have had a good night too

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-14190421/Liverpools-staff-Christmas-party-citys-Cathedral-SHUT-drug-use-toilets.html
Offline Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46158 on: Today at 05:04:20 pm »
Wonder if kev had a good night
Online ricky69

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46159 on: Today at 07:13:12 pm »
Big drop just now for fulham
