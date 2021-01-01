I really dont think there will be. Its a members sale so more than likely all gone unless a return pops up. Different if it was a 4+ or so on.
What do you mean?
Was expecting a drop this morning doesn't look likely now though
It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day
Usually there's something when TO opens
Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.
Well let's hope they press it soon before my boss logs on
Huge drop there a few minutes ago. Whole ground orange
Massive drop a few minutes ago. Just bagged a seat in 208 which looks like it carries a credit as well!
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?
In my experience it's completely random. Usually end up basketing a hospo because there are more of them. And if I basket a standard ticket, it's usually a ST return.
Accrington que, link for Leicester sale, ticket office staff must be rocking in a corner somewhere
Suspect this is correct, just been to collect Southampton tickets and they had only 1 window and I waited for around40 mins.
If youve missed registration for Fulham this weekend is there anyway around way around it? My dad couldnt go so didnt register but things have changed now so he can go?
Unless he gets forwarded a ticket, no. He cant buy one now for himself
It will chose the cheapest ticket or which ever one if left when you click choose seat for me,
A lot of people are saying this now so must be true, but would rather not keep basketing tickets just to find out theyre hospo and have to remove them. I still filter them out personally
Was their Christmas do last night there'll be some sore heads in there this morning, or at home Seen the cathedral on Twatter, looked like a good do
