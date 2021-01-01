I really dont think there will be. Its a members sale so more than likely all gone unless a return pops up. Different if it was a 4+ or so on.
What do you mean?
Was expecting a drop this morning doesn't look likely now though
It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day
Usually there's something when TO opens
Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.
Well let's hope they press it soon before my boss logs on
Huge drop there a few minutes ago. Whole ground orange
Massive drop a few minutes ago. Just bagged a seat in 208 which looks like it carries a credit as well!
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?
In my experience it's completely random. Usually end up basketing a hospo because there are more of them. And if I basket a standard ticket, it's usually a ST return.
Accrington que, link for Leicester sale, ticket office staff must be rocking in a corner somewhere
Page created in 0.068 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.11]