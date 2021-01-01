« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46120 on: Today at 08:43:34 am »
Quote from: Ab125 on Today at 08:41:51 am
I really dont think there will be. Its a members sale so more than likely all gone unless a return pops up. Different if it was a 4+ or so on.

What do you mean?
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46121 on: Today at 08:45:14 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:43:34 am
What do you mean?

Its an all members (registered) sale. Not for those with 4+ from last season like city.
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46122 on: Today at 08:45:39 am »
Was expecting a drop this morning doesn't look likely now though
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46123 on: Today at 08:47:20 am »
Quote from: Collinscr on Today at 08:45:39 am
Was expecting a drop this morning doesn't look likely now though

It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day. Thats what I theorise anyway
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46124 on: Today at 08:48:10 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:47:20 am
It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day

805am 2 days ago also
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46125 on: Today at 08:48:11 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:47:20 am
It was at 10 yesterday. The drop is them opening the exchange I think it happens every day
Usually there's something when TO opens
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46126 on: Today at 08:49:36 am »
Quote from: Collinscr on Today at 08:48:11 am
Usually there's something when TO opens

Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46127 on: Today at 08:50:38 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:49:36 am
Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.

Surely there is TO staff on here that could help us out?
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46128 on: Today at 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:49:36 am
Tues Weds yes but previously its been later Thurs Fri. Someone must have to press a button to open it and something delays that at times.
Well let's hope they press it soon before my boss logs on
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46129 on: Today at 08:52:26 am »
Quote from: Collinscr on Today at 08:50:47 am
Well let's hope they press it soon before my boss logs on

 ;D Good luck. There were loads yesterday and Im sure itll only get better today and tomorrow
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46130 on: Today at 08:54:35 am »
Hey presto
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46131 on: Today at 08:58:25 am »
Huge drop there a few minutes ago. Whole ground orange
Offline Collinscr

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46132 on: Today at 09:00:48 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 08:58:25 am
Huge drop there a few minutes ago. Whole ground orange

I didn't see it must have been gone quick
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46133 on: Today at 09:01:14 am »
see, I knew they were waiting for me to give up.
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46134 on: Today at 09:15:29 am »
How many drops did I miss?
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46135 on: Today at 09:15:34 am »
hospo ticket every time  :-[
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46136 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
Bagged an ST at every drop this week, how averagely lucky of me
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46137 on: Today at 09:22:05 am »
I should probably do some Chrimbo shopping tomorrow anyway.
Offline ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46138 on: Today at 11:42:46 am »
Massive drop a few minutes ago. Just bagged a seat in 208 which looks like it carries a credit as well!
Logged
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46139 on: Today at 11:46:01 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 11:42:46 am
Massive drop a few minutes ago. Just bagged a seat in 208 which looks like it carries a credit as well!

My turn to stop for 5 mins and miss out!
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46140 on: Today at 11:53:13 am »
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?
Offline ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46141 on: Today at 11:53:59 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:53:13 am
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?
It selected the cheapest ticket for me. I've not touched the slider at all
Logged
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46142 on: Today at 12:24:08 pm »
Been to European Cup finals where I got a ticket easier than this. Really.
Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46143 on: Today at 12:24:17 pm »
Another drop just then. Only managed to get an ST though.
Online WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46144 on: Today at 12:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:53:13 am
If you don't move the slider, does it choose the cheapest ticket, or gives you a random ticket (that could be hospitality)?

In my experience it's completely random. Usually end up basketing a hospo because there are more of them. And if I basket a standard ticket, it's usually a ST return.
Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46145 on: Today at 12:59:31 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 12:43:45 pm
In my experience it's completely random. Usually end up basketing a hospo because there are more of them. And if I basket a standard ticket, it's usually a ST return.

I'm pretty sure it prioritises the cheaper tickets. If you end up with a hospo ticket it's because someone else got the standard one before you.
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46146 on: Today at 01:03:32 pm »
YOU ARE IN THE QUEUE FOR THE LIVERPOOL v ACCRINGTON STANLEY SALE

:|
Online Hogan37

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46147 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Accrington que, link for Leicester sale, ticket office staff must be rocking in a corner somewhere
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46148 on: Today at 01:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Hogan37 on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Accrington que, link for Leicester sale, ticket office staff must be rocking in a corner somewhere

All too overwhelming
