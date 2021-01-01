Anyone know what this error is - seeing a few drops for Fulham but when i click choose seats for me get this "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase"Only wanting 1 for myself. Was over 2000 in the queue for AMS so got nothing that way.
can't find the tweet, but saw someone on twitter saying their ticket wouldn't scan for Brighton as someone else had already used the seatthey complained and received a call from the club yesterday offering them a ticket to any home game of their choicenot sure if this is someone who's been sharing their passlink around or someone who was victim to a tout/scammer. just seemed a bit unusual as a one-off. usually they don't do anything as far as i've seen
Page created in 0.065 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]