Anyone know what this error is - seeing a few drops for Fulham but when i click choose seats for me get this "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase"



Only wanting 1 for myself. Was over 2000 in the queue for AMS so got nothing that way.



It means that there isn't any tickets. There's a small delay. In the micro second between seeing it, and pressing the button, someone else has had it.