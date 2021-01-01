« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2449916 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46040 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on Today at 04:13:09 pm
Anyone know what this error is - seeing a few drops for Fulham but when i click choose seats for me get this "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase"

Only wanting 1 for myself. Was over 2000 in the queue for AMS so got nothing that way.


Usually means someone else has got the ticket before you.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46041 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on Today at 04:13:09 pm
Anyone know what this error is - seeing a few drops for Fulham but when i click choose seats for me get this "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase"

Only wanting 1 for myself. Was over 2000 in the queue for AMS so got nothing that way.

It means that there isn't any tickets. There's a small delay. In the micro second between seeing it, and pressing the button, someone else has had it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46042 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm »
And it was probably one of the hospitalities that keep popping up anyway. Unless on the slider you saw GA prices.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46043 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:37:39 pm
can't find the tweet, but saw someone on twitter saying their ticket wouldn't scan for Brighton as someone else had already used the seat

they complained and received a call from the club yesterday offering them a ticket to any home game of their choice

not sure if this is someone who's been sharing their passlink around or someone who was victim to a tout/scammer. just seemed a bit unusual as a one-off. usually they don't do anything as far as i've seen

Didn't SOS tweet something about something earlier in season similar at Arsenal away, that many did not get in as was showing as previously scanned by someone else?
