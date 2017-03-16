« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2449262 times)

Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46000 on: Yesterday at 04:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Yesterday at 03:30:16 pm
Thanks mate, appreciate it! Do you know what time they open the map up again?

It varies, from just before 8 to 11 in the morning seemingly random. A bit annoying but if you're there at the right time you'll get something
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46001 on: Yesterday at 04:01:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:46:35 pm
That's a better response than I got last time. Hopefully they'll look into it and get back to you with better news. Hopefully they've had enough complaints to make them think there's something going on now.
Same here, basically just got re-sent a new link and told I was guaranteed tickets in the sale (which was the same as the original link) and had to just wait in a 5-hour queue and then when I raised it after, didn't hear a thing
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46002 on: Yesterday at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:00:52 pm
It varies, from just before 8 to 11 in the morning seemingly random. A bit annoying but if you're there at the right time you'll get something

Great, thank you!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46003 on: Yesterday at 04:11:19 pm »
Quote from: L6row7 on Yesterday at 03:21:55 pm
The mad thing is, if somebody offered any one of the above moaners some kind of 'get me in quick' method they'd all jump at it in a heartbeat.

Can't decide what's more wrong, the so called problem or the sneaky little grasses sticking complaints in.

Manc behaviour.

Hopefully when your heading into row 7 on Saturday someone is already there and tells you to fuck off it's their seats now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46004 on: Yesterday at 04:11:52 pm »
My mate got told on Friday that his son maybe didn't get an AMS email with unique link because he wasn't successful in ballot. Our live chat are something else.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46005 on: Yesterday at 04:14:58 pm »
Did Fulham return some of their allocation?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46006 on: Yesterday at 04:19:01 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 04:14:58 pm
Did Fulham return some of their allocation?

Nope. They took all.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46007 on: Yesterday at 06:43:37 pm »
Did many get dropped today? Holding out for Wednesday when I'm off work.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46008 on: Yesterday at 06:51:08 pm »
I know there are probably a lot people in the same boat as me but I am severely annoyed with the sales.

Not been successful in any of the last 4 ballots and have got nothing in the late sales. I have done days of refreshing and nothing. I am trying to get 3 together for me and my 2 boys who are too young to sit separately.

Lucky I am on Euro and FA Cup ACS so at least I get a few games each season. But my boys cannot come to midweek week games due to school.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46009 on: Yesterday at 07:01:07 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Yesterday at 06:51:08 pm
I know there are probably a lot people in the same boat as me but I am severely annoyed with the sales.

Not been successful in any of the last 4 ballots and have got nothing in the late sales. I have done days of refreshing and nothing. I am trying to get 3 together for me and my 2 boys who are too young to sit separately.

Lucky I am on Euro and FA Cup ACS so at least I get a few games each season. But my boys cannot come to midweek week games due to school.
Zero chance you get 3 together in the late sales Im afraid mate. Id be sacking school off for a couple of days to bring them to a CL game however (not every one obviously)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46010 on: Yesterday at 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 07:01:07 pm
Zero chance you get 3 together in the late sales Im afraid mate. Id be sacking school off for a couple of days to bring them to a CL game however (not every one obviously)

Not impossible. I got a queue position of 300 off and got 3 together no problem.
These days though you'd get an error that your link has already been used if you got one that low !
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46011 on: Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm »
i used to think it was impossible, but then got three together for the villa game. in the AMS. scenes...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46012 on: Today at 08:29:21 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm
i used to think it was impossible, but then got three together for the villa game. in the AMS. scenes...

Yeah, definitely difficult without a low queue number, but really easy with a low number

Had a queue number 20 odd for Fulham and got 4 together.

Not sure whats going on with queue links though these days.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46013 on: Today at 09:36:59 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 08:29:21 am
Yeah, definitely difficult without a low queue number, but really easy with a low number

Had a queue number 20 odd for Fulham and got 4 together.

Not sure whats going on with queue links though these days.
Sorry, I meant playing the refreshing game. Shouldve clarified that  :-X
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46014 on: Today at 10:02:19 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 08:29:21 am
Yeah, definitely difficult without a low queue number, but really easy with a low number

Had a queue number 20 odd for Fulham and got 4 together.

Not sure whats going on with queue links though these days.

Yeah dead simple, just get in the top 0.1% of everyone trying on Monday thats it  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46015 on: Today at 10:09:33 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:02:19 am
Yeah dead simple, just get in the top 0.1% of everyone trying on Monday thats it  ;D

...and hope a tout hasn't stolen your queue position.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46016 on: Today at 10:19:11 am »
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 5785
Your estimated wait time is: 28 minutes

Surely can't all be registering for Leicester?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46017 on: Today at 10:22:18 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:02:19 am
Yeah dead simple, just get in the top 0.1% of everyone trying on Monday thats it  ;D

Haha, I meant that to emphasise the only chance is with a low number, which is only going to be once or twice a season if lucky isn't it.

Quote from: Kg3192 on Today at 09:36:59 am
Sorry, I meant playing the refreshing game. Shouldve clarified that  :-X

If refreshing you'll be extremely lucky to get 3, probably better odds closer to the game?
Better to try to build up over time. Maybe get 1 to 4+ then use any ballots to forward to the child's account, etc. You can build the cup credits anyway.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46018 on: Today at 10:23:13 am »
Anyone seen anything for Fulham? Thought this would be dead easy with it being 10 days before Christmas.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46019 on: Today at 10:25:12 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 10:19:11 am
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 5785
Your estimated wait time is: 28 minutes

Surely can't all be registering for Leicester?

considering we had a queue of at least 14k for Fulham AMS, probably.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46020 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Wonder if the cheaters are testing things today, fuckin queue time rising to register interests ha ha
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46021 on: Today at 10:36:36 am »
If anyone was on the website for Fulham tickets or another reason they'll have been reminded about this. Might not all have just logged on with the intention of registering right now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46022 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Today at 10:23:13 am
Anyone seen anything for Fulham? Thought this would be dead easy with it being 10 days before Christmas.

As usual, 8:05 today there was a drop of about 30 id guess but didnt manage one. Haven't looked much since
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46023 on: Today at 10:46:41 am »
For the Boxing Day game, is it generally easier or harder to get tickets in the AMS sale?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46024 on: Today at 10:54:18 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:46:41 am
For the Boxing Day game, is it generally easier or harder to get tickets in the AMS sale?

Will be a hell of a lot easier considering the opposition and its 8pm, especially with limited public transport on.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46025 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
Been blocked for refreshing too quickly. Anyone know how long it lasts?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46026 on: Today at 11:00:22 am »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 10:58:11 am
Been blocked for refreshing too quickly. Anyone know how long it lasts?

Dont touch it and itll be about 20 mins but I think you can just get rid of history or something and it clears
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46027 on: Today at 11:02:11 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:46:41 am
For the Boxing Day game, is it generally easier or harder to get tickets in the AMS sale?

Should be quite a bit easier. Hoping for two from this and two from Boxing Day to get 12 each by the new year
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46028 on: Today at 11:02:18 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:00:22 am
Dont touch it and itll be about 20 mins but I think you can just get rid of history or something and it clears

Thanks!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46029 on: Today at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:02:11 am
Should be quite a bit easier. Hoping for two from this and two from Boxing Day to get 12 each by the new year
Quote from: RedJosh90 on Today at 10:54:18 am
Will be a hell of a lot easier considering the opposition and its 8pm, especially with limited public transport on.

Cheers both. Exactly what I was hoping for. Can't make the Fulham game, but hoping to get two for Leicester, which would get me to 3 credits.
