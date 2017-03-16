Yeah dead simple, just get in the top 0.1% of everyone trying on Monday thats it
Haha, I meant that to emphasise the only chance is with a low number, which is only going to be once or twice a season if lucky isn't it.
Sorry, I meant playing the refreshing game. Shouldve clarified that
If refreshing you'll be extremely lucky to get 3, probably better odds closer to the game?
Better to try to build up over time. Maybe get 1 to 4+ then use any ballots to forward to the child's account, etc. You can build the cup credits anyway.