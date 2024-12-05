« previous next »
Offline

« Reply #45880 on: December 5, 2024, 06:25:41 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on December  5, 2024, 04:39:21 pm
They always do, don't they.

But I get your point, it crops up quite often

no, it's normally the locals reg and ballot before the sale, cos then I know I don't need to bother with the torture of AMS if I get a local.
Offline diceyreilly

« Reply #45881 on: Yesterday at 02:47:30 pm »
Anyone know when forwarding is open for Fulham
Offline LFCagro77

« Reply #45882 on: Yesterday at 03:08:02 pm »
open now mate
Offline RMG

« Reply #45883 on: Yesterday at 06:30:06 pm »
If I buy in Fulham sale tomorrow can I pass the ticket on or not?
Offline Rhingle Bells

« Reply #45884 on: Yesterday at 06:31:20 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 06:30:06 pm
If I buy in Fulham sale tomorrow can I pass the ticket on or not?

No.
Online swoopy

« Reply #45885 on: Yesterday at 06:31:27 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 06:30:06 pm
If I buy in Fulham sale tomorrow can I pass the ticket on or not?
No
Offline RMG

« Reply #45886 on: Yesterday at 07:04:23 pm »
Ta
Online Malachys15

« Reply #45887 on: Today at 08:51:26 am »
Apologies if its a silly question but if I use 2 separate unique links for a ticket sale on the same browser, same PC and same Wifi, would I get 2 different queue numbers or would it be the same queue number?
Offline pl_kop_1969

« Reply #45888 on: Today at 08:55:53 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 08:51:26 am
Apologies if its a silly question but if I use 2 separate unique links for a ticket sale on the same browser, same PC and same Wifi, would I get 2 different queue numbers or would it be the same queue number?
You'd get the same queue number. Different browsers on the same device will get you separate queue numbers, as would separate devices obviously.
Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

« Reply #45889 on: Today at 08:59:48 am »
I got the exact same queue number for 2 links using different browsers (same device) in the November sale.
Online Malachys15

« Reply #45890 on: Today at 09:07:57 am »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 08:55:53 am
You'd get the same queue number. Different browsers on the same device will get you separate queue numbers, as would separate devices obviously.


I got the exact same queue number for 2 links using different browsers (same device) in the November sale.

Great, thanks for that.
Online DanK1456

« Reply #45891 on: Today at 10:33:13 am »
I noticed last time there was an SSO link on the queue waiting page, now there isnt. Does it know who has used the link and logs you in automatically?
Online WaffleHouse

« Reply #45892 on: Today at 10:59:18 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:33:13 am
I noticed last time there was an SSO link on the queue waiting page, now there isnt. Does it know who has used the link and logs you in automatically?

I highly doubt it knows that. I don't remember there being a link last time, but there's the same message about SSO there.
Online swoopy

« Reply #45893 on: Today at 11:01:23 am »
3k :(
Online DanK1456

« Reply #45894 on: Today at 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:59:18 am
I highly doubt it knows that. I don't remember there being a link last time, but there's the same message about SSO there.

There was a link to log in early last time before you got past the queue but you can just login once youre in anyway
Offline

« Reply #45895 on: Today at 11:01:52 am »
hilarious

Your queue number: 14253
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 14252

14k though? wtf!
Online wild_wild_wild

« Reply #45896 on: Today at 11:01:55 am »
All three more than an hour
From 6000th to 14000th in the queue
Online DanK1456

« Reply #45897 on: Today at 11:02:12 am »
8k haven't had any luck this year
Online nearly40

« Reply #45898 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:01:23 am
3k :(

How many tickets are available? I am on 1582....
Online "Stuart"

« Reply #45899 on: Today at 11:02:15 am »
8k and 12k

So not going to happen today
Online Miller79

« Reply #45900 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
11596, reckon Ive got a good chance here
Online DanK1456

« Reply #45901 on: Today at 11:02:48 am »
Quote from: nearly40 on Today at 11:02:14 am
How many tickets are available? I am on 1582....

They'll be gone 500 max Id guess
Online marios_moustache

« Reply #45902 on: Today at 11:03:37 am »
3900 with an hour wait. Can't remember when the last time I got a ticket in these late sales.
Offline Schmarn

« Reply #45903 on: Today at 11:05:11 am »

Queue position 33.

Get in, click on tickets, back in queue - youre link has been used, queue link no longer valid

100% they are stealing links
Online Basset

« Reply #45904 on: Today at 11:06:57 am »
2047 wait of more than an hour... hmm..
Online alecl2

« Reply #45905 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:01:44 am
There was a link to log in early last time before you got past the queue but you can just login once youre in anyway

Looks like you can access the site while the queue is active to log in
Online swoopy

« Reply #45906 on: Today at 11:08:26 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:05:11 am
Queue position 33.

Get in, click on tickets, back in queue - youre link has been used, queue link no longer valid

100% they are stealing links

Ahhh shite that mate. Not on this.
Online MightyRed42

« Reply #45907 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
2005.

Refresh game it is for me
Online walterwhite

« Reply #45908 on: Today at 11:08:38 am »
Your link is no longer valid ha bet my one at 3k will be
Online wild_wild_wild

« Reply #45909 on: Today at 11:10:02 am »
happened to me on the city sale.. someone had used my queue.

Also happened on my Glastonbury ticket purchase too
Online DanK1456

« Reply #45910 on: Today at 11:10:06 am »
This link stealing makes Monday a bit pointless, feel like I've had just as much luck just trying on Friday Saturday than refreshing all week
Offline Schmarn

« Reply #45911 on: Today at 11:11:51 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:08:26 am
Ahhh shite that mate. Not on this.

Id heard it happened in the last few sales so was half expecting it. It took over 2 mins to go from its your turn to the ticket page, something was definitely going on then.

Are they still refusing to accept its happening?  I have my membership ID and queue position so surely they can check who bought tickets using it and see they are not on my F&F.
Online Malachys15

« Reply #45912 on: Today at 11:16:20 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:05:11 am
Queue position 33.

Get in, click on tickets, back in queue - youre link has been used, queue link no longer valid

100% they are stealing links

If this is still happening in todays sale again, the club surely have to acknowledge it and sort it out. There is no point in these sales anymore. Will be the exact same for Leicester if they don't do something.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

« Reply #45913 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 11:16:20 am
If this is still happening in todays sale again, the club surely have to acknowledge it and sort it out. There is no point in these sales anymore. Will be the exact same for Leicester if they don't do something.

Not a chance they acknowledge it and nor will they give a fuck either as the tickets get sold. I know someone who has a suspicion that the people doing this and are the biggest touts of them all work in the ticket office and there's absolutely no desire for change.
Online Miller79

« Reply #45914 on: Today at 11:23:54 am »
This queue has moved by about 300 in nearly 25 minutes, dont think Ive ever seen it go so slow whats happening?
Online didopich

« Reply #45915 on: Today at 11:24:24 am »
This could be a bug. I was number 244 and when my time came it asked me to log in...I did then it put me back on the same q with the same number redirecting but this time it says link no longer valid cus I already went in with it.
Online swoopy

« Reply #45916 on: Today at 11:24:50 am »
How has the position only dropped 400 in nearly 30 minutes. Absolute shambles how pathetic this website is with dealing with a few hundred people.
