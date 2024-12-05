They always do, don't they.But I get your point, it crops up quite often
If I buy in Fulham sale tomorrow can I pass the ticket on or not?
Apologies if its a silly question but if I use 2 separate unique links for a ticket sale on the same browser, same PC and same Wifi, would I get 2 different queue numbers or would it be the same queue number?
You'd get the same queue number. Different browsers on the same device will get you separate queue numbers, as would separate devices obviously.I got the exact same queue number for 2 links using different browsers (same device) in the November sale.
I noticed last time there was an SSO link on the queue waiting page, now there isnt. Does it know who has used the link and logs you in automatically?
I highly doubt it knows that. I don't remember there being a link last time, but there's the same message about SSO there.
How many tickets are available? I am on 1582....
There was a link to log in early last time before you got past the queue but you can just login once youre in anyway
Queue position 33.Get in, click on tickets, back in queue - youre link has been used, queue link no longer valid100% they are stealing links
Ahhh shite that mate. Not on this.
If this is still happening in todays sale again, the club surely have to acknowledge it and sort it out. There is no point in these sales anymore. Will be the exact same for Leicester if they don't do something.
