If this is still happening in todays sale again, the club surely have to acknowledge it and sort it out. There is no point in these sales anymore. Will be the exact same for Leicester if they don't do something.



Not a chance they acknowledge it and nor will they give a fuck either as the tickets get sold. I know someone who has a suspicion that the people doing this and are the biggest touts of them all work in the ticket office and there's absolutely no desire for change.