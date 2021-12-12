« previous next »
Members Sales

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45760 on: Yesterday at 10:29:53 am »
I cant log in either.

It bodes well for future sales  ::)
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45761 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 am »
Quote from: Fleming26 on Yesterday at 10:27:42 am
Im sure this has been asked and answered before but cant seem to find the answer.

Is there a way of knowing youve bought a credit seat or ST return after purchase?

Before purchase it will say in the basket if it's an ST, and the seat icon on the hallmap will say ST. After purchase if it doesn't say anything about it on the email it was a members seat so it's a credit
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45762 on: Yesterday at 11:01:41 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:27:00 am
Lots having the issue

I had a half hour wait for the online chat. Then I accidentally closed it. Now the option of online help doesn't come up. And I can sign into the main site but when I go to the ticket part, it asks me to sign in again. That's where I get the error. So the SSO is shite.
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45763 on: Yesterday at 11:03:08 am »
Quote from: Fleming26 on Yesterday at 10:27:42 am
Im sure this has been asked and answered before but cant seem to find the answer.

Is there a way of knowing youve bought a credit seat or ST return after purchase?

It's be really helpful if you could look at this seasons totals, like you can for the previous season.
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45764 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 am »
Has anybody with the log in problem managed to speak to the help chat? Can they do anything to help?

Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45765 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:01:41 am
I had a half hour wait for the online chat. Then I accidentally closed it. Now the option of online help doesn't come up. And I can sign into the main site but when I go to the ticket part, it asks me to sign in again. That's where I get the error. So the SSO is shite.

Cant look at the mo cos its closed for Newcastle reg, but I was getting an error on sign in last week and hitting back and then going to ticketing.liverpoolfc.com just got me into the account, cant remember what the error was though.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45766 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:06:12 am
Cant look at the mo cos its closed for Newcastle reg, but I was getting an error on sign in last week and hitting back and then going to ticketing.liverpoolfc.com just got me into the account, cant remember what the error was though.

That was working before but now it just keeps sending the error
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45767 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 am »
Now I'm 2,925 in the queue for a Newcastle ticket. I was trying to buy a fucking Southampton ticket. Useless gobshites.

Done now.
apassant77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45768 on: Yesterday at 12:55:25 pm »
I couldn't log in using my normal browser this morning but was fine when I tried via Chrome
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45769 on: Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm »
Got one in Lower Kenny after a couple hours of refreshing. Not seen much drop today at all but kept persisting
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45770 on: Yesterday at 04:18:25 pm »
appears some hospo getting converted to General sale now
jackjones93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45771 on: Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm
Got one in Lower Kenny after a couple hours of refreshing. Not seen much drop today at all but kept persisting

Also got one around the same time after not seeing anything all day
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45772 on: Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm »
Just got one, upper main with CR
devilfysh

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45773 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm »
just got one Main Stand U6
devilfysh

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45774 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Atleticobil on Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm
Just got one, upper main with CR
I didn't mess about picking a seat just clicked choose for me, is there anyway for me to check if its a credit?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45775 on: Yesterday at 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: devilfysh on Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm
I didn't mess about picking a seat just clicked choose for me, is there anyway for me to check if its a credit?

Check your booking email
devilfysh

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45776 on: Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 06:50:21 pm
Check your booking email
doesn't say either way.  It's identical to the others I got in the 4+ ballots
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45777 on: Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm »
Quote from: devilfysh on Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
doesn't say either way.  It's identical to the others I got in the 4+ ballots

If there's a gap row between seat number and turnstile it's credit

If its not a gap and says season ticket seat then no credit
devilfysh

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45778 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm
If there's a gap row between seat number and turnstile it's credit

If its not a gap and says season ticket seat then no credit
gap it is so credit.
MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45779 on: Today at 08:51:06 am »
Not hold out much hope, but anyone think City will drop to 2+?
John Higgins

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45780 on: Today at 09:08:14 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Today at 08:51:06 am
Not hold out much hope, but anyone think City will drop to 2+?

Almost no chance given there's loads with 4 and 3 who haven't got one.
Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45781 on: Today at 09:17:59 am »
It's not gone to 3+ yet has it ?

I've got mine but wouldn't mind it going to 3+ for a friend.
Kelvinlfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45782 on: Today at 09:48:09 am »
Has anyone rec'd their City tickets yet? Bought 2 and haven't rec'd them, haven't been able to go to a game in a year or so due to work so not sure how soon before games you get e-mailed tickets
KissThisGuy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45783 on: Today at 09:54:00 am »
What the fuck is wrong with the site? I can't log in for love nor money.
Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45784 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
I can get in fine.. what error message are you getting ?
Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45785 on: Today at 09:57:14 am »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 09:48:09 am
Has anyone rec'd their City tickets yet? Bought 2 and haven't rec'd them, haven't been able to go to a game in a year or so due to work so not sure how soon before games you get e-mailed tickets

My pass updated earlier in the week
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45786 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:54:00 am
What the fuck is wrong with the site? I can't log in for love nor money.

I get this error message all the time

{"status":400,"errorMessage":"Missing request state","errorStack":"BadRequestException"}
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45787 on: Today at 10:37:16 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:30:34 am
I get this error message all the time

{"status":400,"errorMessage":"Missing request state","errorStack":"BadRequestException"}

I had the same this morning
rewood

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45788 on: Today at 10:38:09 am »
I get that message all the time when I log in as well now. I just close everything down and use same short cut on my mobile phone and it works ok from there. But crazy having to do it.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45789 on: Today at 10:42:21 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:30:34 am
I get this error message all the time

{"status":400,"errorMessage":"Missing request state","errorStack":"BadRequestException"}
Yep..me too. It's another great piece of testing and coding.
Go back to ticketing.liverpoolfc.com in the browser and it should work
Basset

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45790 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:42:21 am
Yep..me too. It's another great piece of testing and coding.
Go back to ticketing.liverpoolfc.com in the browser and it should work

Yes it's a shocking lack of testing and poor implementation.

Anyway, if ever you get that message.. just go to the address bar in your browser and delete everything after ticketing.liverpoolfc.com  and you'll be sorted.

I was to copy the exact txt but I've just been blocked as it went into a loop... I think it's something like ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/idmsso? .. if you just delete the idmsso bit it takes you to the ticketing page with being logged in.
Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45791 on: Today at 11:11:11 am »
Quote from: rewood on Today at 10:38:09 am
I get that message all the time when I log in as well now. I just close everything down and use same short cut on my mobile phone and it works ok from there. But crazy having to do it.

Same, I click the back button and then one of the tabs at the top and it takes me to my account anyway usually.
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45792 on: Today at 11:50:16 am »
Tickets standing on the site at the moment for 4+ (STs)
seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45793 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
Quote from: Atleticobil on Today at 11:50:16 am
Tickets standing on the site at the moment for 4+ (STs)

What do you mean by 'standing'?
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45794 on: Today at 12:15:12 pm »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:56:28 am
What do you mean by 'standing'?

Sorry if that was misleading. I meant there was tickets there waiting for people (ie not refresh and grab)
Max100

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45795 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Atleticobil on Today at 12:15:12 pm
Sorry if that was misleading. I meant there was tickets there waiting for people (ie not refresh and grab)

They were hospitality tickets. Still there now
Pata

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45796 on: Today at 01:46:44 pm »
Have people's Wallets been updating from Real Madrid to City yet? (I have a membership and had a ST seat forwarded to me earlier in the week for City (before the Madrid game))
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45797 on: Today at 01:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 01:46:44 pm
Have people's Wallets been updating from Real Madrid to City yet? (I have a membership and had a ST seat forwarded to me earlier in the week for City (before the Madrid game))

Mine has
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45798 on: Today at 02:05:46 pm »
Any idea when registration for Leicester is likely to be?
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45799 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 09:48:09 am
Has anyone rec'd their City tickets yet? Bought 2 and haven't rec'd them, haven't been able to go to a game in a year or so due to work so not sure how soon before games you get e-mailed tickets

it's the same as it was a year ago and passes will update.
