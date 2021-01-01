« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2428119 times)

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45760 on: Today at 10:29:53 am »
I cant log in either.

It bodes well for future sales  ::)
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45761 on: Today at 10:35:48 am »
Quote from: Fleming26 on Today at 10:27:42 am
Im sure this has been asked and answered before but cant seem to find the answer.

Is there a way of knowing youve bought a credit seat or ST return after purchase?

Before purchase it will say in the basket if it's an ST, and the seat icon on the hallmap will say ST. After purchase if it doesn't say anything about it on the email it was a members seat so it's a credit
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45762 on: Today at 11:01:41 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:27:00 am
Lots having the issue

I had a half hour wait for the online chat. Then I accidentally closed it. Now the option of online help doesn't come up. And I can sign into the main site but when I go to the ticket part, it asks me to sign in again. That's where I get the error. So the SSO is shite.
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45763 on: Today at 11:03:08 am »
Quote from: Fleming26 on Today at 10:27:42 am
Im sure this has been asked and answered before but cant seem to find the answer.

Is there a way of knowing youve bought a credit seat or ST return after purchase?

It's be really helpful if you could look at this seasons totals, like you can for the previous season.
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45764 on: Today at 11:05:17 am »
Has anybody with the log in problem managed to speak to the help chat? Can they do anything to help?

Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45765 on: Today at 11:06:12 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:01:41 am
I had a half hour wait for the online chat. Then I accidentally closed it. Now the option of online help doesn't come up. And I can sign into the main site but when I go to the ticket part, it asks me to sign in again. That's where I get the error. So the SSO is shite.

Cant look at the mo cos its closed for Newcastle reg, but I was getting an error on sign in last week and hitting back and then going to ticketing.liverpoolfc.com just got me into the account, cant remember what the error was though.
DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45766 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:06:12 am
Cant look at the mo cos its closed for Newcastle reg, but I was getting an error on sign in last week and hitting back and then going to ticketing.liverpoolfc.com just got me into the account, cant remember what the error was though.

That was working before but now it just keeps sending the error
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45767 on: Today at 11:08:57 am »
Now I'm 2,925 in the queue for a Newcastle ticket. I was trying to buy a fucking Southampton ticket. Useless gobshites.
