Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2423540 times)

« Reply #45680 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
They'll have to drop all those 600 hospitality seats back to normal ones at some point but won't be until much later in the week
« Reply #45681 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
I was successful in the local members ballot for City... Get in....

The payment failed at my bank....

No reservations, no retrys - they just move on to someone else.  :(
« Reply #45682 on: Today at 10:05:18 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:43:54 am
There was a big enough ST drop about 20 minutes ago so probably very little till later today now
Obviously, when I decided to do some work.
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 09:39:08 am
Effectively yes - welcome to F5 purgatory!
;D
« Reply #45683 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Quote from: Dodger747 on Today at 09:39:08 am
Effectively yes - welcome to F5 purgatory!

Employers must be able to tell who supports LFC, the productivity levels drop off so much during the late sales as people are too busy f5'ing
« Reply #45684 on: Today at 10:10:37 am »
Quote from: BlahBlah on Today at 09:55:01 am
I was successful in the local members ballot for City... Get in....

The payment failed at my bank....

No reservations, no retrys - they just move on to someone else.  :(

Prob me, cheers pal
« Reply #45685 on: Today at 10:12:45 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:08:31 am
Employers must be able to tell who supports LFC, the productivity levels drop off so much during the late sales as people are too busy f5'ing

I'm knackered if I ever have to go back to the office..
« Reply #45686 on: Today at 10:16:41 am »
