Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2420655 times)

Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45560 on: Today at 11:09:05 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:07:46 am
Feels like bots / queue bypasses given how few it let in at the beginning there

They've been doing that since the farce in the summer, it'll pick up later on
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45561 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:09:05 am
They've been doing that since the farce in the summer, it'll pick up later on

Meanwhile everyone can sign back in as others to buy :D
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45562 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:08:47 am
Oh sorry, ignore me, loads available, I just wasnt signed in to see them ;D

:D Has actually happened more than once so wouldnt be that unheard of that they forgot to put the tickets on
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45563 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
Yeah apparently my link was already used.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45564 on: Today at 11:10:56 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:09:56 am
Yeah apparently my link was already used.

Bots definitely stealing high queue position links.
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45565 on: Today at 11:10:59 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:08:47 am
Oh sorry, ignore me, loads available, I just wasnt signed in to see them ;D

Areas?
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45566 on: Today at 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:09:56 am
Yeah apparently my link was already used.
Same. Was number 33
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45567 on: Today at 11:12:27 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:11:31 am
Same. Was number 33
Farce that. I don't mind losing out to someone else with the same credits who gets luckier, but that feels like I've been actively fucked over.

Although according to someone above it was already sold out.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45568 on: Today at 11:12:40 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:09:56 am
Yeah apparently my link was already used.

Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:11:31 am
Same. Was number 33

Ouch. Someone's definitely got a way to generate valid links now and is sniffing the best ones when the sale starts
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45569 on: Today at 11:13:21 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:06:29 am
Queue number 46, took 5 minutes to get in, and everything already sold out, only showing £600 hospo
Queue pos 20. Nearly collapsed with shock and missed my turn. In after 1 min although it took a few minutes to actually transfer me. Thought it was too good to be true and wasnt going to transfer to the website. But did and I easily secured the pair I wanted

Theres loads of seats left at normal prices
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45570 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:12:40 am
Ouch. Someone's definitely got a way to generate valid links now and is sniffing the best ones when the sale starts
Yep.. had it happen to me for the bulk so instead of Kop I'm doing Upper Anny for the 2nd part of the season...
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45571 on: Today at 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:13:21 am
Queue pos 20. Nearly collapsed with shock and missed my turn. In after 1 min although it took a few minutes to actually transfer me. Thought it was too good to be true and wasnt going to transfer to the website. But did and I easily secured the pair I wanted

Theres loads of seats left at normal prices

Nice one. Mostly AU I assume?
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45572 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:12:40 am
Ouch. Someone's definitely got a way to generate valid links now and is sniffing the best ones when the sale starts

Hopefully all gets reported and they can see who has bought from that link
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45573 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:13:36 am
Yep.. had it happen to me for the bulk so instead of Kop I'm doing Upper Anny for the 2nd part of the season...

They must be able to track it back if they were arsed. Seeing what cookie was assigned to a ticket and seeing that it has no link to a F&F of the person who originally got that ticket.
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45574 on: Today at 11:16:31 am »
All the Upper Anny, and the corners of the Main Stand available. Mostly the back rows now
Online wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45575 on: Today at 11:16:31 am »
Man. I got queue number 47. Got in and then booted out as it said my queue number had already been used. So annoying!
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45576 on: Today at 11:17:26 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 11:16:31 am
Man. I got queue number 47. Got in and then booted out as it said my queue number had already been used. So annoying!
Same here, so frustrating as now I'm 4 minutes away and I bet it will be sold out.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45577 on: Today at 11:17:31 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:12:40 am
Ouch. Someone's definitely got a way to generate valid links now and is sniffing the best ones when the sale starts
I thought it was going to happen to me. As the transfer was taking ages I even refreshed the queue screen a couple of times when it said it was transferring me and then I got a its your turn do you still want your turn button, which I clicked a few times. Eventually it transferred me from queue to website after a couple of mins
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45578 on: Today at 11:18:14 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:15:06 am
Nice one. Mostly AU I assume?
Yep all AU but a few seats in Upper Main on the ends as well
Online Ab125

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45579 on: Today at 11:19:11 am »
How far up the UAR?
Online Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45580 on: Today at 11:20:20 am »
Credits or ST returns?
