Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45360 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:24:29 am
On the other hand usually only hear from those with issues though too that's the issue with review scores online for places you see more bad than good experiences, people rarely go out their way to comment on the middle ground of average/ok experiences, only personally know 1 person who's had a problem out of 20+ who've done it, and that was because his DOB was recorded wrong on his account, year was right but month and date weren't. Me and his son have the same birthday, did think was weird he also shared the same date... that's the only reason why I knew it was wrong (and what needed to be put into MyLFC to fix it) otherwise he'd be locked out. However, in that case its his own fault for having it recorded wrong in there

Still, plenty of room for improvement with this.

My date of birth was right but defaulted to 01/01/1900 and I know for a fact it was right on the previous system. Also on the previous system the DOB in the api has to be right as it has functional dependancies. I will give a professional opinion this migration was below standards on multiple levels. Coms bugs and awareness. If was a project I was a lead on it wouldn't have been deployed simple.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45361 on: Today at 11:34:27 am »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 11:30:27 am
My date of birth was right but defaulted to 01/01/1900 and I know for a fact it was right on the previous system. Also on the previous system the DOB in the api has to be right as it has functional dependancies. I will give a professional opinion this migration was below standards on multiple levels. Coms bugs and awareness. If was a project I was a lead on it wouldn't have been deployed simple.

Timmy has his annual performance review next week and this was one of his objectives to have it deployed :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45362 on: Today at 11:37:51 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 06:54:41 am
Just weird that when I want to access the ticketing site now it takes me to the single sign on, but even when I do sign in it doesnt take me ticketing anymore it takes me to my account details? So I have to find the ticketing website again where Im then logged in

If it's taking you to your account where your personal details, ticket history etc are, you should be able to just click the 'tickets' tab top left next to the LFC badge to get to the tickets on sale.

Mine is still giving me an error but I can still click back or one of the tabs and it lets me in anyway!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:44 am by redgriffin73 »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45363 on: Today at 11:38:10 am »
Problem with other halfs account was there was an account which was left there for STWL position - even though we both already have STs.(there was no email from Liverpool about it).
They have now deleted that account (apparently). They have linked the season ticket to the mylfc account which shows correctly in mylfc. But when you go into ticketing it says client no longer exists. So still cant access season ticket account.
So cant buy tickets or forward if we need to . Need it sorting before Everton sale on Thursday but not holding much hope.
I also had a STWL position so would be interesting to know if that is still there - and how many others who acquired a season ticket during fan update still have waiting list positions.
Might explain the delay in updating the waiting list.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45364 on: Today at 11:48:26 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:25:56 am
to be fair i've not seen this. majority people are linking the accounts fairly easy

the ones that have trouble are people who have DOB incorrect by mistake or have the 01/01/1900 DOB bug on myLFC.
live chat will fix the former with ID.

then add in the touts with blag accounts on twitter having trouble knowing their DOB.  ;D
Yeah other mates have found it easy, the one who is struggling has used two different emails for two different accounts.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45365 on: Today at 11:49:36 am »
Linked no problem for me - I already had the same email address between myLFC and my ticketing accounts.

The only slight bit of confusion was me being thick because my passwords were different for both accounts despite both logins now being the same email. So after I linked the accounts and tried to login to my ticketing account with myLFC password I got the wrong password error, before realising my ticketing password hadn't changed, just my log in is email now instead of member number.

No doubt it'll all be made clear when the club issue emails to everyone with FAQs and instructions.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45366 on: Today at 11:51:34 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:29:03 am
That pretty much sums up what I've seen too

Rightly or wrongly.. sure there's some exceptions

Let's see how blasé you are when people attempt to login tomorrow unaware that they even needed to change their login as nothing in the form of an email from the club and they are not on Twitter/X or RAWK and they are unable to purchase Real Madrid in the non ACS sale or Everton on Thursday.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45367 on: Today at 11:51:42 am »

Pity the poor touts who are going to have to do this for each of their 135 dummy accounts.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45368 on: Today at 11:54:32 am »
Anyone having issues saving phone number
When I update it says saved but when you go back theres a different phone number there
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45369 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: idrinkpaint on Today at 11:49:36 am
Linked no problem for me 2n't changed, just my log in is email now instead of member number.


Im useless with technology and such, but found it all very easy and welcome the change as that other log in was a distraction

I do feel for others though, Ive been fucked by the website in the past
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45370 on: Today at 11:55:06 am »
This could make the next few days sales a bit easier with the amount of people it's going to catch out.

Me and 3 others set this up no issues.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45371 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 11:38:10 am
Problem with other halfs account was there was an account which was left there for STWL position - even though we both already have STs.(there was no email from Liverpool about it).
They have now deleted that account (apparently). They have linked the season ticket to the mylfc account which shows correctly in mylfc. But when you go into ticketing it says client no longer exists. So still cant access season ticket account.
So cant buy tickets or forward if we need to . Need it sorting before Everton sale on Thursday but not holding much hope.
I also had a STWL position so would be interesting to know if that is still there - and how many others who acquired a season ticket during fan update still have waiting list positions.
Might explain the delay in updating the waiting list.


I have the exact same issue. Excluding the stwl part. It seems it hasnt linked across properly.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45372 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
Off topic of MyLFC setup - Does anyone think Madrid will go to Bologna and Leverkusen
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45373 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:55:06 am
This could make the next few days sales a bit easier with the amount of people it's going to catch out.

Me and 3 others set this up no issues.

Yeah a few others I know haven't had any issues either. Just set up the LFC account and merged no problem.

As someone said above, more people are going to report that it isn't working than report that it is. Probably giving the impression the problem is actually bigger than it is.

Definitely going to be a mess for people that have no idea they need to do this before trying to log on for an upcoming sale.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45374 on: Today at 12:17:14 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 12:01:21 pm
Off topic of MyLFC setup - Does anyone think Madrid will go to Bologna and Leverkusen
Could drop to all members at this rate with the amount not able to get into their accounts  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45375 on: Today at 12:17:46 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:55:06 am
This could make the next few days sales a bit easier with the amount of people it's going to catch out.

Me and 3 others set this up no issues.

Yeah I need a pair for City.  I can see the howls of indignation when people join the queue only to get in and have to deal with this linking issue. I'll take the win where I can.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45376 on: Today at 12:18:16 pm »
Im going to apologies if repeated but only found out about this linking account stuff after seeing it on here. No email sent etc.

Ive managed to do mine relatively easily, my sons which is linked to one of my other email accounts.  Is proving to be a little more difficult.  Can I just link his one to my current email to simplify things?

Any suggestions welcome!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45377 on: Today at 12:20:37 pm »
What I seem to be seeing/hearing is people have 1 email registered to 2/3/4 accounts and that's what's causing the problems I updated mine in literally 2/3ins without any issue at all
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45378 on: Today at 12:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 12:23:04 pm
I dont have a mylfc account for my son. So assuming just need to create one with email I have him registered to and that will be all linked?

Yes. Your son, regardless of whether he is 4 years old or 40 years old, needs to have their own LFC account, a separate email address and a separate mobile number.

Because it's totally acceptable to expect children to have an email address, an online account and a mobile phone.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45379 on: Today at 12:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:31:49 pm
Yes. Your son, regardless of whether he is 4 years old or 40 years old, needs to have their own LFC account, a separate email address and a separate mobile number.

Because it's totally acceptable to expect children to have an email address, an online account and a mobile phone.

He is 8 😂  cheers mate.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45380 on: Today at 12:37:13 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 07:15:23 pm
Linked my accounts but when I log in it continually cycles me round and doesn't show me my details in the top right, it just has a screen saying Link Account. Which I've already done.

Anyone else have this or can you all log on and view your tickets, transactions etc?

Cheers

Same problem here. Anyone have a solution?

Is there a way to re link the accounts?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45381 on: Today at 12:38:40 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on Today at 12:20:37 pm
What I seem to be seeing/hearing is people have 1 email registered to 2/3/4 accounts and that's what's causing the problems I updated mine in literally 2/3ins without any issue at all

Its also the club allowing it before. For example if you had a membership then in subsequent years got a hospo season ticket. They gave you a new supporter ID using the same email as the membership.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45382 on: Today at 12:43:01 pm »
Quote from: msarfaraaz on Today at 12:37:13 pm
Same problem here. Anyone have a solution?

Is there a way to re link the accounts?

Ive got the same problem and after spending an hour on chat its still not resolved
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45383 on: Today at 12:55:08 pm »
Apparently they are sending comms out this afternoon.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45384 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm »
Cant link my sons account due to empty details. 

No idea how to correct that. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45385 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 12:43:01 pm
Ive got the same problem and after spending an hour on chat its still not resolved
Spoke to them earlier and that's what I got:

If your account has just been linked,
please wait while the linking process is
taking place, if you are unable to log in
later on today please get back in touch
as you may need to wait for the
process to be complete
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45386 on: Today at 12:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:48:26 am
Yeah other mates have found it easy, the one who is struggling has used two different emails for two different accounts.

I think Im in a similar position, my fault I know but somehow I got two emails. One for the ticketing section and one for Mylfc from years ago.
My iPad now works fine with my new set up but my phone refuses to work even though Ive logged out of the redundant member email and try to put the new one in.
Just keep getting the username/password not recognised 
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated
