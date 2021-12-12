Problem with other halfs account was there was an account which was left there for STWL position - even though we both already have STs.(there was no email from Liverpool about it).

They have now deleted that account (apparently). They have linked the season ticket to the mylfc account which shows correctly in mylfc. But when you go into ticketing it says client no longer exists. So still cant access season ticket account.

So cant buy tickets or forward if we need to . Need it sorting before Everton sale on Thursday but not holding much hope.

I also had a STWL position so would be interesting to know if that is still there - and how many others who acquired a season ticket during fan update still have waiting list positions.

Might explain the delay in updating the waiting list.

