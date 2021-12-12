Linked no problem for me - I already had the same email address between myLFC and my ticketing accounts.
The only slight bit of confusion was me being thick because my passwords were different for both accounts despite both logins now being the same email. So after I linked the accounts and tried to login to my ticketing account with myLFC password I got the wrong password error, before realising my ticketing password hadn't changed, just my log in is email now instead of member number.
No doubt it'll all be made clear when the club issue emails to everyone with FAQs and instructions.