This might help some.Click on this link and if you have an account for the Liverpool general website try to sign in.If it does not work try and create an account. If it says you already have an account click forgot password (which is what I did as I had an account for the Liverpool website)It will email a verfication code.Then log in with your email and password and it asks you do you have a ticketing website account, here you can link your two accounts.This should sort it all out and you can log back into your ticketing account with an email and password.