The club created it all by themselves by allowing multiple season tickets and members cards in the same name for years. Its a bit rich to push back on it all now after all these years just cos the demand for tickets is higher than its ever been due to website sales to anyone in the whole world.





Oh and just to follow up on this, Ive been having issues just this week regarding this getting a name changed to my niece on my sisters old members card which shes been using for 10 year as two are in my sisters name. One was changed from my dads name into hers when the fan update occurred 5 years ago as she had been using his for a few years after he had died cos it had full league credits on it. There was no issue then as they said fan update was so they got the correct names on those that used the cards. They said her old card would go through fan update later on to be able to then put it in my nieces name. 7 years later and it still hasnt and after they emailed last week saying the date of birth was invalid showing as over 65, I then emailed them and told them its been waiting for fan update for years so the name could be changed. Apparently now though they say its not possible to change names on a members card and one must now be cancelled and so my niece would have to give up her card and lose her European autocup credits she has on there. That was the whole point of the fan update though and I was told that card would go through it eventually, yet here we are 5 years later, I even sent them emails from back then showing them saying it.