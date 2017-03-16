« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2405340 times)

Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45160 on: November 14, 2024, 03:50:29 pm »
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45161 on: November 14, 2024, 03:51:33 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on November 14, 2024, 03:50:29 pm
Think he does
Unless ive picked it up wrong
Offline Gogeqac

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45162 on: November 14, 2024, 04:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 14, 2024, 11:07:00 am
How do you clamp down on a burner though?

If someone has their own phone and a secondary phone that is used solely for tickets and passed to various people before each match by their friends (and the changeover takes place privately away from the ground) how the fuck are they ever going to know that someone is using a burner phone? Do they search you on entry to see if the person entering has a second phone on them or something?

My proposal

For each game, the system randomly picks a sample of members who've bought tickets for that game - say, around 500 - for a quick check. When one of these selected memberships is scanned at the turnstiles, itll flash red instead of the usual green. The supporter will only be let in if they show ID matching the name on the membership.

If the ID checks out, the steward lets the supporter in, and the membership is marked as verified. If the ID doesnt match, the supporters denied entry, and the memberships flagged as suspicious. Any flagged memberships will have to show ID again next time they buy a ticket and try to get in.

Well then repeat this with a fresh set of 500 memberships each game (along with any previously flagged ones). Bit by bit, thisll make sure every member who buys tickets gets checked. If a membership cant match the ID, say three to five times, it could lead to a ban.

Once it checks all active memberships, the system restarts and rechecks 500 memberships and so on.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45163 on: November 14, 2024, 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm
The club created it all by themselves by allowing multiple season tickets and members cards in the same name for years. Its a bit rich to push back on it all now after all these years just cos the demand for tickets is higher than its ever been due to website sales to anyone in the whole world.



Oh and just to follow up on this, Ive been having issues just this week regarding this getting a name changed to my niece on my sisters old members card which shes been using for 10 year as two are in my sisters name. One was changed from my dads name into hers when the fan update occurred 5 years ago as she had been using his for a few years after he had died cos it had full league credits on it. There was no issue then as they said fan update was so they got the correct names on those that used the cards. They said her old card would go through fan update later on to be able to then put it in my nieces name. 7 years later and it still hasnt and after they emailed last week saying the date of birth was invalid showing as over 65,  I then emailed them and told them its been waiting for fan update for years so the name could be changed. Apparently now though they say its not possible to change names on a members card and one must now be cancelled and so my niece would have to give up her card and lose her European autocup credits she has on there. That was the whole point of the fan update though and I was told that card would go through it eventually, yet here we are 5 years later, I even sent them emails from back then showing them saying it.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45164 on: November 14, 2024, 04:51:26 pm »
Been thinking about members sales

Don't think there's any way back for it now. Touts and bots light years ahead of the club and it's farcical ticketing system

Don't see how it changes without full ballot

Pointless upping it to 15 credits as the touts and bots are all on 19 anyway.

Think there's a group who've got to 13 or 14 to make sure they're on the ladder, and then a group who are all on 17-19.

Having a ticketing software that's fit for purpose would help, but nothing will solve bots and burners

Think it's an impossible conundrum
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45165 on: November 14, 2024, 05:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on November 14, 2024, 04:18:51 pm
My proposal

For each game, the system randomly picks a sample of members who've bought tickets for that game - say, around 500 - for a quick check. When one of these selected memberships is scanned at the turnstiles, itll flash red instead of the usual green. The supporter will only be let in if they show ID matching the name on the membership.

If the ID checks out, the steward lets the supporter in, and the membership is marked as verified. If the ID doesnt match, the supporters denied entry, and the memberships flagged as suspicious. Any flagged memberships will have to show ID again next time they buy a ticket and try to get in.

Well then repeat this with a fresh set of 500 memberships each game (along with any previously flagged ones). Bit by bit, thisll make sure every member who buys tickets gets checked. If a membership cant match the ID, say three to five times, it could lead to a ban.

Once it checks all active memberships, the system restarts and rechecks 500 memberships and so on.
God can you imagine the queues at the turnstiles
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45166 on: November 14, 2024, 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November 14, 2024, 04:51:26 pm
Been thinking about members sales

Don't think there's any way back for it now. Touts and bots light years ahead of the club and it's farcical ticketing system

Don't see how it changes without full ballot

Pointless upping it to 15 credits as the touts and bots are all on 19 anyway.

Think there's a group who've got to 13 or 14 to make sure they're on the ladder, and then a group who are all on 17-19.

Having a ticketing software that's fit for purpose would help, but nothing will solve bots and burners

Think it's an impossible conundrum


Firstly you need to get out of this mindset that everyone on 13+ is a tout or has bots.

The people using bots for these sales is single figures.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45167 on: November 14, 2024, 05:25:54 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on November 14, 2024, 05:03:41 pm
God can you imagine the queues at the turnstiles

So send an extra 500 people to the turnstile every game  :lmao

Should be pretty simple for the majority to just go to the game without worrying about id etc.

I think we should accept touts are part and parcel of the ticketing industry and just report them rather than putting obstacles in the way that will affect regular folk. It's literally a minority of people that the club are now picking off...



Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2024, 02:33:15 pm
This is what I do. Spare phone cost about £40 in Argos. No sim in it, so no working data. I update it over Wifi and turn it off until I'm near the ground. Also can just give it to my brother if him and his mate are using our 2 tickets.
Same with him. Same spare as mine and just gives it to me when it's me and my lad going.

By the above this would result in a ban then and all credits lost even though there is no malice in any way.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45168 on: November 14, 2024, 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November 14, 2024, 04:51:26 pm
Been thinking about members sales

Don't think there's any way back for it now. Touts and bots light years ahead of the club and it's farcical ticketing system

Don't see how it changes without full ballot

Pointless upping it to 15 credits as the touts and bots are all on 19 anyway.

Think there's a group who've got to 13 or 14 to make sure they're on the ladder, and then a group who are all on 17-19.

Having a ticketing software that's fit for purpose would help, but nothing will solve bots and burners

Think it's an impossible conundrum


The answer has to be what happened last time (smaller sales) either 3 x 5 sales + 1 x 4 sale

or simply make a number of sales say 18/19 credits, 15-17 credits then 13- 15 credits.
over 2-3 days

so hopefully the lower numbers means less server softare issues
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45169 on: November 14, 2024, 05:29:45 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on November 14, 2024, 05:06:31 pm
Firstly you need to get out of this mindset that everyone on 13+ is a tout or has bots.

The people using bots for these sales is single figures.

I don't, I've been on 19 for years and lots are too. But don't try and tell me the bots and touts aren't all on 19.

Because if you're using a bot or making a living as a tout then you're going to be on 19 to maximise profits

Just like he fella on the row in front of me against Brighton strapping 5 phones together, and a different person against Leverkusen strapping 2 batches of 6 phones together
Offline Gogeqac

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45170 on: November 14, 2024, 05:31:47 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on November 14, 2024, 05:03:41 pm
God can you imagine the queues at the turnstiles

I really dont see the problem - just have the person step to the side until they can show their ID, then keep the queue moving as normal. With 500 people spread out over 1/2 hours and 15 turnstiles, it should be fine. And if its still an issue, just check fewer people, 200 or even 100. It might take a bit longer, but youll get through everyone eventually.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45171 on: November 14, 2024, 05:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on November 14, 2024, 05:31:47 pm
I really dont see the problem - just have the person step to the side until they can show their ID, then keep the queue moving as normal. With 500 people spread out over 1/2 hours and 15 turnstiles, it should be fine. And if its still an issue, just check fewer people, 200 or even 100. It might take a bit longer, but youll get through everyone eventually.

Just try walking past the ticket office on a match day

the closer you get to Kick off the bigger the queues get bigger and bigger.

with people often reporting they missed the first half.

yet you want to add to the problem
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45172 on: November 14, 2024, 06:07:25 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on November 14, 2024, 05:58:13 pm
Just try walking past the ticket office on a match day

the closer you get to Kick off the bigger the queues get bigger and bigger.

with people often reporting they missed the first half.

yet you want to add to the problem

Using Gogeqac's suggestion of 500 people over 15 turnstiles over 2 hours, you're looking at asking 1 person approximately every 3 and a half minutes.
If people are aware these spot checks could happen and have their ID ready, it's not going to add that much to the existing queues.

Everyone has their ticket and ID ready to be scanned at the boarding gate in an airport. Takes no longer than 10 seconds for them to check the ID and scan your ticket.
Online WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45173 on: November 14, 2024, 06:14:51 pm »
Make member accounts subject to identity verification so that each membership number is tied to an actual person and their details.

Have facial recognition technology at turnstiles so that when someone scans in on a card, only the person tied to that account can be admitted.

There's no way around that for touts.

It's unpalatable for supporters because it feels a bit Big Brother, but there's no reason why it should be. I entrust my debit card details to LFC every time I buy a ticket. There's a reason they don't do anything sinister with that info. It's the same with all the other personal info we entrust to corporate entities every day.
Online Kg3192

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45174 on: November 14, 2024, 06:35:19 pm »
Quote from: TazLaa on November 14, 2024, 03:40:59 pm
Think he means same spot passing out phones
Yes, same spot/pubs passing phones out of the bag
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45175 on: November 14, 2024, 06:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2024, 06:07:25 pm
Using Gogeqac's suggestion of 500 people over 15 turnstiles over 2 hours, you're looking at asking 1 person approximately every 3 and a half minutes.
If people are aware these spot checks could happen and have their ID ready, it's not going to add that much to the existing queues.

Everyone has their ticket and ID ready to be scanned at the boarding gate in an airport. Takes no longer than 10 seconds for them to check the ID and scan your ticket.

The problem with such an Idea is the flow rate.

The vast majority of us don't go near the turnstiles until 20-23 minutes before kick off.

it sounds easy enough at 60-90 minutes before kick off with no one behind queuing or waiting.

Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45176 on: November 14, 2024, 06:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2024, 06:07:25 pm
Using Gogeqac's suggestion of 500 people over 15 turnstiles over 2 hours, you're looking at asking 1 person approximately every 3 and a half minutes.
If people are aware these spot checks could happen and have their ID ready, it's not going to add that much to the existing queues.

Everyone has their ticket and ID ready to be scanned at the boarding gate in an airport. Takes no longer than 10 seconds for them to check the ID and scan your ticket.

180-250 people max on a plane in a controlled boarding queue (Priority boarding, woman/children & families) yet you still get issues with boarding passes

compared to several thousands people all scattered around the ground

is totally different work around.


Offline Red_Skippy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45177 on: November 14, 2024, 08:08:49 pm »
If you scan 500 randoms a match at the gate, you might be lucky to pull up 30 dodgy burners at best which is what? 800 memberships a year at best. 

Those tickets are only going to one area and that's hospitality seats. 

The club don't give a shit.  They sell the tickets regardless.  And what of the young kids who share burner phones with their mates?  It's getting more expensive to go and most 17-20 year old simply don't have the income so share burners with their mates. 

It won't be long before the club follow the trend and bin off pension/youth discounts.    The ppl who run this club don't live in reality.  They have no idea what most of you go through to get your seats and they simply do not care.  They simply don't give a fuck.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45178 on: November 14, 2024, 08:58:58 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on November 13, 2024, 05:15:02 pm
Yes we did eventually complete, but my lad was one of those who out of nowhere had the invalid link message that stopped him buying when he got to the front of the queue and he had to join the back of the queue again. Be nice to hear that acknowledged as it was a major issue for us and it was a queue problem not a slow buying problem.
Yeah I was 34 in the queue and got the link invalid issue.. got re-sent a link yet put me to the back of the queue so ended up waiting 5 hours and instead of being able to get Kop tickets, had to take upper for the majority of the games which obviously has an impact cost wise too
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45179 on: November 14, 2024, 08:59:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 13, 2024, 05:48:39 pm
Seen a lad on twitter banned for selling scan ins (at FV)

Good to see they're clamping down on this crap, he says its so the seat doesn't stay empty - must have never heard of the ticket exchange!

Only arsed about their credits
Yeah exactly.. if it was a one-off you could see why he would cry.. but the evidence he posted showed it was for every home game in the first few weeks of the season.. so not sure what his issue was
Offline Gogeqac

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45180 on: November 14, 2024, 09:45:08 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on November 14, 2024, 06:48:38 pm
180-250 people max on a plane in a controlled boarding queue (Priority boarding, woman/children & families) yet you still get issues with boarding passes

compared to several thousands people all scattered around the ground

is totally different work around.

180250 for a single gate; I proposed 500 people per game, distributed across 15 or 20 turnstiles, potentially entering at different times. I dont see how this could be hard to implement, unless we simply want to turn a blind eye to touting.
 
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45181 on: November 14, 2024, 09:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on November 14, 2024, 09:45:08 pm
180250 for a single gate; I proposed 500 people per game, distributed across 15 or 20 turnstiles, potentially entering at different times. I dont see how this could be hard to implement, unless we simply want to turn a blind eye to touting.

Trust me I despise touting with a Passion.

There's far easier ways to check people that stand out by a country mile.

Rather than creating chaos at various turnstiles around the ground.


Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45182 on: November 15, 2024, 09:50:53 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on November 14, 2024, 09:59:54 pm
Trust me I despise touting with a Passion.

There's far easier ways to check people that stand out by a country mile.

Rather than creating chaos at various turnstiles around the ground.




Definitely, this would disproportionately affect normal folk and friends sharing tickets. Don't touts forward credits, distribute ST's, etc. if they don't already they just will. I believe adding to f&f isn't as secure as the club would think, mainly as ST's can do it anytime and there are work around for members.

The club have this right scouring for touts, remember touting isn't just over FV.

Online owens_2k

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45183 on: November 15, 2024, 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on November 15, 2024, 09:50:53 am
Definitely, this would disproportionately affect normal folk and friends sharing tickets. Don't touts forward credits, distribute ST's, etc. if they don't already they just will. I believe adding to f&f isn't as secure as the club would think, mainly as ST's can do it anytime and there are work around for members.

The club have this right scouring for touts, remember touting isn't just over FV.


This seems to be inconsistent. Some ST can and some can't.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45184 on: November 15, 2024, 01:32:20 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on November 15, 2024, 09:50:53 am
Definitely, this would disproportionately affect normal folk and friends sharing tickets. Don't touts forward credits, distribute ST's, etc. if they don't already they just will. I believe adding to f&f isn't as secure as the club would think, mainly as ST's can do it anytime and there are work around for members.

The club have this right scouring for touts, remember touting isn't just over FV.

They need to stop this as well- passing a ticket on to anyone not through the official channels needs to be stopped
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45185 on: November 15, 2024, 01:37:58 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 15, 2024, 12:13:52 pm
This seems to be inconsistent. Some ST can and some can't.
Really? every single seasie that I know has always been able to add to their f&f throughout the whole season.
Online bignred84

« Reply #45186 on: Today at 10:01:40 am »
just tried to log into my account.

had to register/link it via My LFC account

changed ahead coming

Oh and in typical fashion then I got the our site is temporarily unavailable page.

so I can't check my account
Online WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45187 on: Today at 10:28:27 am »
Site's crashed for me too. Caught in a perpetual loop of trying to load, interrupted by me having to do the puzzle slider  ;D
Offline TazLaa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45188 on: Today at 10:31:56 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:28:27 am
Site's crashed for me too. Caught in a perpetual loop of trying to load, interrupted by me having to do the puzzle slider  ;D
Ye I haven't been able to get on all morning
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45189 on: Today at 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Today at 10:28:27 am
Site's crashed for me too. Caught in a perpetual loop of trying to load, interrupted by me having to do the puzzle slider  ;D

Splash page up now - "down for maintanance"
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45190 on: Today at 10:38:45 am »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on November 14, 2024, 08:08:49 pm
If you scan 500 randoms a match at the gate, you might be lucky to pull up 30 dodgy burners at best which is what? 800 memberships a year at best. 

Those tickets are only going to one area and that's hospitality seats. 

The club don't give a shit.  They sell the tickets regardless.  And what of the young kids who share burner phones with their mates?  It's getting more expensive to go and most 17-20 year old simply don't have the income so share burners with their mates. 

It won't be long before the club follow the trend and bin off pension/youth discounts.    The ppl who run this club don't live in reality.  They have no idea what most of you go through to get your seats and they simply do not care.  They simply don't give a fuck.

I think they do give a shit  - they actively need to epidemic of touting as it justifies their costs for Hospo. The "proactive approach" is just PR. If they wanted to kill touting, it's doable.
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45191 on: Today at 12:20:35 pm »
This upgrade must be big ..site hass been off all morning
Online bignred84

« Reply #45192 on: Today at 12:31:03 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:20:35 pm
This upgrade must be big ..site hass been off all morning

would of been nice/wise to be told it was happening yeah
Online swoopy

« Reply #45193 on: Today at 12:36:26 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:20:35 pm
This upgrade must be big ..site hass been off all morning

Hopes they are making it easier and taking the hospos off the member hallmaps ? :D
