How do you clamp down on a burner though?
If someone has their own phone and a secondary phone that is used solely for tickets and passed to various people before each match by their friends (and the changeover takes place privately away from the ground) how the fuck are they ever going to know that someone is using a burner phone? Do they search you on entry to see if the person entering has a second phone on them or something?
My proposal
For each game, the system randomly picks a sample of members who've bought tickets for that game - say, around 500 - for a quick check. When one of these selected memberships is scanned at the turnstiles, itll flash red instead of the usual green. The supporter will only be let in if they show ID matching the name on the membership.
If the ID checks out, the steward lets the supporter in, and the membership is marked as verified. If the ID doesnt match, the supporters denied entry, and the memberships flagged as suspicious. Any flagged memberships will have to show ID again next time they buy a ticket and try to get in.
Well then repeat this with a fresh set of 500 memberships each game (along with any previously flagged ones). Bit by bit, thisll make sure every member who buys tickets gets checked. If a membership cant match the ID, say three to five times, it could lead to a ban.
Once it checks all active memberships, the system restarts and rechecks 500 memberships and so on.