What if demand exceeds supply in a particular stand or pricing preference?



You’d probably have to pick so many pricing options in order of preference and go from there..Not perfect obviously, but I’d say it’s much better than the extreme of chucking everyone, regardless of previous attendance and loyalty, into the one ballot and also does away with the stress, hassle and inconvenience of the sales, while the club don’t have to worry about investing in the ticketing system too much.