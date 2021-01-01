I dont get the panic if your 4+ and successful in ballot it literally says your guaranteed a ticket yes might not be the greatest seat in the world but your going to be in the ground
well 6 hours is indeed, more than an hour.
Cause you want tickets next to friends and family would be my guess?
Still 8.5k in front of me after an 1.5 hour,s roughly 4k been let in, in that time. Painfully slow...
Eldest son was late for work this morning and only clicked on the link at 9.15. Put him straight on the sale site, no queue at all.
If I open the link now on another device, is that gonna mess things up for me? Currently on my PC but need to get on the road soon so thinking about opening on my phone
Id imagine youll be in within the hour. All done after an hour 20 wait from 4536
Spoken like a man with nothing better to do with his day.
typically it says 19 minutes now and guess who has a meeting at 10am.
