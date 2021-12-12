I'm all for the idea of just being allocated a seat like in the members and locals ballots but they need to flatten out the pricing.



Id be on board with this. Always end up with the scraps in these sales anyway, might as well save our time and energy and just skip all the website bollocks.Pricing is something they need to solve though, SoS made a big stink about their Kop tickets going up £1, but no mention of us usually having to pay a tenner more a match than they do (on top of the membership fee!). We really need a members supporters union.